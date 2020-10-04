The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2020

If you’re curious about the new movies on Netflix this month but only want the best of the best, you’ve come to the right place. October isn’t only about Spooky Season and horror films, as Netflix has added a slew of critically acclaimed dramas, adventure movies, and even kids movies to enjoy this month.

As far as new releases go, October’s centerpiece is surely Trial of the Chicago 7, the big Oscar movie from writer/director Aaron Sorkin with a who’s who of A-listers in its cast (Eddie Redmayne! Sacha Baron Cohen! Joseph Gordon-Levitt!). If it’s older yet no less prestigious films you’re looking for, what better time than now to watch the Coen Brothers classic Fargo? Especially with a new season of the TV adaptation of the iconic dark comedy now airing. And for the kiddos, you really can’t go wrong with Taika Waititi’s joyous Hunt for the Wilderpeople or the stop-motion animated ParaNorman, which also makes for a great Halloween season watch.

So check out our picks for the best new movies on Netflix in October below, and if you’re more interested in what show you should binge-watch Netflix, don’t miss our list of the best shows currently streaming on Netflix.