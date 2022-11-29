The arrival of December means another year has flown by, awards season is in full swing, and domestic flights are more expensive. Luckily, it also means a new round of programming on The Criterion Channel. This month sees collections honoring movies about football, snowy westerns, and more. Let’s look at seven of the best offerings.

It Happens Every Spring (1949)

Image via 20th Century

Available: December 1 | Directed by: Lloyd Bacon

Cast: Ray Milland, Jean Peters, Paul Douglas

One of this month’s collections honors classic screwball comedies. Those are the depression-era twists on the traditional rom-com. At the time, they served as counter-programming to the comparatively grittier film noir populating American cinemas. They even share surface stylistic qualities. Zippy dialogue, male-dominated casts punctuated by an integral, no-nonsense female lead. It Happens Every Spring is a bit of a high-concept screwball comedy. A scientist accidentally—and in a screwball manner, one might say—discovers a chemical that repels wood. Excited, he takes the logical next step in his career—pitching for a professional baseball team. No points for guessing that hijinks ensue. They amount to a fun example of the period’s comedic sensibility, and a worthy, early entry in the sports comedy canon.

Ride the High Country (1962)

Image via MGM

Available: December 1 | Directed by: Sam Peckinpah

Cast: Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea, Mariette Hartley

Director Sam Peckinpah’s second directorial effort and his first classic, Ride the High Country is a western. Though only released in the early 1960s, it’s a bit of a tribute to not just the genre but the period it depicts. It takes place in the time when the wild west jutted up against the age of the automobile. Its tone is elegiac. With its two veteran lead actors, its energy is wistfully end-of-an-era. It’s about three cowboys hired to escort a bunch of gold to its final destination. Those who’ve attempted the journey without hired guns have been murdered. Along the way, tension is thrown onto the fire in the form of side characters with competing agendas, culminating in a shootout no less satisfying for being obligatory. Peckinpah would lean more into this sort of violence with his later work (The Wild Bunch and Straw Dogs, in particular), but High Country is plenty gripping with what it’s got, and plenty poetic to boot.

Image via Columbia Pictures

Available: December 1 | Directed by: Sydney Pollack

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Bill Murray

Before there was RuPaul's Drag Race, there was Tootsie. It’s a comedy that its star, Dustin Hoffman, has suggested he played as a drama. Whatever the genre, it was one of the more culturally impactful features of the 1980s, though without the franchise legs that keep other ‘80s films in the collective consciousness. It’s about a struggling actor who, in a fit of desperation, auditions for a part intended for a woman, presenting as a woman. He gets the job, a steady gig on a soap opera. Tomfoolery of mistaken identities, genders, and intentions then transpire. There are a lot of great actors firing on all cylinders here: Hoffman, Jessica Lange (who won an Oscar for her work), Bill Murray, Geena Davis, and Sydney Pollack (who also directed). Outside the performances, Tootsie uses farce (and sincerity) to comment on romance, gender, and the idea of being a “good man.”

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available: December 1 | Directed by: Robert Altman

Cast: Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, René Auberjonois

Like the other western on this list, McCabe & Mrs. Miller brings mournful poetry all but ensuring it wouldn’t be a box-office hit in its day. Directed and co-written by Robert Altman, it thrusts the tropes of its genre into an early 1970s filmmaking climate mired in the anxieties of the Vietnam War. It’s not about heroic gunslingers posturing as perfect examples of free-roaming manhood and more about opportunism, capitalism, and vice. Its heroes are of the “anti” variety. In many ways, it’s almost impressionistic, with its ambient dialogue, Leonard Cohen ballads, and widescreen Canadian landscapes. It makes great use of competing color palettes and a plot whose machinations feel almost incidental. A promise of the genre, revisionist or not, it concludes with a violent shootout, and justice served to both villains and antiheroes alike.

Marx Can Wait (2021)

Image via Strand Releasing

Available: December 5 | Directed by: Marco Bellocchio

Marco Bellocchio is an Italian director who has been professionally making films since 1965 when he was in his 20s. His films are often thoughtful, unconventional family dramas. Sometimes they’re about crime families, or, as is the case with his excellent 2009 Benito Mussolini drama Vincere, the parents of a child conceived out of wedlock. Marx Can Wait is a drama about the director’s own family. It stands out from his other works in that it’s a documentary. Bellocchio grew up with a twin brother, Camillo, who began to suffer from despondency in his late 20s. Marco tried to get his brother into the radical politics of Karl Marx and other proletariat-empowering thinkers to inspire him away from his helpless thoughts. Camillo didn’t take the bait, telling his twin that “Marx can wait.” Soon after, Camilo died by suicide. This documentary made 50 years after his twin’s passing is the story of the spectral grief that grew in his brother’s absence. The director’s siblings try to make sense of the tragedy and how it changed the trajectory of their emotional lives. Interspersed with footage of the telegenic Camilo, Marx is an exorcism and a tribute. Its sadness is effective, and its filmmaking is appropriately cinematic.

Image Via Oscilloscope

Available: December 14 | Directed by: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Cast: Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza, Daniel Castaneda Rincon

Costa Rican drama Clara Sola is like a magical realist Carrie without a bloody prom. There are, of course, many other differences. For one, Clara, our protagonist, is 40 years old. She was born with a curved spine and raised in a poor village whose residents believe that Clara has laid eyes upon the Virgin Mary. This miraculous witnessing has given her a reputation as a spiritual healer and a mystic. A reputation played up by her devoutly religious mother, whose domineering, condescending presence keeps Clara trapped in a child’s state of mind. A prisoner in her own life, in the curved body her mother refuses to allow her surgery to remedy. The inciting incident is the arrival of Santiago, who occasionally rents the family’s gleaming, white horse to give tours. His presence ignites a sense of wanting in Clara, which in turn births a need to rebel. The film is the story of Clara coming into her power. The striking visuals alone make it worth the watch, but its sense of magical mystery is what keeps it afloat.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Available: December 21 | Directed by: Lone Scherfig

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Peter Sarsgaard, Alfred Molina, Rosamund Pike

If a film award existed, An Education probably got nominated for it. It cemented Carey Mulligan as an elite actress and is just another example of why 2008 and 2009 were such great years at the movies. It’s a coming-of-age story about a suburban girl whose fears include being doomed to a boring life, but also failing at her lofty educational and professional goals. She meets a con man and falls for him, as one does. Thus begins the education of the film’s title. She sees that the crimes of her new love very much do pay, and this spins the story into a swirl of moral compromises and button-pushing romantic developments. An Education has things to say about the heartbreak that forces one to grow up, but also about class disparities and gender roles. The kinds of things women in the early-1960s were taught they could aspire to, and how men may have used those prescribed limitations to their advantage.