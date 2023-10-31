Even though the Halloween season is just wrapping up, Disney is already prepping for the holidays with a jolly collection of movies and shows. This includes not one, not two, but three stories revolving around Santa Claus, including one that Disney fans should already know pretty well. In addition to the Christmas-themed festivities, other content coming to Disney+ this month includes a new season of a theme park docuseries and the arrival of yet another beloved Spider-Man film.

To find out what you can expect to see arrive on Disney's premiere streaming platform, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ in November 2023.

'Behind the Attraction' (Complete Season 2)

Image via Disney+

Available: November 1 | Director: Brian Volk-Weiss

Host: Paget Brewster

Have you ever wondered how Disney's Imagineers immerses its theme park attendees in their incredibly detailed attractions? Well Behind the Attraction Season 1 shared some insight into that, with the Dwayne Johnson-produced docuseries exploring the past, present, and future of iconic attractions like "Jungle Cruise," "Haunted Mansion," "Star Tours," "The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror," "Space Mountain," the Disney castles, the Disneyland Hotel, "It's a Small World," the Monorail, and yes, even the "Hall of Presidents." Season 2 of Behind the Attraction is set to explore the swashbuckling sensation of "Pirates of the Caribbean," the Western wonder of "Big Thunder Mountain Railroad," the avid adventure of "Indiana Jones Adventure," the educational endeavor of EPCOT, as well as the fantastic food and superb nighttime spectaculars that the acclaimed theme parks are so well-known for.

The complete second season of Behind the Attraction will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, November 1st.

Watch on Disney+

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Image via Sony Pictures

Available: November 3 | Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes | Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Cobie Smulders

Following the historic deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to bring many of the Spider-Man films to Disney+, with the currently available films including Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing-Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom. The middlepoint of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set "Home" trilogy is arriving soon with Spider-Man: Far From Home. As the acclaimed sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and first MCU film to follow Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends travel to Europe for a school trip. That exciting field trip turns dangerous when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Spider-Man to stop a group of extradimensional beings known as The Elementals with the help of a mysterious adventurer named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, November 3rd.

'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023'

Image via Showtime

Available: November 3, 7:30 PM EST

For the first time on Disney+, one of the year's biggest nights in music will be available to stream on Disney+ with The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The list of Inductees for 2023 is an incredibly long and respectable list, including the likes of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, "Rage Against the Machine," and "The Spinners." The ceremony is also set to honor DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for the Musical Influence Award, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin for the Musical Excellence Award, and Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023 will be livestreamed on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM EST.

Watch on Disney+

'The Santa Clauses' (Season 2 Premiere)

Image via Disney+

Available: November 8 | Creator: Jack Burditt

Starring: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler, Tracy Morgan, and Gabriel Iglesias

After sleighing last year's holiday season, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and The Santa Clauses are back for a second season. After a failed attempt to find a replacement for him as Santa, Scott has enlisted the help of his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), his son Cal (Austin Kane), and his daughter Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) to make running the North Pole a family business. A business that is in danger of going under when an ancient naughty doppelganger of Santa (Eric Stonestreet) threatens to ruin Christmas forever.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, November 8th. One of the remaining four episodes will premiere on the service every following Wednesday.

Watch on Disney+

'Dashing Through the Snow'

Image via Disney+

Available: November 17 | Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes | Director: Tim Story

Starring: Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Teyonah Parris

Disney+ has another Santa Claus story in the works for November, this time with Lil Rel Howery filling the iconic red suit. Here, a down-on-his-luck divorced dad takes his daughter on a ride-along during the holidays. During that simple trip, they come into contact with jolly ole Saint Nick himself, and they find themselves riding along for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Dashing Through the Snow will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, November 17th.

Watch on Disney+

'The Naughty Nine'

Image via Disney+

Available: November 23 | Director: Alberto Belli

Starring: Danny Glover, Derek Theler, Winslow Fegley, Dric McCabe, Leonidas Castrounis, Randal Edwards, and Clara Stack

The third and final Santa Claus story coming to Disney+ in November sees Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover take on the role, but he's not necessarily the protagonist this time around. The so-called her o this story is Andy (Winslow Fegley), who is a bit dismayed to learn that he's been put on Santa's notorious Naughty List. Feeling completely wronged, Andy recruits other kids on the List to pull off a daring heist against the North Pole itself.

The Naughty Nine will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Thursday, November 23rd (which just so happens to be Thanksgiving Day).

'Marvel Studios: Assembled' (The Making of 'Loki' Season 2)

Image via Disney+

Available: November 29

In addition to the theatrical premiere of The Marvels, November will also be home to the Season 2 finale of Loki. As MCU fans grapple with the multiversal implications of Loki's sophomore season, the creative team behind the acclaimed series will share the secrets of the show with Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of 'Loki' Season 2". Here, fans will get to see how the crew and cast of Loki Season 2 brought the lovable characters and unique world of the TVA to life.

Marvel Studios: Assembled - "The Making of 'Loki' Season 2" will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, November 29th.