We've barely had time to say goodbye to Halloween, but Netflix is already moving at full speed toward the holidays. While there’s still some horror to be found in TV shows such as 1899 and Wednesday, on the movie side of the streaming business, we have plenty of new Christmas-themed features to get us in a more joyous spirit ahead of December and the year’s end. So, while you are putting your costume back into the closet and taking out all the Halloween decorations, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies coming to Netflix in November 2022.

Enola Holmes 2

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Writer: Jack Thorne

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd

When it’s available: November 4

Millie Bobby Brown will be back at the beginning of November as Enola Holmes, the charming younger sister of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Like in the original film, Enola Holmes 2 will follow the titular protagonist as she solves one of the most difficult cases in 19th century London as she’s outshined by her more famous brother. 2020’s Enola Holmes was one of the most pleasant surprises at Netflix, and with the same creative team returning for the sequel, we are bound to get another delicious adventure.

Falling For Christmas

Director: Janeen Damian

Writers: Janeen Damian, Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Michael Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, Antonio D. Charity

When it’s available: November 10

Falling for Christmas is the first romantic comedy to star Lindsay Lohan since she took a hiatus from her acting career back in 2013. That’s reason enough for Falling for Christmas to be on the top of our watchlist, as we miss the good old times of Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. However, director Janeen Damian seems to have cooked a feel-good movie to get us in the mood for Christmas. In the movie, Lohan plays an amnesiac woman rescued by a handsome blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet), who decides to nurse Lohan back to health. During her stay at his home, she starts to remember her past, realizes she wasn’t a good person, and decides to change everything in her life to be the woman her new romantic interest thinks she is.

My Father’s Dragon

Director: Nora Twomey

Writer: Meg LeFauve

Cast: Gaten Matarazzo, Jacob Tremblay, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Dianne Wiest, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Golshifteh Farahani, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Adam Brody, Charlene Yi, Leighton Meester, Mary Kay Place, Spence Moore II, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Ian McShane.

When it’s available: November 11

Adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett's book of the same name, My Father's Dragon follows Elmer, a boy who runs away to the magic-filled Wild Island, where he befriends a baby dragon. It sounds like your average family-friendly animated film. However, My Father’s Dragon is developed by Cartoon Saloon, the Irish studio behind animated gems such as The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and Wolfwalkers. The movie’s director, Nora Twomey, was behind the highly praised The Breadwinner, which tells us this is an unmissable Netflix original movie. The cherry on the top of the animated cake is a star-studded voice cast that includes Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.

The Wonder

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Writers: Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch

Cast: Florence Pugh, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, David Wilmot

When it’s available: November 16

Another unskippable original Netflix movie coming to the streaming platform this November is The Wonder, a period drama based on the true story of the “Fasting Girls”, children who claimed to get all the nourishment they needed from their faith in God. Set in Ireland in the 1800s, The Wonder follows Florence Pugh as a nurse who is in charge of investigating the health conditions of 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who claims to go months without eating. While Pugh’s Lib Wright gets closer to the young Anna, she starts to get suspicious about the girl being mistreated by the fervent Christian community where she lives. It has thriller elements, a great cast, and asks important questions about faith and religion. So, you should put this one on your November 2022 calendar.

Christmas with You

Director: Gabriela Tagliavini

Writers: Paco Farias, Jennifer C. Stetson

Cast: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., Grace Dumdaw, Zenzi Williams, Deja Monique Cruz, Helena Betancourt, Nicolette Stephanie Templier, Gabriel Sloyer, Elisa Bocanegra.

When it’s available: November 17

Love is in the air as we approach the holidays, as Netflix will release two Christmas-themed rom-coms in November. Starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., Christmas With You explores the improbable love story between an international pop star and a music teacher. They are united by fate when Angelina (Garcia) suffers from burnout from her career. However, her newfound love might show her there’s more to life than work, and her passion for music shouldn’t be limited to what music producers want.

Slumberland

Director: Francis Lawrence

Writers: David Guion, Michael Handelman

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Kyle Chandler, India de Beaufort, Chris O'Dowd, Humberly González, Tonya Cornelisse

When it’s available: November 18

Based on Little Nemo in Slumberland, a series of comic strips by cartoonist Winsor McCay, Netflix’s Slumberland will take young actor Marlow Barkley to a fantasy land where anything is possible. And she will be in good company as her guide through this magical place is no one other than Jason Momoa. Slumberland promises to be a journey filled with colorful characters, but it’s also a tale about grief, as the young Nemo (Barkley) must deal with her father’s sudden death. So, it looks like Slumberland will explore the power of imagination to deal with trauma and heal emotional wounds. After spending a month getting scared by horror movies, we do need some feel-good energy in November.

The Swimmers

Director: Sally El Hosaini

Writers: Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne

Cast: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Ahmed Malek, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman, Kinda Alloush, James Krishna Floyd, Elmi Rashid Elmi

When it’s available: November 23

The Swimmers will retell the story of Yusra Mardini and Sara Mardini, two sisters who trained to become swimming athletes in civil war-ridden Syria until getting their chance to shine at 2016’s Olympics in Brazil. Before Yusra could get her Olympic victory, the sisters had to cross an ocean aboard a lifeboat, together with dozens of immigrants escaping the horrors in Syria. Their inspiring story is becoming a drama on Netflix this November and should help people understand how hard it really is to grow in a country torn apart by war.