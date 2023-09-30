Where other streaming platforms have all the adult horror-oriented content film, and television fans could possibly want for the upcoming Halloween season, Disney+ is looking to be your one-stop-shop for more family-friendly frights this October. Last October was rather fruitful for the House of Mouse's streaming platform, with a prime example being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Halloween special, Werewolf By Night. Though Marvel doesn't have a Halloween special this year, they and the wealth of other studios under Disney's leadership have a few projects up their sleeve for the upcoming month.

To find out what you can expect to see from the family-friendly streamer this October (both spooky and otherwise), here are the seven best movies and shows coming to Disney+ for October 2023.

'Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats'

Available: October 2 (Premieres October 1 on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD)

Director: David H. Brooks | Starring: Bret Iwan, Kaitlyn Robrock, Tony Anselmo, and Bill Farmer

Disney is starting off the Halloween festivities right away with an all-new Mickey Mouse-starring (Bret Iwan) animated short titled Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats. In a refreshing change of pace for Disney's legendary mascot, Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats will be taking a page from The Nightmare Before Christmas and be brought to life through stop-motion animation rather than 2D or 3D animation as per usual. While Mickey, Minnie (Kaitlyn Robrock), Donald (Tony Anselmo), Goofy (Bill Farmer) and more are trick or treating on All Hallow's Eve, they find themselves going on another wacky adventure when they decide to venture into a haunted house.

Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats will be premiering via live television on Sunday, October 1st. The special will be airing at 7:00 PM EDT/PDT on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treats will then be available to stream on Disney+ one day later on Monday, October 2nd.

'Ahsoka' (Season 1 Finale)

Available: October 3 | Creator: Dave Filoni

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ray Stevens, Ivanna Sakhno, David Tenant, Eman Esfandi, and Hayden Christensen

The flagship and potentially only season of Ahsoka will be coming to an end this October, with the Star Wars show and The Mandalorian spin-off series bringing the latest chapter of Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) story to a close. The majority of the series so far has seen Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) former apprentice reunite with many characters from Star Wars: Rebels, including but not limited to Mandalorian apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Together, they hope to find their missing companion Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and the notorious Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

'Haunted Mansion'

Available: October 4 | Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes | Director: Justin Simien

Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Roasrio Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Chase Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto

The grim-grinning ghosts are coming out to socialize just in time for Halloween, with Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot coming to the streaming platform in October. Directed by Justin Simien, 2023's Haunted Mansion sees an oddball group of characters come together to discover the secrets of a haunted abode with 999 "happy haunts." They consist of grieving tour guide Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), mansion owner Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), Gabbie's son Travis (Chase Dillon), unorthodox priest Kent (Owen Wilson), psychic medium Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), and eccentric historian Bruce (Danny DeVito). While trapped in the mansion, the group will come face-to-face with many ghoulish faces from the iconic ride, such as the disembodied heads of both Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the Hat Box Ghost (Jared Leto).

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Available: October 6 | Run Time: 2 hours 5 minutes | Director: Chris Columbus

Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, Polly Holliday, Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, Robert Prosky, and Anne Haney

Though it was briefly removed from Disney+ due to rights issues, the iconic 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire will be returning to Disney+ this October. One of the most famed performances from legendary comedian Robin Williams, the titular character of Daniel Hillard is forbidden from seeing his children as the result of a messy divorce with his ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field). Desperate to spend time with his three children, Daniel gets the wild idea of elaborately disguising himself as a Scottish maid under Miranda's employment. Thus, Mrs. Doubtfire is born, but how long will Daniel's disguise fool his family?

'Loki' Season 2 Premiere

Available: October 6 | Creator: Michael Waldron

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Ke Huy Quan, and Jonathan Majors

The first-ever second season of an MCU show will be arriving with Season 2 of Loki. One of the most unique and original entries in the MCU thus far, the redeemed God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) returns to the time-bending world of the TVA. His goal is to stop the multiverse-altering antics caused by the many variants of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), all unleashed in Loki Season 1's finale. Thankfully Loki will have staunch allies in TVA Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), his variant and love interest Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and more.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, October 6th, 2023. New episodes of Loki Season 2 will be premiering every following Friday.

'Goosebumps' (5-episode Premiere)

Available: October 13

Starring: Will Price, Ana Yi Puig, Isa Brionne, Zack Morris, and Miles McKenna

R.L. Stine's classic children's horror anthology book series Goosebumps comes to life yet again with an all-new series. Once again, a group of teenagers find themselves knee-deep in several horrifying stories, with malicious monsters and cursed objects at every turn. Fans of the long-running book series can expect to see nods to classic storylines such as Night of the Living Dummy, Say Cheese and Die!, Monster Blood, and more.

The first five episodes of Goosebumps Season 1 premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13th. New episodes of Goosebumps Season 1 will be premiering every following Friday.

'Big City Greens' Season 4 (5-Episode Premiere)

Available: October 25 (Premiered September 23 on Disney Channel) | Creators: Shane Houghton and Chris Houghton

Starring: Chris Houghton, Bob Joles, Marieve Herington, and Artemis Pebdani

One of Disney Channel's longest-running shows Big City Greens is returning for its fourth season. Once again, fans will be able to see how the Green family adapts to life in the big city after living on a humble farm for most of their lives. Season 4 of Big City Greens is expected to mark a significant milestone for the series by surpassing the 100-episode mark.

Big City Greens Season 4 premiered on Saturday, September 23rd, on Disney Channel, with one of the remaining first five episodes of the season premiering every following Saturday. Those first five episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 25th.

