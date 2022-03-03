Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.

Against the Ice

Director: Peter Flinth

Writers: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Derrick

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole

When it’s available: March 2

Against the Ice is a real-life story inspired by the posthumously-published book Two Against the Ice, by Danish polar explorer and writer Ejnar Mikkelsen. The film tells the story of the 1909 Denmark’s Alabama Expedition, led by Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to disprove the United States’ claim to North-Eastern Greenland. The U.S. claim was based on the hypothesis that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces of land, and Mikkelsen’s expedition proved that a single piece of land formed the island. To find the truth, Mikkelsen and his inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen (Joe Cole), left their ship and crossed the icy plains, facing hunger, fatigue, and a polar bear attack.

The Weekend Away

Director: Kim Farrant

Writers: Sarah Alderson

Cast: Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, Luke Norris

When it’s available: March 3

What’s the worst that could happen during your vacations in Croatia? Missing a flight? Getting scammed by a taxi driver? How about getting charged for the murder of your best friend? That’s precisely what happens to Beth (Leighton Meester) in The Weekend Away. After waking up in a hotel room with only fuzzy memories of what happened the night before, Beth needs to figure out who killed her best friend Kate and clear her name, uncovering a dark secret in her quest for the truth. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Alderson, who also pens the script.

The Adam Project

Image via Netflix

Director: Shawn Levy

Writers: Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr.

When it’s available: March 11

Netflix's most prominent release for March is a time-traveling adventure starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays a pilot named Adam who goes to the past and meets a younger version of himself (Walker Scobell). The two Adams band together to save their own father (Ruffalo), who died when Adam was only 13 years old. Oh, and to spice things up, the trio will have to save the whole world from villains who are trying to get their hands on time-traveling technology. The Adam Project is the perfect popcorn movie to watch with the family on the weekend.

Rescued by Ruby

Image via Netflix

Director: Katt Shea

Writer: Karen Janszen

Cast: Grant Gustin, Camille Sullivan

When it’s available: March 17

Tired of the stress of everyday life and just want to watch a feel-good story? Rescued by Ruby has got your back! Inspired by real-life events, the film tells the tale of Ruby, an Australian Shepherd and Border Collie mix who was deemed unadoptable and scheduled to be put down – yes, there are evil people out there who just decided to kill dogs they think are inconvenient. Fortunately for Ruby, the pup gets adopted by an aspiring K-9 officer named Dan O’Neil (Grant Gustin), who trains the dog to become a furry officer of the Rhode Island State Police. And you know what? Ruby even rescued a child lost in the woods, who turned out to be the son of the volunteer at the dog shelter who saved his life. It’s best if you get some tissues ready before watching Rescued by Ruby.

Windfall

Image via Netflix

Director: Charlie McDowell

Writers: Justin Lader, Andrew Kevin Walker

Cast: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons

When it’s available: March 18

Viewers looking for a thriller will be well-served with Windfall. This self-described “Hitchcockian” experience follows the tragic story of a wealthy couple returning home from vacation only to find out they are being robbed. While the thief planned to grab valuable items and leave the house before anyone could notice his presence, the arrival of the couple changes everything. While there’s not much info about Windfall around, the movie was co-written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously worked on Se7en and Sleepy Hollow. Add that to the star power of Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, and we have enough reasons to keep an eye out for this one.

Black Crab

Image via Netflix

Director: Adam Berg

Writers: Adam Berg, Pelle Rådström

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili

When it’s available: March 18

Adapted from Jerker Virdborg’s thriller novel of the same name, Black Crab stars Noomi Rapace as a soldier in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by civil war. The story follows a group of soldiers, led by Rapace, who is charged with delivering a package that could put an end to the conflict. First, however, the group of soldiers will have to cross the frozen sea, unaware of what they’re carrying or who they can trust. Lost in the icy desert, the soldiers will have to question their loyalty to their cause, and how much they are willing to sacrifice to either end the war or stay alive.

Love Like the Falling Petals

Director: Yoshihiro Fukagawa

Writers: Tomoko Yoshida

Cast: Nakajima Kento, Matsumoto Honoka

When it’s available: March 24

Adapted from a book by Keisuke Uyama, Love Like the Falling Petals is a Japanese romance about the flourishing love between aspiring photographer Haruto Asakura (Nakajima Kento) and hairdresser Misaki Ariake (Matsumoto Honoka). Although the two love birds find inspiration in one another to pursue their dreams, their happy ending is stolen once Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than usual. The bitter-sweet love story will explore how the couple deals with their relationship when time runs against them, and when they both know that Misaki will die long before they have the chance to share a whole life.

Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now World-famous anime, classic cartoons, and the latest in computer-generated animation, Netflix has it all!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email