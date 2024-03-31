Disney+ continues to bring out a wealth of new content every month, and April 2024 is no exception. This month has quite a few new projects to get excited about as the Spring season comes in, such as the latest theatrical feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the continuation of two beloved animated shows, some exciting new nature documentaries, and more. To learn more about what Disney+ subscribers can expect to see from the streaming platform this month, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ for April 2024.

'Wish' (2023)

Available: April 3rd Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes Directors: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn Starring: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothewell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Niko Vargas, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, Jon Rudnitsky, and Della Saba

The film intended to celebrate The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, Wish is packed to the brim with easter eggs and references to the vast catalog of feature films that made the company what it is today. Taking place in the peaceful kingdom of Rosas, Wish follows a young woman named Asha (Ariana Debose) as she tries to get her grandfather's wish granted by the kingdom's ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Little does Asha know that King Magnifico is not the altruistic and friendly leader he pretends to be and is more concerned about controlling the people of Rosas rather than actually helping them. Asha doesn't know how to combat this grave injustice, until she makes a wish of her own and meets a very special star.

Wish will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 3rd.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (Episodes 10-14)

Available: April 3rd, April 10th, April 17th, and April 24th Creators: Jennifer Corbett and Dave Filoni Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Jimmi Simpson, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, Ian McDiarmid, Corey Burton, and Nika Futterman

The Dark Times continues in a post-Order 66 world with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the hit animated sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In what is confirmed to be their final season, Clone Force 99 is rallying the remaining Clone Troopers as the Empire is slowly replacing them. United by a very special and unique clone named Omega (Michelle Ang), the Bad Batch may prove to be instrumental in exposing Emperor Paplatine's (Ian McDiarmid) grand and concerning aspirations for the Star Wars galaxy. During their final adventure, the group of heroic Clones will meet familiar friends and foes from the Star Wars universe, including a reunion with the tought-to-be-dead former Sith assassin, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman).

New episodes of the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will arrive every Wednesday in April, starting with a special two-episode debut on April 3rd. New episodes of the show will then hit on April 10th, April 17th, and April 24th. The story of Clone Force 99 will conclude with its series finale on Wednesday, May 1st.

'X-Men '97' (Episodes 4-7)

Available: April 3rd, April 10th, April 17th, and April 24th Creator: Beau DeMayo Starring: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, Matthew Waterson, George Buza, JP Karliak, A.J. LoCascio, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Holly Chou, and Ross Marquand

X-Men '97 seemingly got a bad omen just days before it's Disney+ premiere when creator Beau DeMayo was shockingly fired from the series days ahead of it's premierefor currently unknown reasons. Concerns fans may have turned out to be unwarranted, as the anticipated revival of X-Men: The Animated Series has exceeded already sky-high expectations. The critically acclaimed animated series has breathed new life into the "Extraordinary X-Men", giving the famous mutants a welcome return ahead of the team's inevitable arrival in the MCU. Here, Cyclops (Ray Chase) tries to usher in a new golden age for the superhero team in the wake of the apparent death of Charlex Xavier (Ross Marquand).

New episodes of X-Men '97 premiere every Wednesday, including April 3rd, April 10th, April 17th, and April 24th.

'Bluey' ("The Sign" Extended Special)

Available: April 14th Run Time: 28 minutes Director: Richard Jeffery Starring: David McCormack, Melanie Zanetti, Meg Washington, Claudia O'Herty, Myf Warhurst, Patrick Brammall, Rose Byrne, Joel Edgerton, and Deborah Mailman

One of the most popular children's shows in the world right now, Bluey will be gracing Disney+ with an all-new special. Titled "The Sign", this special episode of Bluey will be longer than the usual episodes of the long-running series, clocking in at just under 30 minutes. While plot details for the episode itself are being kept under wraps, we do know that the episode will feature a number of special guest stars, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Rose Byrne and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Joel Edgerton.

The Bluey special premieres on Disney+ on Sunday, April 14th.

'Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet' (Season 12)

Available: April 17th Host: Michelle Oakley

Since 2014, National Geographic fans have seen Dr. Michelle Oakley teaching viewers about the wonders of nature in Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet. Everything you need to know about the series is right there in the title, as Dr. Oakley tirelessly works to help the beautiful animals of the Canadian Yukon. Whether they're wild animals or ones you'd find in your own home, it's abundantly clear that Dr. Oakley very much cares for these creatures.

The complete twelfth season of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, April 17th.

'Tiger' (2024)

Available: April 22nd Directors: Mark Linfield, Vanessaa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan Narrator: Priyanka Chopra Jones

Tigers are among the most endangered species on the planet, and Disneynature's latest documentary Tiger hopes to shine a light on these amazing creatures. Narrated by Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra Jones, Tiger explores the crucial significance of the world's largest cat within its natural habitat. The main focus is given to a young new mother tiger named Ambar, who teaches her cubs all there is to know about being a tiger.

Tiger will be available to stream on Disney+ starting this Earth Day on Monday, April 22nd.

'Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition' (Seasons 1 and 2)

Available: April 24th Starring: Abby Lee Miller, Richy Jackson, and JoJo Siwa

Lastly and perhaps, most controversially, the complete series of Lifetime's Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition is coming to Disney+. The show was the brainchild of Abby Lee Miller, who rose in popularity (or perhaps infamy) after being the star of the highly contentious cult-favorite Dance Moms. Many other Dance Moms stars also make an appearance in the competition show, where the winner gets a massive cash prize and a scholarship to one of the world's premiere dance academies.

Both seasons of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, April 24th.

