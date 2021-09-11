Here we are again. You're staring at Netflix, waiting for something to burst through the content algorithm and scream, "Watch me, pweeze!" Yes, the content algorithm talks like a baby. Anyway. If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix among the countless movies added each month, we've got a list of seven brand new Netflix movies that are worth your time. These titles range the gamut from suspense thriller to rom-com, offering something for everyone.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Netflix in September 2021 below.

RELATED: Here's What's New on Netflix in September 2021

Kate

Image via Netflix

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Writer: Umair Aleem

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson

If you dug Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey or Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and want to see her kick some more ass, you're gonna wanna give Kate a stream this September. Starring Winstead as super-assassin who learns that she's been poisoned with only 24 hours to live (shades of Crank, anyone?), the film throws her into the neon-soaked underworld of Tokyo, befriending the young daughter of a former target (Miku Martineau) along her goal of finding the party responsible. Vets like Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, and Tadanobu Asano also show up in the action-thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War). If Extraction and The Old Guard hit you right where you want your Netflix action flicks to live, Kate should be a no-brainer to watch.

Intrusion

Image via Netflix

Director: Adam Salky

Writer: Chris Sparling

Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Robert John Burke

Nobody wants their home invaded. But as you might guess from the title, Intrusion, this is exactly what happens to wealthy couple Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green in their secluded, palatial, modern estate. While Pinto and Marshall-Green defend themselves from the would-be attackers, and start speaking with detective Robert John Burke about what to do next, the event knocks over a series of dominos made of secrets, lies, and further acts of violence. This throwback-feeling suspense thriller comes from a pair of intriguing talents, genre vet writer Chris Sparling (Buried) and indie drama director Adam Salky (I Smile Back). If you're looking for something to get your blood pumping while you dive into a chardonnay and scream at the screen, let Intrusion intrude upon your screen.

Nightbooks

Image via Netflix

Director: David Yarovesky

Writers: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis

Cast: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter is off the leash and I am here for it! In Nightbooks, a family-friendly fantasy-horror film from the often family-unfriendly director David Yarovesky (Brightburn) and producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead), Ritter plays a vindictive, deliciously campy-feeling witch who traps young child Winslow Fegley in her apartment and forces him to tell her scary stories, or he will be destroyed. But when Fegley finds the witch's servant, Lidya Jewett, the two join forces to try and escape the supernatural tricks and traps determined to keep them there. Call me crazy, but I believe Spooky Times can begin before October, and I believe Nightbooks might be the perfect, fun, curiously creepy film to kick yours off.

No One Gets Out Alive

Image via Netflix

Director: Santiago Menghini

Writers: Fernanda Coppel, Jon Croker

Cast: Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca

Now that's how you title a horror film! In No One Gets Out Alive, based on the novel by The Ritual writer Adam Nevill, Cristina Rodlo plays an immigrant to America trying to find a new way of life. When she takes a room in a boarding house courtesy of Marc Menchaca, she finds an unexpected gateway to surreal, reality-bending horrors that just might not let her get out alive. This is the feature debut of visually imaginative filmmaker Santiago Menghini, who seems to be combining previous Netflix films His House and I'm Thinking of Ending Things in his wild milieu. Put the kids to bed after Nightbooks before diving into No One Gets Out Alive.

Sounds Like Love

Image via Netflix

Director: Juana Macías

Writer: Laura Sarmiento

Cast: María Valverde, Álex González, Elisabet Casanovas, Susana Abaitua, Eva Ugarte, Miri Pérez-Cabrero

Sounds Like Love, a Spanish film from director Juana Macías (Netflix's We Are Pregnant), feels like the frothy-but-catty delights of The Devil Wears Prada crossed with the surreal-but-romantic bend of Amélie, with some Fleabag-esque asides to camera to boot! María Valverde stars as the unlucky, put-upon assistant to a ruthless fashion influencer, only getting through her days with the help of her best friends. But when her handsome ex Álex González comes back into the picture, her life turns upside down, and well, it just might sound like love. A classic-feeling rom-com with modern touches, Sounds Like Love implores you to switch out your wine for some rosé.

The Starling

Image via Netflix

Director: Theodore Melfi

Writer: Matt Harris

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine

It's nice to see Melissa McCarthy acting serious again! After she and husband Chris O'Dowd suffer a horrible loss, O'Dowd's mental health suffers greatly, leading him to a facility while McCarthy stays in their home to try and pick up the pieces. And, oh yeah, become obsessed with a starling that's taken a nest in the tree in front of their house. As the couple fights for their lives, exacerbated by this dang bird, they turn to eccentric veterinarian/psychologist Kevin Kline for a unique brand of help. The sensitive-feeling dramedy comes from director Theodore Melfi, who previously directed McCarthy in St. Vincent, and is based on a Matt Harris screenplay that was a Black List darling for many years. Is Netflix gunning for some Oscar nods on The Starling?

Worth

Image via Netflix

Director: Sara Colangelo

Writer: Max Borenstein

Cast: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Laura Benanti

Speaking of Netflix gunning for Oscars: Worth is a prestigious drama based on a true story, starring Michael Keaton as lawyer Kenneth Feinberg trying to get the families of the victims of the September 11th attacks properly compensated. The film, directed by Sara Colangelo (Netflix's The Kindergarten Teacher), features an all-star ensemble including Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Laura Benanti, and Marc Maron grounding the fact-based drama. The film aims to explore, in agonizing detail, an unanswerable question in the face of tragedy: How much is life really worth?

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (September 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Run Time Revealed The sequel is officially twenty-two minutes shorter than its predecessor.

Read Next