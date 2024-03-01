As winter turns to spring and the thought of summer begins to enter the back of our minds, our streaming services help pass the aching time. This March, in a month dominated by awards shows, including the 2024 Academy Awards, our screens are perhaps more tantalizing than ever, with Apple TV+, in particular, adding a variety of brand-new shows, exciting second seasons, and even an Academy Award-nominated movie for good measure to their back catalog. So, with that in mind, here is a look at all the new TV and films coming to Apple TV+ this March.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Available: March 1, 2024 | Created By: Stuart Lane

Cast: Noel Fielding, Hugh Bonneville, Mark Heap, Robert Eames

Bursting at the seams with some of the best comedic talent Britain has to offer, The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin is, quite frankly, exactly what it says on the tin. The series stars Noel Fielding as the iconic 17th-century highwayman, only this time his story has been altered slightly, with much of his bravado and threat replaced by whimsy and misfortune. Alongside his just-as-hapless gang of rogues, the titular career criminal is set to get into all sorts of mischief and mishaps as he tries to outwit the corrupt law enforcer Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). Just like Our Flag Means Death and many other shows, The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin is not the place to get your historical education (although the true story behind the character is thoroughly enticing), and is instead a one-stop appointment with laughter and joy ready to help clear away the winter cobwebs.

Napoleon

Available: March 1, 2024 | Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Rupert Everett

Nominated for three Academy Awards for visual effects, costume design, and production design, respectively, Apple TV+ officially hosts the streaming debut of this monster-budget epic starring one of Hollywood's greatest living actors - Joaquin Phoenix. Full of grandiose spectacle and intricate characters, Napoleon charts the impressive rise and perhaps even more impressive fall of the titular French Emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. Many will be familiar with Napoleon's story thanks in no small part to countless media retellings, however, this Ridley Scott production certainly marks the biggest retelling perhaps in screen media history, which certainly comes as no surprise when one learns of the movie's $200 million budget.

'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy': Season 2

Available: March 8, 2024 | Executive Producers: Eugene Levy, David Brindley

Cast: Eugene Levy

Perhaps the perfect blend of travel documentary and pure comedy, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy debuted on Apple TV+ in February 2023 and instantly received enormous praise for its entertainment, range of locations, and the subversive nature of the unwillingness of the traveler in question. After stepping on a variety of continents and absorbing a myriad of cultures in Season 1, Season 2 will cast the geographical net into a much tighter catchment zone for Levy, with the Emmy Award-winning actor taking a grand trip across Europe. In the upcoming second outing, Levy will be traveling to the likes of Spain, Greece, Germany, and even his mother's childhood homeland, Scotland.

Manhunt

Available: March 15, 2024 | Created By: Monica Beletsky

Cast: Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison

Star of The CrownTobias Menzies takes the lead in this new true crime limited series from creator Monica Beletsky. Based on the highly acclaimed nonfiction book by James L. Swanson, Manhunt documents one of the most intriguing searches in history with the chase to find John Wilkes Booth, the man behind Abraham Lincoln's assassination. With the intricate details of this high-stakes game of cat and mouse a seldom told tale, Manhunt will provide the platform for one of history's wildest stories, with the likes of Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simon, and Will Harrison rounding out the ensemble. The first two episodes of Manhunt will air on the release date above, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Fridays.

Palm Royale

Available: March 20, 2024 | Created By: Abe Sylvia

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern

Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated television series coming to Apple this Spring, Abe Sylvia's Palm Royale tells the tale of Kristen Wiig's Maxine Simmons, a woman with a dream of entering Palm Beach's elite group and a desire to do anything to get there. Showcasing an analysis of class, greed, and the desperate dreams of one woman, Palm Royale is ready to explore just how much we're willing to lose to feel like we've won. Not just good on paper, the series also contains a star-studded ensemble including the likes of Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Season 2

Available: March 29, 2024 | Created By: Jim Henson, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson

Cast: John Tartaglia, Daveed Diggs, Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein, Catherine O'Hara

Originally debuting back in 1983, Fraggle Rock quickly became one of Jim Henson's most beloved creations behind, of course, The Muppets, and launched a franchise that still draws fans to this day. Despite ending in 1987, reruns kept the magic alive for new generations of viewers, with cries for a reboot echoing across decades. Alas, those prayers were answered, with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock's first season proving the spark had not died, especially considering the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction. Season 2 will mark a brand-new collection of exciting adventures, toe-tapping tunes, and poignant moral messaging, as well as plenty of exciting new additions to the cast, with this series certainly one of the best children's shows available today.

