In a world where streaming services are always going head-to-head for the best content, Peacock has proven itself to be the home of some incredible films. The streamer, which is known for being the home of popular sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Recreation, is continually expanding its library of original content as well as fan favorites to stay fresh and keep its audiences satisfied. While their roster for February 2024 includes dozens of new movies to check out, here is a list of seven of the best flicks to kick off your February.

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available On: February 16

Director: Christopher Nolan | Runtime: 180 minutes

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr.

Six months after its theatrical release, Oppenheimer is still taking its victory lap, now by way of Peacock. The film stars Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later) as American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he works on building the world's first atomic bomb. The story tackles Oppenheimer's life from his college days to post-World War II, where he is dealing with the repercussions of developing such a powerful weapon. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight), Oppenheimer was a triumph at the box office, earning over $958 million and becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2023. The film also stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as Kitty Oppenheimer, and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) as Lewis Strauss. The film is currently nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Murphy, and Best Picture.

'8 Mile' (2002)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available On: February 1

Director: Curtis Hanson | Runtime: 110 minutes

Cast: Eminem, Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy

Only a few years after rapper Eminem came into the public eye, he starred in 8 Mile, a film based on his life that earned him an Academy Award. It's not only incredibly rare that an artist finds themselves achieving such polarizing success as Eminem did with this first LP, which went triple platinum in its first year, but that they also star in a film that finds massive critical acclaim. 8 Mile co-starred Kim Basinger (Batman), Mekhi Phifer (Dawn of the Dead), and the late Brittany Murphy (Uptown Girl), and was written by Academy Award nominee Scott Silver (Joker). 8 Mile is a terrific example of an impeccably well-made based-on-a-true story that doesn't need to be told with glitz and glamour; it simply lets the talent of its performers do the talking. More than that, it gave us Eminem's song, "Lose Yourself," a now-iconic example of what a song written for film can be.

'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Available On: February 1

Director: Rawson Marhsall Thurber | Runtime: 92 minutes

Cast: Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor

Dodgeball exists in a league of its own, and boy is it a fun one. The film, which currently has a sequel in the works, stars Ben Stiller (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty) as White Goodman, a gym owner who wants to expand his empire onto a location called "Average Joe's Gymnasium." Average Joe's owner, played by the always lovable Vince Vaughn (The Internship), refuses to go down without a fight...a dodgeball fight, that is. The two rivals settled on battling it out in a dodgeball tournament worth the $50,000 it would take to keep the gym out of Goodman's hands. The cast is a delight, made up of Christine Taylor (Zoolander), Rip Torn (Men in Black), Justin Long (Galaxy Quest), Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), and Frank Azaria (The Simpsons). With appearances by Chuck Norris, William Shatner, and David Hasselhoff, Dodgeball is a good time from start to finish.

'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Available On: February 1

Director: Barry Jenkins | Runtime: 119 minutes

Cast: KiKi Lane, Stephan James, Regina King

Based on the book by James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk is a powerful story set to a gorgeous theatrical score by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight). The story follows Tish (KiKi Lane) as she simultaneously deals with the news of her pregnancy while her love, Fonny (Stephan James) is ripped out of her life for being accused of a crime he didn't commit. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) the story is one of community, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity. If Beale Street Could Talk won co-star Regina King (Ray) an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and earned two other nominations for Best Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins.

'i, Robot' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available On: February 1

Director: Alex Proyas | Runtime: 115 minutes

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynaham, Alan Tudyk

The year is 2035, and human-like robots work as assistants to human beings, living by a strict code of three unbreakable rules that involve them never harming a human being or one another. One day, the creator of the rules, Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell) is found dead of an apparent suicide, but homicide detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) is sent in to investigate, suspicious that this death was a robot's doing. This is the story of i, Robot, a film based around morality, prejudice, and the meaning of life. The film co-stars Bridget Moynahan (Battle Los Angeles), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), and Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) as the insanely lovable and fierce robot, Sonny. Upon its release, i, Robot was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and was a hit at the box office, grossing $353 million worldwide. It's a powerful story that, year after year, continues to hold new meaning as the world evolves and audiences do, too.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available On: February 1

Director: Christopher Nolan | Runtime: 118 minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhard

With arguably one of the best opening scenes in film history, The Dark Knight is breathtaking from start to finish. Directed by Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), the film is the second of Nolan's Batman trilogy and tells the story of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) and the people of Gotham City as they are terrorized by the Joker (the late, insanely great Heath Ledger). Also starring Aaron Eckhard (Thank You For Smoking), Michael Caine (The Cider House Rules), Maggie Gyllenhaal (Secretary), Gary Oldman (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), and Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), the film grossed over one billion dollars at the box office and won a posthumous Best Supporting Actor for Ledger, which was accepted by his mother, father, and sister at the ceremony. If you're up for a double-feature, the final installment of Nolan's trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises is also available to stream on Peacock.

'Bosco' (2023)

Image via Peacock.

Available On: February 2

Director: Nicholas Manuel Pino | Runtime: 99 minutes

Cast: Aubrey Joseph, Nikki Blonsky, Vivica A. Fox

Written and directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino, Bosco is a biographical drama based on the story of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, who was sentenced to thirty-five years in prison for attempted possession of marijuana. Bosco (played by Aubrey Joseph) escapes from prison with the help of a woman named Tammy (Nikki Blonsky) whom he met in an advertisement for "lonely hearts." A Peacock original film, Bosco co-stars Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day) and John Lewis (Den of Thieves), and has been largely favored by critics who praise Joseph's performance as Bosco, as well as Pino's creation of a great Prison-genre film.

