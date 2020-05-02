The Best New Movies on Netflix in May 2020

Wait, what the heck happened to April? Somehow, against all reason, we’re hearing that it is, in fact, May, which means it’s time to get excited for a whole new batch of movies to watch. But this year is definitely going to be a bit different. May is usually the time when summer movie season kicks off in earnest, but with theaters around the world still closed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, the May 2020 movie season is going to be pretty unique.

Fortunately, we live in an era of entertainment that’s an honest to goodness embarrassment of riches, and while we’re going to have to wait for big blockbusters like Black Widow, Mulan, and No Time to Die, we’ve still got a whole host of streaming options to keep us entertained. And this month especially, Netflix has a darn robust lineup of options — including one movie that was supposed to be heading to theaters.

That would be The Lovebirds, which was formerly at Paramount, and which now arrives new on Netflix at the end of the month. There are also several new Netflix originals, including the tremendous YA romance The Half of It, the breathless 2019 standout Uncut Gems, and a few of the old favorites, including the entire Back to the Future trilogy, available to stream on Netflix in its complete form at last. Check out all our top picks for what to watch on Netflix this month below and for more, you can see all the new movies and tv shows on Netflix in May 2020 here.