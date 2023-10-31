Netflix subscribers have plenty to be thankful for this November 2023, as the streaming giant is releasing more than a few big movies this month. The diverse line-up includes everything from adult dramas to family-friendly animated entertainment, so there is something for everyone this Thanksgiving season. This month, Netflix fans can expect to see the return of a cult-classic icon, a gripping aquatic biopic, a new thriller from David Fincher, a nostalgic Christmas comedy, an emotional true story about a civil rights icon, a heartfelt animated feature, and a wacky family feud.

To learn more about just some of the films you can expect to see on Netflix this month, here are seven of the best movies coming to Netflix in November 2023.

'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

Available: November 1 | Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Brie Larson, Mae Whitman, Keita Saitou, and Shôta Saitô

While not a new movie per se, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World could not be coming to Netflix at a better time. That's because later in the month, we're getting the all-new animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - a retelling of the beloved story featuring the entire main cast of the aforementioned feature film. The surreal comic book and video game-inspired movie sees down-on-his-luck guitarist Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) on a desperate search for love after a bad breakup, all while his band Sex Bobomb are trying to prove themselves as serious artists. Scott finally sees a second chance for love when he meets Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but the only way he can date her is by defeating all seven of her evil exes in combat.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be available to stream on Netflix starting Wednesday, November 1st.

'Nyad' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 3 | Directors: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Luke Cosgrove, and Erica Cho

Nyad tells the dramatic story of real-life athlete Diana Nyad (Annette Bening). However, her story has become somewhat controversial as her claim of swimming 110 miles in the open ocean has been disputed. Regardless, the emotional tale, directed by Free Solo duo Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, will showcase Nyad's series of events, preparing to do an open swim from Florida to Cuba, all with the help of other friend Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and navigator John Bartlett (Rhys Ifans).

Nyad will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, November 3rd.

'The Killer' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 10 | Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Kerry O'Malley

After getting some Oscar gold for Netflix in 2020's Mank, David Fincher is back in the director's chair to back to his thriller roots with The Killer. Starring Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin, ending a long hiatus for the acclaimed actor, The Killer follows a man on the edge after a hit job gone wrong. As his former friends and employers hunt him down, the Killer soon starts to rethink the dangerous career he has dedicated his life to.

The Killer will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, November 10th.

'Best. Christmas. Ever!' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 16 | Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Brandy Norwood, Heather Graham, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño

Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham unite for holiday high jinks in Best. Christmas. Ever! Here, Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) and her family find themselves becoming the unexpected guests of the Jennings family. The household's mother, Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood), is an old frenemy of Charlotte's. She has always had a bitters sense of jealousy for Jackie, but hopefully Charlotte puts those feeling aside to give her family the Christmas they deserve.

Best. Christmas. Ever! will be available to stream on Netflix starting Thursday, November 16th.

'Rustin' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 17 | Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Audra McDonald, and Jeffrey Wright

Another dramatic biopic from Netflix coming in November, Rustin shines a light on the often-overlooked story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo). A close companion of Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen), not only did Rustin challenge the status quo for race relations as a Black man, but he also fought a personal battle against homophobia as a gay man. Coincidentally, the film also star Chris Rock, who was recently announced to be directing a new biopic about Martin Luther King Jr.

Rustin will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, November 17th.

'Leo' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 21 | Directors: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Allison Strong, and Jo Koy

Adam Sandler stars as an aging, kind-hearted iguana in his first animated role since the Hotel Transylvania films with Leo. The titular lizard wants a more exciting life than the one he has now living as a pet in a classroom, and escapes one day against the advice of his turtle roommate Squirtle (Bill Burr). Once out of his pen, Leo finally finds the purpose he's looking for by giving advice to the students of his class.

Leo will be available to stream on Netflix starting Tuesday, November 21st.

'Family Switch' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Available: November 30 | Director: McG

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Emma Myers, Ed Helms, Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Pete Holmes, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Scheer, and Fortune Feimster

What if the magical body swap scenario of Freaky Friday applied to an entire family instead of just the mother and daughter? That's the question that McG's Family Switch asks, with the various members of the Walker family waking up in completely different bodies. Now, the family members of Jess (Jennifer Garner), Bill (Ed Helms), CC (Emma Myers), and Wyatt (Brady Nonn) must figure out why this happened and how they can get back into their own bodies.

Family Switch will be available to stream on Netflix starting Thursday, November 30th.

