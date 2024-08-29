Summer is an amazing season for streaming, with 2024 dominated by the likes of Bridgerton, The Bear, and The Boys. Alas, summer is now over, and many may miss the exciting slate of the season's streaming options. Fear not, though, as the Fall of 2024 looks to be just as exciting as its predecessor. One of the leaders of Fall's big releases is Apple TV+, with returning hits and brand-new star-studded movies on their way. With that in mind, here is a look at the best movies and shows coming to Apple TV+ in September 2024.

To get a better look at the wide range of movies and shows Apple TV+ has to offer, check out these handy Collider links:

'Slow Horses' (Season 4)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 4, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Mick Herron Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses has been an unquestionable hit for Apple TV+, with the Gary Oldman-led dramedy boasting millions of doting fans who have lapped up the first three outings. Now, after a tense Season 3 finale, the fourth season is back and promises to be quite literally explosive as a bombing rocking Slough House to its core. The person responsible for the explosion is found cold in the driver's seat of the vehicle responsible, with the team having to piece together the strange jigsaw to find out the mysterious truth behind the incident.

Based on Mick Herron's series of novels, Slow Horses is a beautiful blend of classic spy drama and modern, refreshing comedy. Given the excitement built following the release of the above Season 4 trailer, the next addition to the series looks to be the best, perhaps. A five-time BAFTA-nominated series, Slow Horses has already been given the green light for a fifth outing, so expect some upcoming plot threads to linger past Season 4. The new season debuts on September 4, with not one but two episodes released on the first day, with subsequent episodes released weekly.

Watch on Apple TV+

'La Maison'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: September 20, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: José Caltagirone, Valentine Milville Cast: Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Loiret Caille, Ji-Min Park, Corentin Fila.

It's important for any streamer worth their title to produce high-quality content in a multitude of languages. La Maison is the most exciting French-language addition to the streamer in some time, with 10 episodes of high-octane drama on their way. Set in the destructive fashion world, two families fight for supremacy as cutthroat business battles and personal rivalries consume their daily lives. The once-prestigious haute couture house, LEDU, is now hanging by a thread and must install a team of visionaries to revive its legacy - something harder than ever, thanks to a volatile current fashion climate.

Starring Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, and more, La Maison is an intriguing addition to Apple TV+'s September slate that blends an immersive story with eye-catching cinematography. For a series set in the fashion industry, a bold look will be key to battle with the other big series releasing this month, and, if the promotional material released thus far is anything to go by, La Maison will certainly be worth the fight. La Maison debuts on September 20.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Midnight Family'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: September 25, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Natalia Beristáin, Julio Rojas, Gibrán Portela Cast: Joaquin Cosio, Renata Vaca, Sergio Bautista, Diego Calva

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, Midnight Family (or Familia de Medianoche) follows the unusual nightly activities of one family, led by Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca). A medical student by day, by night Marigaby takes the streets of Mexico City with her family in their privately owned ambulance, looking for lives to save.

A story with an enormous heart and a spine of truth, Midnight Family is a fascinating addition to Apple TV+'s September lineup with a tale inspired by real events. Unlike anything you may have seen before, the series looks to be a fast-paced ode to the incredible Ochoa family on which the show is based. Adapted by Natalia Beristáin, Julio Rojas, and Gibrán Portela, the show will debut with two episodes on September 25, with subsequent episodes in the ten-episode run airing every Wednesday through November 20, 2024.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Wolfs'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 27, 2024 Genre: Crime, Thriller Director: Jon Watts Cast: Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan

The biggest feature-length addition to Apple TV+'s September lineup sees Brad Pitt and George Clooney as Jack and Nick, two fixers assigned to head into crime scenes and deal with the mess, who are forced to work together against their wishes. After Amy Ryan's prominent New York District Attorney makes a big mistake that needs two pairs of hands to clear, Jack and Nick's evening spirals out of control into a world of chaos.

Directed by the MCU's Jon Watts, Wolf boasts an impressive cast, including the aforementioned Pitt, Clooney, and Ryan, as well as Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, and others. A big budget addition to Apple TV's catalog, Wolfs sees the streamer pivot to a limited theatrical release, with select theaters showing the film on September 20, a week before it arrives on streaming. Not only that, but the film has already received the green light for a sequel, such is the faith given by executives to the project.

Wolfs The movie follows two rival "fixers" who are both hired to clean up the same high-profile crime. As these lone wolves are forced to work together, their night spirals out of control in unexpected ways. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jon Watts Cast George Clooney , Brad Pitt , Amy Ryan Austin Abrams , Poorna Jagannathan Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jon Watts Studio(s) Apple Studios , Plan B Entertainment , Smokehouse Pictures Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing , Apple TV+ Expand

Watch on Apple TV+