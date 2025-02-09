Roses are red; violets are blue. Prime Video has a pretty stellar lineup of movies for you. Ahead of the Valentine's Day season, Amazon's streaming platform has so much to look forward to. That, no doubt, consists of more than a few shows, such as the hugely anticipated return of Invincible with Season 3, but there's also plenty in the way of movies coming to Prime Video this month.

Whether you're looking for exciting originals or familiar classics, the line-up for this February is as stellar as ever. Prime Video subscribers will be able to look forward to a hugely successful video game adaptation, a risque romantic spin-off, a critically acclaimed dark comedy, and more. To find some recommendations for what you'll be able to see this romantic season read on for seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in February 2025.

'Fargo'

(1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Available: February 1, 2025 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes Director: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen Cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, Kristin Rudrüd, and Harve Presnell

Few dark comedies can claim to have the cultural footprint that Fargo has, and not just because it inspired a smash-hit anthology series. The Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning masterpiece is an expert blend of gripping character drama and hysterical pitch-black comedy. Shifty car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) puts together a nefarious scheme to have his wife (Kristin Rudrüd) abducted, hiring two violent thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to carry things out. When the plan goes awry, an optimistic pregnant detective named Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) is the only person who can crack this case. Oh, you betcha.

Fargo will be available to stream on Prime Video on Saturday, February 1, 2025.