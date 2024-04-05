The sleepy-eyed summer months are starting to peek through, and as we begin to look towards them and move away from Academy Awards season, it is a new crop of blockbuster movies and enticing television series that will keep us entertained. With streamers continuing to pack our watchlist full of exciting new and returning shows and movies, it can be difficult to keep on top of all the latest releases - but fear not, as Collider is here to help you find your next fix.

'Loot' Season 2

Available: April 3, 2024 | Created By: Matt Hubbard, Alan Yang

Cast: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster

In our currently divided world, the thought of managing to create a billionaire character who holds all the relatability and charm of our next-door neighbors seems impossible... until you cast Maya Rudolph, that is. Loot's success in its first season was down to its impeccable ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster, and Ron Funches, and its witty yet emotionally resonant story, with critics gushing over almost every episode. Understandably, the hype for its second outing has been huge, with the release of an eye-catching trailer going someway to achieving that. Season 2 promises a set of fresh challenges for Molly, with the running of the Wells Foundation now having to be balanced with a new romance for the philanthropist. After promising to give away her entire fortune, will she be able to live up to the now very public expectations?

Sugar

Image via Apple TV+

Available: April 5, 2024 | Created By: Mark Protosevich

Cast: Colin Farrell, Amy Ryan, Nate Corddry, Dennis Boutsikaris, Kirby

Colin Farrell's impeccable run of top-tier movies and shows looks set to continue with Sugar, as the Academy Award nominee takes on the role of private investigator John Sugar. Tasked with his biggest challenge yet, Sugar must track down the missing Olivia Siegel (Sydney Chandler), the granddaughter of Hollywood icon Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). However, the closer Sugar gets to the case, the more sinister the inner workings seem. What begins as a routine job soon spirals into the uncovering of a respected family's dark secrets. With such a talented cast on display, Sugar certainly looks like one you won't want to miss, with the first three episodes in the eight-episode season all releasing on the same day.

Girls State

Image via Sundance

Available: April 5, 2024 | Directed By: Jesse Moss, Amanda McBaine

Produced and directed by the multi-award-winning Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Girls State is an eye-opening, refreshing documentary whose debut at Sundance 2024 left critics with nothing but positive praise to give. Collider's own Taylor Gates, as well as giving it a 9/10 rating, described the doc as "a microcosm of the country at large, reflecting real life in the way that charisma and the ability to fire up the masses can make all the difference when it comes to politics, but it also gives us a sense of what the future can look like". By capturing the real reaction of a group of ambitious young women during the state of politics in 2022, including the news-dominating Roe vs Wade case, Girls State offers a fresh perspective on the devastating, hope-shattering state of affairs we currently live in, as 500 teenagers from Missouri attempt to fashion their own government from scratch.

Franklin

Image via Apple TV

Available: April 12, 2024 | Written By: Kirk Ellis, Howard Korder

Cast: Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays

Michael Douglas' career has seen him star and produce in some of the world's biggest movies, from Basic Instinct to Fatal Attraction and Wall Street, with the latter earning him the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards. Now, at 79 years of age, Douglas is back on the small screen, bringing us an adaptation of the book, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America". Douglas himself plays the role of Benjamin Franklin, with the series documenting his secret mission to France in 1776 as he attempts to improve America's reputation in the global political game. Also starring the likes of Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, and Daniel Mays, Franklin looks like the perfect big-budget treat for fans of period dramas, with the inclusion of Emmy-winning writers and executive producers Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder promising an unmissable viewing experience.

'The Big Door Prize' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Available: April 24, 2024 | Created By: David West Read

Cast: Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Djouliet Amara, Crystal Fox

A refreshing comedy that took Apple TV by storm when it debuted back in March 2023, The Big Door Prize shot to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status, with many citing its ambitious and unique premise for its success. Starring Emmy winner Chris O'Dowd, the show is an adaptation of the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name, and sees the Bridesmaids star as Dusty, a resident of Deerfield among a community being readied by the Morpho machine, in Season 2, for the "next stage". The second season will also star the likes of Gabrielle Dennis, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Ally Maki. Brimming with possibilities, the second season will look to further emphasize the sci-fi wonder of its first outing, with showrunner David Ellison likely to push boundaries as the town and the people in it are faced with even more existential crises about themselves and their purpose. Check out Collider's chat with star Chris O'Dowd to find out more.