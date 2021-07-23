While Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO Max may currently be dominating the streaming world, that doesn’t mean there’s not valuable movies and TV shows to stream elsewhere. Case in point: Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, actually has a pretty solid lineup of movies and TV shows available to stream, and their new releases for July are kind of great. So whether you chose to subscribe to Peacock or it came free with your streaming service, we’ve put together a little handy guide to the best new movies to watch on Peacock in July 2021. They range from giant franchises to Oscar-winners to hilarious comedies, so you’ll surely find something to watch in the list below. Happy viewing!

The Harry Potter Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell, and David Yates

Writers: Steve Kloves and Michael Goldenberg

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, and many more

You know these movies – they’re great! There’s a bit of a shuffle going on with the Harry Potter franchise in terms of where it’s streaming, and that will persist for the next few years due to a complicated deal between Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. But the long and short of it is if the Harry Potter movies aren’t streaming on HBO Max, they’re likely streaming on Peacock – and that’s the case in July. This is one of the best, most successful film franchises of all time and is unique in that the films actually mature alongside the characters. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a kids’ movie because it’s about kids, whereas Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is a moody, darker teen movie because, well, it’s about teens. These are great comfort watches pretty much anytime.

The Hunger Games Franchise

Image via Lionsgate

Directors: Gary Ross and Francis Lawrence

Writers: Gary Ross, Suzanne Collins, Billy Ray, Simon Beaufoy, Michael Arndt, Peter Craig, and Danny Strong

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Sam Claflin, and Jena Malone

If you’re in the mood for a good YA binge, you can’t go wrong with The Hunger Games. The smash-hit first film sets the tone in a really dramatic way, as director Gary Ross steered this dystopian sci-fi series into mature territory rather than gunning for younger viewers. Catching Fire may be the best of the bunch as it toes the line between blockbuster, thriller, and romantic drama supremely well, but the two-part Mockingjay finale is a solid dystopian tale that feels quite different as the games are left behind.

Do the Right Thing

Director/Writer: Spike Lee

Cast: Spike Lee, Ossie Davis, Danny Aiello, Ruby Dee, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosie Perez, and Samuel L. Jackson

If you’re in the mood to watch a film that’s a bit more challenging but will stay with you long after the credits roll, check out Spike Lee’s seminal 1989 film Do the Right Thing. Set on a hot summer day in Brooklyn, the film chronicling simmering racial tensions between African American and Italian American residents. What begins as a comedic and colorful story turns dark and tragic, as Lee brilliantly captures how quickly casual racism can turn deadly. This one caused controversy when it was released, but has aged tremendously well and still sadly feels relevant today.

Erin Brockovich

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Writer: Susannah Grant

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, and Aaron Eckhart

If you want to watch a somewhat inspirational drama that also won Julia Roberts an Oscar, check out Erin Brockovich. The film numerous Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director (which Steven Soderbergh lost to himself for Traffic), and still holds up as a compelling and character-driven true-story drama. As the title suggests it focuses on Erin Brockovich, who in 1993 was an unemployed single mother of three who started working for a lawyer, only to become involved in a major case against PG&E over its culpability in groundwater contamination. Brockovich fights tooth and nail for people who have been wronged, and while the premise sounds a bit like a Lifetime Original Movie, Soderbergh serves the material by keeping the characters grounded in sincere emotion.

Fast Five

Image via Universal

Director: Justin Lin

Writer: Chris Morgan

Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, and Ludacris

If you love the Fast & Furious franchise, you know Fast Five is one of the best installments. And if you’ve never seen a Fast & Furious movie, then Fast Five is the perfect entry point. This 2011 film moves the action to Rio where Dom and his crew are involved in a big heist, moving the franchise away from being so car-driven and towards something more blockbuster-y. Hot on Dom’s trail is Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs, which is how Dwayne Johnson enters the fold. This one’s tons of fun.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Image via Universal Pictures

Director/Writer: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, Doug Jones, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Hurt

If you’re into fantasy movies, you have to watch Hellboy II: The Golden Army. You don’t need to have seen the first film to enjoy this sequel, which finds director Guillermo del Toro flexing his fantasy muscles in a big way. The story is chock-full of fantastical creatures as an ancient prince resurfaces and attempts to raise a long-dormant Golden Army that would allow him to rule the world. Standing in his way is Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his ragtag team of supernatural crime-fighting figures – although they’re fighting their own internal, emotional battles as well. The film blends humor, horror, action, and fantasy into a perfect concoction, and will make you mad all over again that we never got to see Guillermo del Toro’s version of The Hobbit.

Role Models

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: David Wain

Writers: David Wain, Paul Rudd, Ken Marino, and Timothy Dowling

Cast: Paul Rudd, Seann William Scott, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Elizabeth Banks, Ken Jeong, and Joe Lo Truglio

If you just want to laugh, check out Role Models. This 2008 comedy stars Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott as salesmen for an energy drink who, after a mishap, are forced into community service. They join a big-brother big-sister program, where they’re mismatched with a couple of kids who introduce them to the world of LARP. There’s a lot of laugh-out-loud comedy here but also a lot of heart, as filmmaker David Wain curbs his more absurdist tendencies (but not all of them) to craft something a bit more commercial than, say, the brilliant insanity of Wet Hot American Summer.

