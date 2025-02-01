'Tis the season for love, and there's plenty to like about what's coming to Disney+ and Hulu for the month of February 2025. While Captain America (Anthony Mackie) will be swinging his mighty shield in theaters with Captain America: Brave New World, the home front of Disney+ will be holding down the fort with its own diverse array of content (including the new adventures of another legendary Marvel hero). Plus, Disney+ will also be getting a bolstering of content from its sibling site, Hulu.

There really are a great wealth of films, shows, and specials coming to the streaming platforms this February. This includes a one-of-a-kind series from Pixar, a new drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders, and the return of a famous (or rather infamous) reality television series. To find out what else you can look forward to from two of the world's biggest streaming platform, read on for seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ and Hulu in February 2025.

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' (Episodes 3-10)

(2025-)