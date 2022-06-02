We’ve barely recovered from the first half of Stranger Things Season 4 and Netflix is already hyping us for Geeked Week, an event filled to the brim with announcements from series, films, and even games. But the wheel of entertainment never stops turning, and while we wait to learn what’s next, there are still plenty of Original movies coming to Netflix in June 2022. So, if you are feeling choice paralysis with everything that’s dropping on all the streaming platforms at the same time, we’ve chosen the seven best new original movies you can watch on Netflix in June 2022. Spoiler alert: there is a new movie with Chris Hemsworth, so we’ll all probably be watching it.

Image via Netflix

Director: Matthew Reilly

Writer: Matthew Reilly, Stuart Beattie

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta

When it’s Available: June 3

Starting the month in great style is Elsa Pataky-led action flick Interceptor. As the title suggests, the movie takes place in an interceptor base, a defensive military station that’s always ready to take down incoming enemy missiles. With the nuclear threat hanging over the world, every major country has its own interceptor bases to minimize the damage of possible attacks. So, what would happen if Russian pawns infiltrate an interceptor base, trying to deactivate these defensive measures before the Red Nation missiles are even launched? Some would think that the “evil Russian” trope was out of fashion. But, well, apparently, not quite. Interceptor follows Pataky as she tries to take down the invaders all by herself, after only spending a few hours in an interceptor base. That sounds like one hell of a first day on the job. The film’s images tease a classic action movie where the hero uses her wits and her fists to neutralize an army of bad guys. Grab the popcorn. This one is a must-watch!

Image via Netflix

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Writers: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters

Cast: Queen Latifah, Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangómez, Robert Duvall

When it’s Available: June 6

While Adam Sandler is best remembered for his comedic roles, we could argue that the star does a more impressive job when he’s allowed to play melancholic parts – Uncut Gems, we are looking at you! So, we are pretty excited about Hustle, a movie where Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a wash-up basketball coach trying to find meaning in his life. Just as he’s thinking about giving up, Stanley finds a new wonder player in Spain (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez). So, with the help of his wife (Queen Latifah), Stanley will do whatever he can to give this young new star his deserving place in the spotlight. Co-produced by basketball legend LeBron James, Hustle is looking to be a deeply emotional underdog story that’s also a love declaration for the sport.

Image via Netflix

Director: Amanda Micheli

When it’s Available: June 14

With an incredible talent for acting and a voice that can melt even the coldest hearts, Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars to ever rise both in Hollywood and in the music industry. However, the path to success was an arduous one, and Netflix’s new documentary Halftime will show how a girl from the block faced prejudice and harassment while trying to rise to stardom. The documentary will explore the early life of Lopez, exposing all the obstacles she had to face in her career until her halftime show at 2020’s Super Bowl, one of the highest honors in any musician's career. Mixing archive footage and interviews with Lopez, her family and friends, and the people who worked with her, Halftime promises a deep dive into the inspiring story of one of the biggest Latinx icons in the whole world.

The Wrath of God

Image via Netflix

Director: Sebastián Schindel

Writers: Pablo Del Teso, Sebastián Schindel

Cast: Macarena Achaga, Juan Minujín, Diego Peretti

When it’s Available: June 15

With Netflix expanding its catalog of international productions, we get the chance to watch some amazing movies produced outside of Hollywood. This month, Netflix is adding the Argentinian thriller The Wrath of God (La Ira de Dios). The film follows a young woman, Luciana (Macarena Achaga), who sees every member of her family die, one after the other. When all that’s left of her family is her younger sister, Luciana starts to race against the clock to find out what is happening, and how she can stop it. The Wrath of God is adapted from a novel of the same name by Guillermo Martínez.

Image via Netflix

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Writers: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

When it’s Available: June 17

Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth as a scientist who conducts human experiments in a prison. That means Hemsworth will be able to flex some new muscles, as he got cast for a big production outside the action hero type he usually plays. The trailer for Spiderhead is bone-chilling, as Hemsworth’s scientist destroys lives without even flinching. The goal of the penitentiary is to try out new technologies to control the minds of the prisoners, figuring out just how obedient humans can really be. The film follows two lab rats trapped in the penitentiary, played by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, as they try to escape the disturbing place with their lives.

Civil: Ben Crump

Image via Netflix

Director: Nadia Hallgren

When it’s Available: June 19

Also known as the “Minister of Justice of Black America,” Benjamin Lloyd Crump is a civil rights attorney who has been fighting the good fight for decades. Crump worked in prominent cases such as the death of George Floyd, the Flint water crisis where people were getting poisoned, and the Johnson & Johnson baby powder case where the company was accused of using carcinogenic products. While Crump is always ready to fight for the people, there are many of us who still don’t know his work. That’s where Civil: Ben Crump comes into play. With the new documentary, Netflix wants to explore the life and work of the attorney, shedding some light on a true American hero.

Love & Gelato

Image via Netflix

Director: Brandon Camp

Writer: Brandon Camp

Cast: Robin Tunney, Owen McDonnell, Anjelika Washington, Valentina Lodovini, Susanna Skaggs, Tera Hendrickson

When it’s Available: June 22

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Jenna Evans Welch, Love & Gelato is the perfect feel-good movie to wrap up the month. Mixing romance with a coming-of-age story, the film follows Lina (Susanna Skaggs), a teenage girl who loses her mother to cancer and decides to honor her dying wish: spend vacations in Florence, Italy. There, she falls in love with Italian gelato, has romantic encounters, and finds out all the secrets about her mother's time in Europe. The movie also explores Lina’s search for her unknown father, as the girl tries to figure out her family’s mysterious history. There’s love, there’s drama, and above all, I promise you there’s a happy ending. So, if you are looking for a chill movie, Love & Gelato is the right fit for you.

