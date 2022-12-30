New year, new life, and the same list filled with movies we never got the chance to watch. And since there’s no stopping the Hollywood machine, we’ve barely wrapped our heads around the best films of 2022 but it's already time to start planning what we’ll watch in 2023. Fortunately, Netflix has decided to slow things down for January 2023, as the streamer is only releasing five original movies in the month. There is something for everyone, including a new horror mystery starring Christian Bale. Still, with a quieter month, maybe it’s time to work on our backlog and catch some of the movies we missed last year. While we get ready for another year filled with great releases, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix on January 2023.

Available On: January 6 | Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Toby Jones, Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall

Using the life of beloved writer Edgar Allan Poe as inspiration, Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye explores how real horrors can become timeless stories. The Pale Blue Eyes follows a private investigator (Christian Bale) who’s charged with solving a gruesome murder that must remain a secret at all costs. To solve the case, the detective must join forces with Allan Poe (Harry Melling), an eccentric poet with a keen eye for everything dark and gloomy. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Available On: January 10 | Director: Colette Camden

Netflix's first documentary of the year will explore the true story of Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, a nomad who became an internet celebrity after a viral video in which he describes using a hatchet to save a woman from a violent attack. While “Kai” was initially praised for his bravery and would be tracked down by producers trying to make money with his story, his viral video led to an investigation that resulted in his conviction for the murder of another man. Colette Camden’s The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker promises to reveal the sordid details of the whole affair, showing how viral videos lead people to glorify violence without understanding the context in which such actions are taken.

Noise

Available On: January 11 | Director: Natalia Beristain

Cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz, Erick Israel Consuelo

Inspired by a wave of missing person cases in Mexico, Noise follows Julia (Julieta Egurrola), a mother desperately looking for her 20-year-old daughter. In her quest for the truth, Julia will meet other women who are also looking for loved ones in a drama that unveils the horrors of having a member of your family suddenly vanish. Noise also denounces how drug cartels and criminal organizations are entangled with politics in Mexico, which facilitates perverse crimes such as sex trafficking.

JUNG_E

Available On: January 20 | Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-Soo

Netflix has been heavily investing in new Korean content and in January 2023, the steamer will release an intriguing sci-fi film from South Korea. JUNG_E occurs in the near future when climate change forces humans to leave the planet once and for all. After that, different shelters fight for resources in the emptiness of space. In order to win the war, a group of scientist clone the mind of a military strategist, hoping to create the perfect combat AI. JUNG_E also promises to be a great Netflix addition for lovers of action films.

Pamela, a Love Story

Available On: January 31 | Director: Ryan White

Closing a quiet month, Pamela, a Love Story is a new Netflix documentary about the life of Pamela Anderson. The documentary will explore Anderson’s prolific acting and modeling career and show how she overcame sex scandals to become a mother and an activist. The documentary is also on our January 2023 radar because it promises to explore how a small-town girl could become an international star and influence so many people over generations.

