Spring is almost in the air, with longer days on the horizon for many and, of course, a brand-new list of Netflix movies on its way. With the upcoming shorter nights, picking a new movie to watch can be a tedious task that you won’t want to mess up. Fortunately, we’ve found some of the best upcoming narratives to satisfy any mood. Activity outdoors is essential and what better way to get inspired than by a homeless soccer team that rose through the ranks in search of a better life, or a man stuck alone in a spaceship to make you grateful for your freedom with friends and family?

Overall, this month has some outstanding inspirational movies that will give you that much-needed warm feeling after a long winter. We’ve boiled it down to the seven best that Netflix has to offer, so there’s no need for endless scrolling through the app, pick any off the list, sit back after the extended day, and relax. Here are the 7 best new movies on Netflix worth binge-watching this March 2024.

'Spaceman' (March 1, 2024)

Director: Johan Renck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin

In director Johan Renck’s adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s sci-fi novel, Spaceman of Bohemia, Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) takes on a more serious role as Jakub Procházka. Spaceman is the story of Procházka, an astronaut on a mission to the furthest reaches of space to find ancient space dust. Meanwhile, his pregnant wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan) remains on earth, overwhelmed by his absence.

As the solitude begins to wear on the lonely astronaut's mind, a disturbingly human-sized alien spider joins him on his ship, but its goal is to understand the human's emotional stress. With the ability to help Procházka access his memories, the alien can soothe his loneliness. However, only time will tell how this benefits it and why it is there with him.

'My Name is Loh Kiwan' (March 1, 2024)

Director: Kim Hee-jin

Cast: Kim Sung-ryung, Jo Han-chul as Yoon-seong, Lee Il-hwa, Lee Sang-hee, Seo Hyun-woo

My Name is Loh Kiwan is a South Korean drama based on Cho Hae-jin’s book I Met Loh Kiwan that follows a North Korean refugee in Belgium. With his dream of becoming accepted into the country and living a normal life, Loh Kiwan (Song Joong-ki) meets Mari (Choi Sung-Eun), a somewhat suicidal woman who is already a recognized refugee citizen of Belgium. Despite a rough introduction, the two bond together from their collective pasts as they learn to adapt to their new lives.

'Damsel' (March 8, 2024)

Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson

Damsel takes your average fairytale story and turns it into a harrowing adventure when Princess Elodie, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), is promised to marry a prince but, in turn, is thrown as a sacrifice into a dragon's cave. As her escape attempts become futile, the princess will have to attack her doomed fate head-on. With beautifully terrifying landscapes, the movie bends genres in a stunning display of a lone young woman and her fight for survival.

'Irish Wish' (March 15, 2024)

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan

Normally, we would expect a mythical leprechaun to grant wishes in Ireland. However, in Irish Wish, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself unexpectedly living her dream life after saying, “I wish I was marrying Paul Kennedy.” She had initially set off to attend her best friend's wedding to the love of her life, secretly pining over the man herself.

Fortunately for her, everything changed when she magically woke up as the bride-to-be. However, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. The more Maddie got to know Paul, she slowly began to realize that marrying him wasn’t everything she thought it would be.

'The Abyss' (March 16, 2024)

Director: Richard Holm

Cast: Tuva Novotny, Peter Franzén, Felicia Maxime, Kardo Razzazi, Tintin Poggats Sarri

Not to be confused with the 1989 James Cameron film, The Abyss is a Swedish film about an underground mine collapsing, swallowing an entire town. Frigga (Tuva Novotny), a security manager at the Kiirunavaara mine, is faced with the task of managing the situation. As they explore deeper into the disaster, they quickly realize that there is no hope and the impending doom makes it necessary for the entire city to evacuate. The movie is based on a real place in Sweden named Kiruna, where all the buildings and their inhabitants are being relocated, an undertaking which has been ongoing since 2004.

'Shirley' (March 22, 2024)

Director: John Ridley

Cast: Regina King, Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard, Lucas Hedges, Dorian Missick as Ron Dellums

12 Years a Slave director John Ridley wrote and directed the upcoming biopic, Shirley, a story about the first Black woman to become a member of Congress. Against all odds, Shirley Chisholm (Regina King) ran for president in 1972 with the Democratic Party. She was not only known for her appearance but also her stance on women's rights as well as civil rights, movements which, in the 70s, defied the political norm.

Her determination set a precedent for not only making changes in politics but also inspiring people from all walks of life to follow their dreams and make a difference. Though she faced many failures in her career as she was belittled by her opponents for her views, and threatened by the public, the constant struggle only made her stronger.

'The Beautiful Game' (March 29, 2024)

Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward, Valeria Golino, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young

The Beautiful Game follows a team of homeless soccer players who were sent to Rome to compete in the Homeless World Cup. The team is coached by Mal, played by Bill Nighy (Love Actually), who not only has to train the team for victory but also manage their various personal problems.

There’s a lot involved in a person's life when they become homeless, whether it is financial struggle, mental stress, or physical addiction, and to be on the team, they need an incredible amount of willpower. The Homeless Worldcup is a real event that has been around for the last two decades, involving 69 nations, providing an opportunity for millions to change their lives.