Disney+ and Hulu are springing into action for a remarkably stacked line-up of movies and shows. February was already a pretty good month for the streaming platforms. That's in large part thanks to brand-new hits like the animated Spidey series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders spiritual successor A Thousand Blows.

As for March 2025, the stakes are about to get even higher. That's because this month will include one of the most successful animated sequels of all time, the season finale of a smash-hit political drama, and the long-awaited return of one of Marvel's most beloved characters. To learn more about these exciting new entries and more, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ and Hulu in March 2025.

'Daredevil: Born Again' (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

(2025-)