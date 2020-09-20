The Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2020

Overwhelmed by all those new movies on Netflix this month? Not to worry! While it’s definitely a wild time to try to keep up with all the new releases and old favorites arriving on streaming, we’ve got you covered with a handy, helpful list of the movies you’ll want to watch on Netflix this month. You can find a list of everything that’s new on Netflix in September here, but if you’re looking for something a bit more curated to help you sort out the highlights, we’ve got you covered.

In terms of new releases, you’re definitely going to want to add the new Sherlock riff Enola Holmes to your watchlist, starring Netflix favorites Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) in a fun revisionist romp featuring everyone’s favorite stuffy investigator (and his sleuthing little sister). And if you’re looking for a new orignal to get you in the right mood for spooky season, the Korean zombie thriller #Alive has proved to be one of September’s surprise breakout hits. And then of course there’s Charlie Kaufman‘s unnerving oddball I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which is one of those films that’s best seen knowing as little as possible.

And those are just the new releases! There are plenty of old favorites hitting Netflix this month, as well as some undersung recent gems. Check out the details on all our picks below, and if you’re in more of a binge-watching mood, you can see our picks for the Best New Shows on Netflix in September right here.