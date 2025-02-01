After 2024's strong slate of Apple TV+ movies and shows came to an end, the standard was set for 2025 to follow. So far, the January release of a second trip to Lumon Industries in Severance, Leo Woodall's fast-paced thriller Prime Target, and a side-splitting fourth installment of Mythic Quest have already proven that the year has every chance of not just matching its predecessor but outdoing it. With that in mind, here's a look at all the new movies and shows coming to Apple TV+ in February 2025.

'Love You to Death (A muerte)'

Available: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Genre: Comedy Created By: Dani de la Orden Cast: Verónica Echegui, Joan Amargós, Paula Malia, Cristian Valencia

Love You to Death (A muerte) follows the life-changing experience of Raúl (Joan Amargós), a man whose cautious attitude avoids any danger and often any excitement. However, after receiving a devastating heart cancer diagnosis, a new outlook framed by meeting an old friend in free-spirited mum-to-be Marta (Verónica Echegui) shifts his existence in a way he never thought possible. Will love blossom or will life get in the way?

This touching tale from creator Dani de la Orden is set for seven episodes on Apple TV+, making for a short, concise, and ever-so-relatable comedy coming this February. A comedy with plenty of heart, Love You to Death (A muerte) promises to be the show you might not have expected to watch this coming month, but the one you'll certainly be thankful you did.

'The Gorge'

Available: Friday, February 14, 2025 Genre: Horror, Action Directed By: Scott Derrickson Cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver

Every month, Apple TV+ ensure they bring to life a big-budget, star-studded project, with February's coming in the form of The Gorge. Directed by Scott Derickson, the movie follows Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as expert snipers, assigned to man a pair of guard towers on each side of an intimidating gorge. However, neither knows exactly what evil lurks inside the gorge, with the threat to life both violent and imminent.

Two of modern filmmaking's finest actors, Teller and Taylor-Joy's involvement in The Gorge makes it the sort of addition to your February watchlist that is simply a must-see. Also starring the iconic Sigourney Weaver, Sope Dirisu, and William Houston, The Gorge is Apple TV+'s big swing for the second month of 2025, with its February 14 release date providing an alternative Valentine's Day flick for non-rom-com fans.

The Gorge Release Date February 28, 2025 Runtime 127 Minutes Director Scott Derrickson

'Onside: Major League Soccer'

Available: Friday, February 21, 2025 Genre: Documentary Showrunner: Steve Rankin

The MLS is one of the fastest-growing soccer leagues in a row, with the introduction of David Beckham's Inter Miami team in recent years, as well as the acquisition of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets to the team, proving that the hope for the future of MLS is bright. On the back of that, Apple TV+ brings this documentary to the screen, showcasing the on-pitch antics and off-pitch intricacies that are at play during any given week in the MLS.

Specifically focused on the 2024 season, Onside: Major League Soccer looks to leave no stone unturned in its attempt to showcase the highs and lows of all areas of this growing US sport. For fans of sports, documentaries, or even for those simply looking for something completely new to indulge in this February, why not give Onside: Major League Soccer a try?

'Surface' (Season 2)

Available: Friday, February 21, 2025 Genre: Thriller Created By: Veronica West Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Created by the brilliant mind of Veronica West, Surface was a certain hit upon its first release in July 2022, with the story of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie getting amnesia following an attempted suicide and her journey to discovering not just herself but her reasons for jumping a unique and fascinating tale.

The plot of Season 2 of Surface is being kept tightly under wraps but is expected that most of the same cast are set to feature once again, including the likes of Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Ari Graynor, Stephen James, and more. With filming on Season 1 taking place in Vancouver, Season 2 has moved to London, with the busy, bustling streets of the capital of England the perfect setting for this mystery to unfold.

'Berlin ER'

Available: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Genre: Medical Drama Created By: Samuel Jefferson, Viktor Jakovleski Cast: Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian

The medical drama is a beloved addition to almost all of our watchlists. Whether it's the 20-year-spanning Grey's Anatomy or bright new series like St. Denis Medical, stories set inside the ever-busy wards of medical centers and hospitals seem to breed universal interest. The next big series of this ilk is Berlin ER, the story of one of the most underfunded and overcrowded hospitals in Berlin and the slow but sure attempts to keep it under control.

Deeply dramatic but with a piercing shot of black comedy, Berlin ER promises to be both refreshing and comforting as a genre with plenty of pedigree but with new voices at the helm. An enticing project backed by a strong ensemble that features the likes of Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, and more, Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski's Berlin ER is the perfect way to round out your February Apple TV+ viewing.