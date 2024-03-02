Disney+ is back this March with plenty of new projects, including quite a few titles that fans have eagerly awaited. This follows a strong February for Disney+, led by the three-episode premiere for the third and final season ofStar Wars: The Bad Batch. It's a strong start for Star Wars, but in March, Disney+ is all about Marvel, with the long-awaited arrival of a sequel series to an animated classic and the Disney+ debut of an ironic fan-favorite film. Disney+ subscribers can also expect the streaming platform to become the home of one of the biggest concert films ever made.

To find out more about those anticipated projects and everything else you can expect to see on Disney+ this month, here are seven of the best new movies and shows you can expect to see.

'Morbius'

(2022)

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

Available: March 1st Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: Daniel Espinosa Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton

Starting March 1st, 2024, it will indeed be (say it with us) "Morbin' Time," as Sony's vampire anti-hero film Morbius will be joining their other Spider-Man and Venom films on Disney+. Set in Sony's ill-fated "villainverse" rather than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Michael Keaton cameo aside), Morbius follows the turbulent tale of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto). This brilliant biochemist has lived his entire life with a rare blood disorder, which is slowly but surely killing him. Eager to find a cure for himself and others living with the same illness, Morbius finds an unlikely remedy in a species of bats, which curses him with a bloodthirsty vampiric condition.

Watch on Disney+

'Queens'

(Complete Series)

Image via National Geographic

Available: March 5th Narrated by: Angela Bassett

Move over, Mufasa, as Queens shines a light on some of the most respected and assertive members of the animal kingdom. Courtesy of National Geographic, Queens examines the daily routines of female animals, such as the African Lion, as they function as the primary caregivers and hunters for their prides and families. It's fitting that the upcoming nature documentary series will also be narrated by Angela Bassett, who recently received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Queen Ramonda in the MCU's Black Panther series.

The complete series of Queens will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Tuesday, March 5th.Watch on Disney+

'Cinderella'

(2015)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Available: March 8th Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes Director: Kenneth Branagh Starring: Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter, Nonso Anozie, Stellan Skarsgård, Sophie McShera, Holiday Grainger, Derek Jacobi, Ben Chaplin, and Hayley Atwell

You might be reading this and thinking to yourself, "Wait, the 2015 Cinderella remake isn't already on Disney+?" Strangely enough, no, as Kenneth Branagh's beautiful reimagining of the Cinderella story has been available only on Starz for the past few months. That's set to change this March, as Disney+ subscribers will once again see young Cinderella (Lily James) go on a life-changing journey in this fairytale adventure. An adventure that involves wicked stepmother, fairy godmothers, and much more.

Cinderella will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, March 8th.

Watch on Disney+

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

(2023)

Image via AMC Theatres

Available: March 15th Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes Director: Sam Wrench Starring: Taylor Swift

The hit 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will attract "Swifties" to Disney+ this March. The arrival of The Eras Tour continues Disney+'s trend of snatching up hit live productions, having previously gotten the streaming rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical Hamilton and the rock & roll legacy finale that is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. Once the film premieres, Swift fans can see the popular music star's legendary tour for themselves.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, March 15th.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Experience the Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. Release Date October 13, 2023 Director Sam Wrench Cast Taylor Swift Runtime 160 minutes Main Genre Music

'Photographer'

(Complete Series)

Image via National Geogrpahic

Available: March 19th Starring: Campbell Addy, Cristina Mittermeier, Paul Nicklen, Muhammed Muheisen, Anand Varma, Dan Winters, and Krystle Wright

Another fascinating docuseries from National Geographic, Photographer takes audiences behind the camera, so to speak. Viewers will be able to see seven of the world's best and brightest photographers and how their diverse work has shaped their lives and careers. Suffice it to say, this photographic journey will likely give documentary fans a new perspective on the photography industry and perhaps even life in general.

The complete season of Photographer will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Tuesday, March 19th.

'X-Men '97'

(Series Premiere)

Close

Available: March 20th Creator: Beau DeMayo Starring: Jennifer Hale, Ray Chase, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, A.J. LoCascio, Alison Sealy-Smith, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, and Isaac Robinson-Smith

Easily, one of the most anticipated titles of March 2024 is X-Men '97, which is so much more than your average Marvel animated show. This new series is a direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, bringing back several members of the original voice cast like Cal Dodd as Wolverine and Lenore Zann as Rogue. For the first time since 1997, Marvel fans will get to see their favorite team of mutants as they grapple with the death of their mentor, Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith), and the new management of their historic enemy, Magneeto (Matthew Waterson). These are issues the team will need to figure out fast, as they'll also be continuing to combat human intolerance levied toward mutants.

X-Men '97 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20th, with new episodes set to premiere every following Wednesday.

X-Men '97 Continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) . Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Watch on Disney+

'Renegade Nell'

(Complete Season 1)

Image via Disney+

Available: March 29th Starring: Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Alice Kremelberg, Pip Torrens, Frank Dillane, Craig Parkinson, Adrian Lester, Jake Dunn, Florence Keen, and Bo Bragason

Lastly, Disney+ will feature a new historical action-adventure series originating from the UK called Renegade Nell. Starring Derry Girls star Louisa Harland and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, the series follows young Nell Jackson after she's been wrongly accused of murder. Desperate to make a living for herself, Nell begins an unexpected career in banditry, stealing from the wealthy bureaucrats who are hardly worthy of their wealth.

The complete first season of Renegade Nell will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, March 29th.