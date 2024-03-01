With more available to view on streaming than we could ever possibly watch, it can be hard to pick out the best of what's new each month. From thriller to comedy to romance, Peacock has a wide variety of fun flicks to choose from, no matter what mood you're in. Below, find our picks for seven of the best new additions to Peacock.

'Harry Potter' Franchise (2001-2011)

Movies: 8 Directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates Rating: PG (1-3, 6) PG-13 (4-5, 7-8) Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson

Peacock is giving Harry Potter fans a full scholarship to Hogwarts with their addition of all eight films in the series. The franchise is among the most successful in movie history, grossing almost $8 billion worldwide over the course of a decade. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular boy wizard, the series follows Harry from the moment he learns he's a wizard to his final battle against Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), the evil wizard who killed Harry's parents when he was an infant. Based on the novels by J.K. Rowling, the series consists of eight films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two (2011). With actors like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, and an iconic score by John Williams (the Star Wars films), the Harry Potter series is the perfect dose of fantasy and nostalgia.

'Back to the Future' (1985)

Runtime: 116 minutes Director: Robert Zemeckis Rating: PG Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson

Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future was an instant classic when it premiered in 1985, bringing in huge box office numbers and introducing the world to Michael J. Fox. The story follows seventeen-year-old Marty McFly (Fox) as he travels back thirty years with the help of his friend, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and his DeLorean-turned-time machine. Now that Marty has arrived in 1955, he must make sure his parents fall in love to prevent both himself and his siblings from disappearing from history altogether. Now considered one of the classic films of the 80s, Back to the Future spawned two sequels and earned four Academy Award nominations, including "Best Screenplay" by Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale. A film perfect for adults and kids alike, Science Fiction has never been so fun.

'V For Vendetta' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Runtime: 132 minutes Director: James McTeigue Rating: R Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Stephen Fry, John Hurt

For a visually stunning experience matched by incredible acting performances, turn to V For Vendetta, a dystopian action film starring Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings). Based on the 1988 comic series of the same name, the film tells the story of Evey (Portman), a young woman living in the United Kingdom, while it is ruled by a fascist party. Suddenly, Evey becomes a public enemy as she is thrust into the world of 'V' (Weaving), a freedom fighter hidden behind a white mask. Portman is captivating as Evey, and the love story that develops not just between V and Evey, but with Evey and herself, makes V For Vendetta a multidimensional story that finds new meaning with each re-watch.

'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Runtime: 120 minutes Director: Jonathan Lyn Rating: R Cast: Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, Fred Gwynne

The only thing worse than being accused of a murder you didn't commit is having your not-so-smart cousin Vinny (Joe Pesci) as your lawyer. Based on a true story, the comedy film My Cousin Vinny stars Ralph Maccio (The Karate Kid) as Bill, Mitchell Whitfield (Friends) as Stan, and Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler) as Mona Lisa. Bill and Stan are two college friends who face the death penalty for a murder they are accused of committing. While they're both innocent, their lives are in Vinny's seemingly incapable hands. The movie won an Academy Award for Tomei's performance as Mona Lisa and grossed $64 million against its $11 million budget. Directed by Clue's Jonathan Lynn, My Cousin Vinny is a fun ride from start to finish.

'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Image via IMDb

Runtime: 166 minutes Director: David Fincher Rating: PG-13 Cast: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, Tilda Swinton

Director David Fincher (Zodiac) takes a detour from the thriller genre with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which is a romance, a drama, and a fantasy film all at once. Boasting some of the most incredible visual effects in film, the movie stars Brad Pitt as Benjamin Button, an individual who ages in reverse. Cared for by Queenie (Taraji P. Henson), a nurse in an old folks' home, Benjamin is born an old man and continues to get younger as time moves on. Things become even more complicated when Benjamin meets and falls in love with Daisy (Cate Blanchett), a woman who is aging normally. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned a Grammy nomination for its score by Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water) and was nominated for a whopping 13 Academy Awards, winning for its visual effects, makeup, and art direction.

'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Runtime: 142 minutes Director: Gary Ross Rating: PG-13 Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland

Based on the book series by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games stars Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings) as Katniss Everdeen, a young woman living in a dystopian world where classes are divided by districts. Each year, the powers that be make two youths from each district fight in "The Hunger Games," where only one individual will make it out alive. When Katniss volunteers to take her younger sister Primrose's (Willow Shields) place in the games, she unknowingly starts a revolution to overthrow the government. Co-starring Liam Hemsworth (Independence Day: Resurgence), Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy's), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), Wes Bentley (American Beauty), and Lenny Kravitz (The Butler), the film grossed $695 million, setting the stage for its three sequels: Catching Fire, Mockingjay: Part 1, and Mockingjay: Part 2. The Hunger Games franchise remains the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time and continues to live on with new films like its recent prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

'Working Girl' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Runtime: 114 minutes Director: Mike Nichols Rating: R Cast: Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Joan Cusack

Working Girl follows Tess (Melanie Griffith), a frustrated secretary at a finance firm who is unable to climb the ladder. Tess sees an opportunity for advancement when her boss, Katherine (Sigourney Weaver), gets injured and is unable to come to work. Using Katherine's absence as a way to pitch her own ideas, Tess teams up with her co-worker, Jack (Harrison Ford), to make the most of her time before Katherine's return. Directed by Mike Nichols (The Graduate), Working Girl co-stars Alec Baldwin (The Departed), Joan Cusak (Nine Months), Nora Dunn (Three Kings), and Philip Bosco (The Savages).

