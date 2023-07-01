As another month begins, another wave of movie releases is coming to Netflix. In July 2023, Netflix aims to make us laugh with three action comedies released on the streamer, including the highly-anticipated They Cloned Tyrone. Horror fiends looking for the next spine-chilling experience will also be well-served with Bird Box Barcelona, a spinoff of the popular 2018’s film Bird Box. Finally, we have some great international releases and a brand-new documentary about the 1980s musical sensation Wham! As usual, Netflix keeps pushing diversified original content every month, and there’s something suited for every taste. So, next time you want something new to watch, check out our guide to the best original movies coming to Netflix in July 2023.

Wham!

Available on: July 5 | Director: Chris Smith

Formed in London in the 1980s, the duo known as Wham! quickly became of the most influential voices in the music scene. Now, Netflix’s Wham! documentary promises to dig into George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's careers, revealing the challenges they faced on their path to stardom and how Wham!’s work keeps echoing worldwide. Directed by Chris Smith, who previously helmed the documentary film FYRE, Wham! is also expected to explore Michael’s struggle as a closeted gay man and how the musical duo shook the world by becoming the first Western pop act to play in China during the Cold War. As such, while Wham! is unmissable for any fan of the group, the upcoming documentary also offers a window into the 1980s, making it one of the best July releases on Netflix.

Gold Brick

Available on: July 6 | Director: Jérémie Rozan

Cast: Raphaël Quenard, Igor Gotesman, Agathe Rousselle

Coming straight from France, Gold Brick (also known as CASH) is a subversive heist movie that doubles down as a lighthearted exploration of class struggles. The film follows Daniel (Raphaël Quenard), a man who gets tired of breaking his back every day only to make millionaires richer. Daniel works in a perfume factory, and each bottle he helps to pack for a minimum wage ends up being sold for 30 thousand euros. It doesn’t seem fair, so Daniel decides to assemble a crew and build a perfume trafficking empire by smuggling bottles from the factory. It’s a fun take on the crime genre that immediately pops out due to its original concept.

The Out-Laws

Available on: July 7 | Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Richard Kind

What could be worse than not getting along with your in-laws? Well, what if your fiancée’s parents were dangerous criminals wanted in multiple countries? That’s exactly the plot of The Out-Laws, which puts a fun spin on the anxiety-inducing event of meeting your loved one’s family for the first time. The Out-Laws is the latest comedy as part of Netflix’s film deal with Adam Sandler. Sandler has stayed behind the cameras for this project, working only as a producer. Still, he brought the big guns regarding star power, as The Out-Laws features Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Richard Kind.

Bird Box Barcelona

Available on: July 14 | Director: David Pastor, Alex Pastor

Cast: Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Michelle Jenner

After 2018’s Bird Box became one of the streamer’s biggest hits, Netflix decided to turn the post-apocalyptic horror movie into a franchise. Bird Box Barcelona is the franchise’s first spinoff, set in the iconic titular Spanish city. As in the previous film, Bird Box Barcelona will follow a group of survivors as they try to escape the chaos unleashed by mysterious creatures who scramble the brains of anyone who look directly at them, turning humans into vicious killing machines.

They Cloned Tyrone

Available on: July 21 | Director: Juel Taylor

Cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, J. Alphonse Nicholson

Mixing sci-fi with 70s pulp fiction, They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely protagonists who accidentally uncover secret government experiments involving cloning. Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris, They Cloned Tyrone is Juel Taylor's directorial debut and promises to explore structural racism with a lot of good humor. They Cloned Tyrone's wacky concept, cast, and unique visuals are more than enough to put this one on our radar. And people who like genre-bending experiences should definitely check out this Netflix Original movie in July 2023.

Paradise

Available on: July 27 | Director: Boris Kunz

Cast: Kostja Ullmann, Iris Berben, Marlene Tanczik

Paradise is a new German movie that proves many great stories are told outside Hollywood. Set in the near future, Paradise is a sci-fi thriller that explores the consequences of eternal life. In the movie, scientists came up with a procedure allowing people to transfer some years of their life span to others. As a result, a new market is born, through which poor people sell their years to the wealthy class. Of course, that only aggravates social inequality, as the rich keep living longer to amass even bigger fortunes. It’s an intriguing concept that promises to force viewers to reflect on the worth of their lives and the dangers of letting money reigns over every aspect of human existence.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

Available on: July 28 | Director: Jeremy Zag

Cast: Cristina Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein, Zeno Robinson, Cassandra Lee Morris

The French superheroes of Miraculous recently got their first theatrical adventure in Europe with Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie. After hitting theaters in France, the movie crosses the ocean to become a Netflix exclusive, adding another highly-anticipated title to the streamer’s growing list of fan-favorite animated films. Based on the popular Miraculous animated series, the movie tells the origin story of Ladybug and Cat Noir, two teenagers who become defenders of Paris after being granted superpowers. The English voice cast of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie includes Cristina Valenzuela as Ladybug, Bryce Papenbrook as Cat Noir, and Keith Silverstein as the villainous Hawk Moth.

