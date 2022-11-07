A new month means a new round of new content on The Criterion Channel. November means setting aside one’s personal spookiness and trotting out instead some existential shock that another year has almost completely gone by. What better way to distract from this feeling than with a good movie, and what better place to find them than Criterion? This month is Noir November on everyone’s favorite classic movie streamer, but there are gems of all varieties to be found. Let’s look at some of the best options.

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Terry Gilliam | Written by: Terry Gilliam, Tom Stoppard, Charles McKeown

Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Bob Hoskins

Terry Gilliam is a director who makes funny dramas (and dramatic funnies) injected with medical-grade doses of wild imagination. In the collective consciousness, his most easily recognized work might be his back-to-back head trips in the 1990s: 12 Monkeys and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Both convey his knack for populating a frame with exciting detail and placing the camera in such a way as to make his actors look mythic and discomfiting. The best thing he ever did might be his 1985 science-fiction whirlwind Brazil. It takes the bureaucratic dread of a Franz Kafka tale, George Orwell’s warnings of an ever-watchful eye, and mixes it with the technological anxieties of the ‘70s and ‘80s. What it makes is a nervous spectacle about imagination as an escape from a world ever more totalitarian and micromanaged by technology. Who could possibly relate to such a thing?

Kiss of Death (1947)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Henry Hathaway | Written by: Ben Hecht, Charles Lederer

Cast: Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy, Coleen Gray

On a good month, The Criterion Channel is teeming with worthy film noir options, but this November, it is the centerpiece. One of the best of this month’s collection is the original version of the crime drama Kiss of Death. Remade in 1995 into a profane, post-Tarantino Nicolas Cage sleaze vehicle, the original Kiss is a more subtle take on a traditional crime tale. Our hero takes the rap for a heist and is promised by his criminal cohorts that they’ll look after his family. This arrangement is transactional, in exchange for his being a swell guy and not ratting them out. Of course, they don’t hold up their end of the bargain and what follows is our hero’s attempt at poetic revenge. Shot on location in New York—and not on a Hollywood backlot—and presented in black and white, Kiss is populated by great performances. Noteworthy—and influential—is Richard Widmark’s gleeful sadist, a turn that got him nominated for an Academy Award.

Shakedown (2018)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Leilah Weinraub

Shakedown is a matter-of-fact, pulsing documentary about a short-lived strip club/safe space that existed in Los Angeles from 2002 to 2004. Its community is of the marginalized sort—Black, female, queer. During its brief tenure of existence, before being shut down for good by the LAPD, its walls were filled with raunchy displays of sexual liberation and a chance for women to lean into who they felt they were, and to celebrate the sorts of bodies they desired. The cast of characters is charming, funny, and candid, though, as a story without a happy ending, the film's tone is threaded with seriousness. It is definitely adult viewing, though not terribly explicit, with an artistic quality that got it screened at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art as well the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Elia Kazan | Written by: Richard Murphy, Daniel Fuchs

Cast: Richard Widmark, Paul Douglas, Barbara Bel Geddes

Another film noir entry. Released only a few years after Kiss of Death up there, and likewise presented in black and white, Panic in the Streets manages to feel somehow more advanced. It manages to feel a little more authentic while retaining plenty of Hollywood Gangster accents. Some credit goes to Jack Palance, whose hollow, exasperated face oozes with menace and authentic weariness. Credit also goes to the story and production. This is not a typical noir tale. It’s a bubonic plague pandemic thriller (hence all the panicking). It just happens to be driven by cops and crooks. Novel for the time, too, is the use of improvisation and a semi documentary style of shooting. It all adds up to a movie that stands just a little bit taller than its 20th Century Fox crime-story siblings, that feels a little bit rawer, with a plot whose turns are just a bit harder to predict.

Paris, Texas (1984)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Wim Wenders | Written by: L. M. Kit Carson, Sam Shepard

Cast: Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Dean Stockwell

Paris, Texas feels more like a movie from 1974 than 1984. It is a quiet slow burn that doesn’t really lead to the inevitable explosion its pacing suggests. It relies heavily on the beauty of its images and not so much on its plot. It’s very European in its aesthetic, despite being a story about an American man on the road in the United States. It came out the same year as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ghostbusters, and Beverly Hills Cop, but has none of the franchise slickness on which studios would become heavily reliant in that decade and decades to come. Instead, it’s a widescreen arthouse flick that starts out showing us a man wandering in the desert. He’s lost his memory, and, as we’ll learn, he’s lost all the touchstones of a happy life, too. Will we ever learn how, exactly, he got to this low point? Even when his brother swoops in to reintroduce him to a son and wife who have moved on without him, the movie keeps the audience wondering. It’s that central mystery, and the perfect photography, that keeps the viewer on the hook until the last frame.

The Blue Dahlia (1946)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: George Marshall | Written by: Raymond Chandler

Cast: Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake, William Bendix

A swing back to film noir, and to another film released during the genre's peak. It’s authored by crime novelist Raymond Chandler. He’s written many works with titles familiar to even non-fans (The Big Sleep, The Long Goodbye), but The Blue Dahlia is his first story written specifically as an original screenplay. Chandler’s books are hard-boiled and so his work here follows suit. This means the dialogue is punchy and strong. It means the male characters are no-nonsense hard noses, the women are seductive femme fatales, and no one is entirely trustworthy. It stars Alan Ladd as a man who comes home from WWII to find his wife’s been unfaithful. Soon enough, that same wife turns up dead. This kicks off a classic journey of Ladd’s suspect-number-one husband on the run from the cops. He’s also hunting for his wife’s Real Killer. With the inclusion of era superstar Veronica Lake as a prime suspect’s ex-wife, Dahlia also functions as a bit of a romantic mystery, the two leads bonding their way through dangerous streets filled with might-be killers.

Maelstrom (2000)

Available: November 1 | Directed by: Denis Villeneuve | Written by: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Marie-Josée Croze, Jean-Nicolas Verreault

The Criterion Channels presents the introductory trio of films from Dune, Sicario, and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. One is a segment in an anthology (Cosmos), and one is his feature-length debut (August 32nd on Earth). This slot goes to his sophomore effort, a magical-realist drama with a darkly comic spirit. It tells the story of a woman who kills a man, by accident, while on an evening drive. She then flees the scene, on purpose. This man turns out to be a local fishmonger, and the film itself is narrated (via animatronics) by one of his fish, in the moments leading up to its being gutted. Our hit-and-run heroine is wracked with guilt and wonders if she should turn herself in. She then poses as the dead man’s neighbor and falls in love with his adult son, whose life she accidentally saves. He falls in love with her too, but there’s, of course, the pesky red flag of her having killed his dad. It’s complicated. The movie is visually striking, presented almost entirely in blues, grays, and skin tones. Villeneuve’s control of a frame is heavily on display, and watching it is a fun opportunity to see him work with lesser-known actors in Canadian French, before his eventual plunge into blockbuster filmmaking.

