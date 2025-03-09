2024 has started with a bang for Apple TV+, with a strong opening month followed by a February that included the arrival of Surface's second season, the debut of Berlin ER, and the exciting, star-studded premiere of Scott Derickson's The Gorge. Truly, Apple TV+ subscribers have already had plenty of bang for their buck, but will March live up to those high standards? Well, as usual, it's quality over quantity for Apple TV next month, with the following the very best new titles on offer.

'Dope Thief'

Available: Friday, March 14, 2025 Genre: Crime, Drama Created By: Peter Craig Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew

Created by Peter Craig, March's first Apple TV+ arrival is a sure-fire hit. Based on the Dennis Tafoya 2009 novel of the same name, Dope Thief follows two friends, Brian Tyree Henry's Ray and Wagner Moura's Manny, whose lives lived on the edge leads to deadly consequences. After posing as a pair of DEA agents, the two accidentally take their thievery to dangerous new heights, with the consequences of their actions quickly haunting them.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Henry, Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, and others, Dope Thief is a fast-paced and fascinating tale that marks a long-awaited adaptation of a beloved novel. Executive-produced by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott, who also directs the pilot episode, Dope Thief is in certain and safe hands, with another Academy Award nominee, Peter Craig, overseeing the adaptation.

'BE@RBRICK'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, March 21, 2025 Genre: Kids, Animated Showrunner: Meghan McCarthy Cast: Brianna Brian, Noah Bentley, Isaiah Crews

Based on the brand of collectible designer toys of the same name, this collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. follows Jasmine Finch (Brianna Brian) and her bandmates as they chase their musical dreams, helping to keep each other motivated and inspired along the way. However, in the world of BE@RBRICK, everyone's life is pre-determined based on their appearance, something Jasmine and her friends are intent on changing.

A sweet story packed full of important messaging, BE@RBRICK is a neat addition to Apple TV+'s March lineup sure to keep the younger members of the family entertained. Featuring 13 short episodes, the upcoming BE@RBRICK series isn't just perfect for kids thanks to its storytelling, it's also a musical treat, with the series boasting original music created by four-time Grammy Award-winning producer, Timbaland. Vibrant and full of energy, this is a show your kids won't want to miss.

'Side Quest'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Genre: Comedy Cast: Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis

Subscribers to Apple TV+ will know all about the brilliance of Mythic Quest, the comedy series based on a fictional video game studio. Set in the same universe, Side Quest is an appropriately titled spin-off to Mythic Quest, following the day-to-day lives of the many stakeholders in Mythic Quest Studios, from the fans that immerse themselves in the games themselves to employees at the company, all told in an anthology format.

Mythic Quest has been one of Apple TV+'s most successful comedies, with the series created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney proving immensely popular with both gamers and non-gamers alike. With that in mind, there's no surprise that expectations are high for Side Quest, with the already-built world of Mythic Quest Studios providing a failsafe platform for well-realized, inventive, and always relatable comedy.