The Best New Movies on Netflix in June 2020

The movie theaters may not be back in business yet, but fortunately, we’ve got a whole lot of streaming services these days to keep us busy. Of course, no matter how many media giants enter the streaming arena, Netflix is the reigning king of content, which means each new month means a roster of new movies, throwback favorites, and original series.

You can see the complete list of all the new movies on Netflix in June 2020 here, but if you’re looking to cut down on the scrolling and get straight to the watching, we’ve put together and hand-picked guide to all our favorite movies arriving this month. In terms of releases, Netflix has some big-name debuts this month, including Spike Lee‘s new war drama and Will Ferrell‘s new musical comedy. And if you’re looking to revisit an older gem, V for Vendetta, Clueless, and Walk Hard are all new on Netflix this month.

Check out our full list of picks below, and if you don’t find what you’re looking for, you can check out the Best New Movies on Hulu here.