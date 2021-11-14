Ready to go mountain climbing? Paramount+ has released a new batch of content available this November, and we've combed through every crevasse to give you the best movies available to stream now. Whether you're in the mood for a raucous comedy, a searing horror-musical (seriously), or a sci-fi action blockbuster, we've got you covered. Check out the best new movies on Paramount+ this November 2021 below.

Addams Family Values

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Writer: Paul Rudnick

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack, Christina Ricci, Carol Kane

One of those rare sequels that just might be better than the original, Addams Family Values is an imaginative, creatively-staged, and committedly performed horror-comedy classic. Sharply satiric while broadly silly, the film introduces the beyond-iconic Joan Cusack as a femme fatale determined to steal the Addams' family fortune, sends Christina Ricci to a perky, WASP-y summer camp, and features Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia as the greatest married couple ever depicted in cinema, full stop. They don't make 'em like this anymore.

Black Dynamite

Image via Apparition Destination Films

Director: Scott Sanders

Writers: Michael Jai White, Scott Sanders, Byron Minns

Cast: Michael Jai White, Tommy Davidson, Salli Richardson

Michael Jai White is Black Dynamite, a macho hero of Blaxploitation classics. Er, "classics"; director Scott Sanders and his creative team mimic the daffy, silly, and campy vibes cultivated in this subgenre of exploitation cinema with gleeful abandon, never afraid to make everyone involved look stupid in the best way possible. This is a contemporary genre spoof classic, the heir apparent to filmmakers like Mel Brooks, the Zucker Brothers, and the Wayans Brothers. You will cry laughing, I promise you this.

Fargo

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Directors/Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Harve Presnell, Peter Stormare

Love the FX crime anthology series Fargo and want to know where it all began? Or, are you just in the mood to watch, like, a very freaking good film? The Coen Brothers knocked it out of the park with this '90s gem, a twisted tale of small-town crime, violent betrayals, Minnesota accents, and a glowing, central conscience played perfectly by Frances McDormand. Fargo is the kind of film that will have you howling in laughter, crying in pathos, and covering your eyes in agony from a scene-to-scene basis. It's special.

The Fifth Element

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director: Luc Besson

Writers: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, Chris Tucker, Milla Jovovich

Stuffed to the gills with ideas, world-building, frenzied set-pieces, and colorfully pitched performances, The Fifth Element remains a high watermark of bonkers, original sci-fi cinema. A blond Bruce Willis anchors a litany of iconic performances, including Gary Oldman, Chris Tucker, and Milla Jovovich breaking through and then some. The world of the film feels gritty and tactile, blending practical with computer-boosted effects in ways that grab you and don't let go. My advice would be to buckle your seatbelt and not let go, either.

Hardball

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Brian Robbins

Writer: John Gatins

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, John Hawkes, D. B. Sweeney, Mike McGlone, Graham Beckel

I've written at length as to why Hardball deserves our modern attention, so I'll try and be briefer here. Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in the patient, empathetic sports dramedy (slash gritty crime drama?!) as a gambling addict/general fuckup who starts coaching a baseball team in a too-oft disregarded youth league. Avoiding racist tropes by presenting the radical idea that these kids don't need to be "saved," they just need to be acknowledged, Hardball is surprisingly frank, sensitively rendered, and tear-jerking before its catharsis. And it'll make you wanna relisten to every Notorious B.I.G. song, which is always a plus.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Tim Burton

Writer: John Logan

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen

One of our great contemporary movie musicals, Tim Burton's take on the Stephen Sondheim classic Sweeney Todd is the perfect musical for those who "don't like musicals." Beyond its (obviously masterful) score and songs, Sweeney Todd is a harrowing, macabre tale of horror, misguided revenge, and cannibalism. While Burton's 2000s work is full of some goshdarn clunkers, he focuses up and delivers a world rife with intention, intriguing color choices, and tons of blood. Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd this instant!

That Thing You Do!

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director/Writer: Tom Hanks

Cast: Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks

You know how Tom Hanks is, like, a very good actor? Turns out he's, like, a very good filmmaker, too. That Thing You Do!, named after a song that will get stuck in your head, charts the rise-and-fall journey of a band that stumbles into a one-hit-wonder with good humor, shocking conflict, and a deep sense of empathy. Get ready to clap eighth notes on the two and quarter notes on the four, my shrimp shack shooters.

