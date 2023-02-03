February is here with a new round of movies from The Criterion Channel. For a short month, it’s a busy one. There’s Valentine’s Day, accompanied by films about love. It’s Black History Month, highlighted by films from and featuring influential Black artists. There’s of course much more to choose from. Let’s look at some of this month’s best options.

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Raoul Peck

American writer James Baldwin came of cultural age in the 1950s and 1960s. As a queer, Black, observant man, he clocked early on (around 1948) that he might have a safer, happier life in Europe. Its lack of explicit segregation or Jim Crow laws undoubtedly made the decision easier. He’d live out the rest of his days in France. But America remained on his mind, and the racist violence and attitudes he saw reverberating there would inform his novels, essays, and social critiques, forever. When asked by an agent to write something linking the assassinations of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr, and Medgar Evers (1960s civil rights leaders, each Black), Baldwin wrote a manuscript explaining why he would not do such a thing. That manuscript, Baldwin’s life, and the facts of America’s relationship with racism become the blueprint for the ethereal I Am Not Your Negro.

It helps to have some idea of what happened in the 1960s in the United States going into this picture, but it’s not necessary. With French New Wave-like audaciousness, the documentary takes a dreamy tour through Baldwin’s thoughts, as narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. It also presents a confrontational picture of a country at war with its own identity and perhaps with some of its own people. The fact that footage of civil rights era happenings can play alongside then-current footage of events in Ferguson (then play alongside events in the national news, today) and feel like beats being hit by the same drummer, lend the doc its gravity. Baldwin’s writing, of course, gives it its voice.

The Killers (1946)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Robert Siodmak

Cast: Edmond O'Brien, Ava Gardner, Albert Dekker, Sam Levene, Burt Lancaster

There are so many film noirs to watch because, at the height of their financial and cultural cache, people couldn’t seem to get enough. The Criterion Channel, in sixty years, might be where all the best superhero movies of 2023 are streamed. That said, The Killers is not an assembly line, soft-remake of whatever noir sold the most tickets the year prior. It’s assisted, in part, by its great source material—the Ernest Hemingway short story of the same name. It’s about a boxer who doesn’t resist his own assassination and the investigator who deep dives into the reasons why that might be. Modern eyes will see proto-Pulp Fiction energy in this tale told through flashbacks involving a hit out on a boxer. The screenplay for this one is incredibly complex by the standards of the day, and maybe even by current ones. It truly does not seem content only hitting its genre notes and unfurling its genre tropes. It’s Burt Lancaster’s first movie and an Ava Gardner star-making turn. It is probably among the better film noirs ever made and has a classic opening sequence to boot.

Cane River (1982/2018)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Horace B. Jenkins

Cast: Richard Romain, Tommye Myrick

Cane River had a reputation for its rarity when it was originally set for release in 1982. A film about an African-American couple, written and directed by a Black artist, with an all-Black cast and crew. Shortly after its debut screening, its helmer, Horace B. Jenkins, died of a heart attack. Its release was scuttled, despite having noteworthy voices championing it, such as actor/comedian Richard Pryor. In 2013, an original negative print was unearthed by the preservationists at IndieCollect and the Academy Film Archive. Along with Debi Moore, its editor, it journeyed a winding path toward a 4K remaster and Criterion status. It’s a tale of star-crossed lovers in one of the first communities of free Black people in the American South. They’re not just star-crossed because the man comes from renown and the woman does not, though that is in there. Fate also works against them in the form of their skin color, with one of them darker complexioned and the other lighter. This makes it—to this day—rare as a feature-length film dealing explicitly with colorism. As a remaster, its decades-old origins work in the movie’s favor. It’s already well-lit, but the sense of looking back in time with crisper eyes adds a meta layer to an already artistically sound film. It did a stint on the Criterion Channel in 2020, so it is a treat to have it featured once again.

Caravaggio (1986)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Derek Jarman

Cast: Nigel Terry, Sean Bean, Tilda Swinton

English experimental artist and activist Derek Jarman had mostly made disjointed 8mm works leading up to the creation of Caravaggio. These include the 1977 punk-scene document and cult-classic, Jubilee (also on Criterion this month). Caravaggio sees his jump to 35mm film and his embrace of relatively linear storytelling. The film tells a fictionalized account of Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s life. He was a 16th-century painter of masterpiece after masterpiece, an innovator of the Baroque style, and possibly the inventor of tenebrism—a dramatic lighting effect. Caravaggio the man’s outwardly religious works are notable for how foreboding they feel, how realistically the subjects are depicted, and how, frankly, titillating he was willing to make them look. These were paintings often commissioned, happily, by churches. Jarman shoots the film using the stark lighting for which the painter was known—with no gradual shift from lit space to dark space—and adopts his gaze, which made clear his attraction to both his male and female models. Such attractions would get him into trouble, as the movie tells it, and history sort of skirts around telling it. The film shows us he was also a fan of brawling, street-fighting, and blowing his money on booze. In real life, and in the movie, his various, mad-genius-or-maybe-just-a-jerk behaviors get him exiled. Can such a life have a happy ending in the early 1600s? One must watch to find out! Jarman’s film makes watching incredibly easy, however.

On-Gaku: Our Sound (2019)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Kenji Iwaisawa

Cast: Shintaro Sakamoto, Tateto Serizawa, Tomoya Maeno, Ren Komai, Naoto Takenaka

A feature-length anime that eschews many of the “big-budget” flourishes one tends to picture when conjuring mental images of that unique world of Japanese art. It’s not sci-fi or future-punk, but a coming-of-age drama-comedy. The story follows a group of teen friends who discover the joys of making noisy, inexpert music. They start a band, though none of them is quite good at playing their instruments. It’s the being loud that they love, the thrill of making something, even if it’s bad. That idea is a part of the central theme of the movie. But it’s not the drive of the movie. This is very much an animated hangout picture. A vibes-first buddy comedy, where all action feels incidental. It’s more Home Movies than Bob’s Burgers; more Beavis and Butthead than South Park. But its joys are in its meanderings and, as a DIY creation of mostly amateur animators, it is a love letter to rolling up one's sleeves and just doing the thing that makes one happy.

The Sounds of Science (2002)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Jean Painlevé

The 1920s saw the flourishing of the Surrealist and Dadaist movements. Both styles sought to reject the aspects of art that relied on logical, sensical visual choices. In short, works in those “genres” looked a bit different. One contemporary of surrealists such as Spanish director Luis Buñuel was our Jean Painlevé, this film’s director. Painlevé pioneered the art of underwater motion photography. His muse was nature, but he saw nature as an absurd bit of fiction itself, something interesting enough to stare at. Inherently spellbinding, inherently sensual. As such, his nature films feel consciously psychedelic, consciously surreal. He built a waterproof camera rig and literally spent his time submerged, filming whatever he saw. Footage of seahorses or octopi just doing their thing. In 2001, the experimental indie band Yo La Tengo chose a bunch of Painlevé’s shorts and composed a live score for them. This added another level of trippy submersion to the already druggy, flowy footage. The Sounds of Science is the child of that marriage. A non-narrative anthology of psychedelic, marine-life nature shorts scored by a band known for live improvisation and who, as such, improvised much of the music present. It’s no yule log, but for fans of sights and sounds that invite the viewer to succumb to their own inner worlds, this should work just as well.

Safe (2021)

Available: February 1 | Directed by: Ian Barling

Cast: Will Patton, Brett Diggs, Philip Ettinger

The Criterion Channel always has a ton of great short films to choose from, so it’s time they started getting more love. So, here goes love. This month’s entry is Safe, which did the festival rounds last year and the year prior. From BFI London Film Festival to Cannes to the Montclair Film Festival in Montclair, New Jersey, this film has been there. It takes place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that miniature Not Las Vegas of the American Northeast. The setup is simple: a father manages a liminal casino, when his derelict, adult son screws up in a major, illegal way. Like many shorts, we are left to infer their history through their characterizations and their characters through their behaviors. To its credit, we know exactly who these people are after spending just a few minutes with them. The real star here though is the photography. It is so handsomely shot, by Spanish DP Anna Franquesa-Solano. Nearly every scene unfolds at night, and the use of darkness broken up by the lights of, say, a boardwalk Ferris wheel or a collection of CCTV monitors is always striking, as are choice shots of characters walking through an empty casino floor.

