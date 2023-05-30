After a couple of slow months with few original movies coming to Netflix, the streamer is picking up the pace in June 2023. This month we’ll watch Chris Hemsworth blowing things up in Extraction 2, the highly-anticipated animated adaptation of the Nimona graphic novel, and the critically acclaimed horror movie Run Rabbit Run. And if that’s not enough for cinephiles, Netflix’s lineup for June 2023 also has new comedies, rom-coms, and international productions.

There’s something for everybody coming to Netflix in June 2023, so we prepared a handy list with new recommendations for everybody. So next time choice paralysis strikes you this month, take a look at our list of the seven best original movies coming to Netflix in June 2023.

A Beautiful Life

Available on: June 1 | Director: Mehdi Avaz

Cast: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge

Netflix is kicking off June 2023 with A Beautiful Life, a feel-good story about a fisherman who dreams of becoming a singer. It’s a classic rags-to-riches story that doubles as a romance since the wannabe singer will get entangled with the music producer helping him reach stardom. The Danish-language drama marks singer Christopher’s first acting role, with the star also taking care of writing original songs for the movie. While Netflix didn’t reveal much with the trailer for A Beautiful Life, the streamer already released one of the songs Christopher created for the film. And if nothing else convinces you to keep A Beautiful Life, Christopher’s musical talents are more than enough for us to keep the movie on our watchlist.

You Do You

Available on: June 9 | Director: Cemal Alpan

Cast: Ahsen Eroğlu, Ozan Dolunay

Tapping on the anti-work concerns of Gen Z, You Do You is a new comedy about a young woman who has to quit her bohemian life and find a blue-collar job after being evicted from her building. But, of course, working from nine to five is not anyone’s dream, so when faced with the hardships of life, Merve (Ahsen Eroğlu) will also come up with a backup plan: create a revolutionary dating app where people meet in masks before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. The Turkish-language movie looks like the perfect story to laugh about the everyday struggles of work while also remembering there’s more to life than shifts.

Extraction 2

Available on: June 16 | Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili

In 2020, Extraction had the biggest premiere in Netflix's history. So, of course, the streamer was quick to announce a sequel bringing Chris Hemsworth back to fight bad guys, blow things up, and maybe beat down some children. In the sequel, Hemsworth’s black ops mercenary is tasked with another deadly mission, this time rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison. As expected, the action-packed sequel is doing what it can to one-up the first movie, with trailers already revealing some breathtaking set pieces of Extraction 2. And with Hemsworth already thinking about the next installment in the franchise, it’s fair to be optimistic about Extraction 2. As a result, any fan of action movies should keep Extraction 2 on their radar for June 2023.

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Available on: June 23 | Director: Marçal Forés

Cast: Julio Peña, Clara Galle, Natalia Azahara, Guillermo Lasheras, Emilia Lazo

Through My Window: Across the Sea is the sequel to 2022’s hit Spanish erotic romance Through My Window, based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Godoy. The first movie followed Julio Peña as Ares and Clara Galle as Raquel as the couple bonded thanks to a pirated Wi-Fi connection, starting an intense romance. Now, in the sequel, Ares and Raquel will face new challenges after being forced to keep a long-distance relationship that threatens to split them apart. The sequel promises to raise the temperature with steamy scenes, and with so much at stake, fans will surely be glad to re-encounter these characters.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Available on: June 23 | Director: Donovan Marsh

Cast: S’dumo Mtshali, Presley Chweneyagae, Bongile Mantsai

Ten years after the iNumber Number thriller series introduced the world to the urban landscapes of South Africa, series creator Donovan Marsh is back to write and direct a movie sequel for Netflix. The movie brings back the cop duo Chili (S’dumo Mtshali) and Shoes (Presley Chweneyagae) as they fight against a powerful crime lord known as Hyena Man (Bongile Mantsai). Just like the original series, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is expected to bring the action to classic locations of Johannesburg, the biggest city in South Africa.

Run Rabbit Run

Available on: June 28 | Director: Daina Reid

Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily La Torre, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Neil Melville

After Run Rabbit Run made a splash at international film festivals, Netflix quickly snatched the rights to the horror movie. That means everyone will soon be able to see what nightmares Daina Reid has conjured for a supernatural story about motherhood and creepy children. The movie stars Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor who must deal with her troublesome seven-year-old daughter (Lily La Torre), who’s obsessed with her dead aunt and apparently likes to wear creepy rabbit masks.

Nimona

Available on: June 30 | Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, RuPaul Charles

After many years stuck in development hell, Nimona is finally being released. Based on a graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona tells the story of a young agent of chaos who allies with a former knight to dominate the world in a medieval setting. The titular character has shapeshifting abilities Stevenson used to explore gender-fluidity and transsexuality, which turned Nimona into an LGBTQ+ icon. That's why we were quite excited to learn Blue Sky Studios (The Ice Age, Rio) was developing an adaptation. Unfortunately, after Disney bought Blue Sky Studios, the project was frozen, even though it was two-thirds done. It would take a couple of years for Annapurna to purchase the rights to the movie and sign a deal with Netflix to release it on the streamer. It was a long journey from the pages to the screen, but by the end of June 2023, we’ll get a happy ending to this complicated production story.

