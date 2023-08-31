Following an admittedly weak Summer at the box office for The Walt Disney Company, with high-profile projects like Indiana Jones and the Dail of Destiny and Haunted Mansion underperforming financially, the House of Mouse still delivers plenty of exciting content on its streaming platform, Disney+. As always, Disney is set to bring plenty of films and shows set in the universes of Star Wars, Marvel, and beyond. As the Fall season begins to come around the corner, here are the seven best new movies and shows coming to Disney+ in September 2023.

Ahsoka (Season 1 Episodes 4-7)

Available: September 5, September 12, September 19, and September 26 | Creator: Dave Filoni

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ivanna Skhno, David Tenant, Eman Esfandi, and Hayden Christensen

The long-awaited solo series following former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) may have premiered in late August, but this epic New Republic Era tale is only just getting started. The series will continue throughout all of September, as the titular star reunites with many fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: Rebels to track down the elusive Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the mysterious Dark Force Users who serve him. This saga will come to a triumphant conclusion when the Season 1 finale of Ahsoka arrives in early October.

I Am Groot (Season 2)

Available: September 6 | Starring: Vin Diesel

Everyone's favorite repetitive tree returns with Season 2 of I Am Groot. Once again taking place prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series sees Vin Diesel return as the title character, Groot. While the rest of his Guardians of the Galaxy family are off on other missions, Baby Groot is still getting into all sorts of trouble, meeting all kinds of strange beings both friendly and deadly. As seen in the trailer, Groot might also be setting up the future of the MCU with a crossover with The Watcher (Jeffery Wright), who first appeared in the animated multiversal anthology series, What If...?.

All five episodes of I Am Groot Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, September 6.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Available: September 13 | Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes | Director: Rob Marshall

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina

Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid is set to swim onto Disney+ midway through September. Disney's contentious live-action remakes have been somewhat hit-and-miss, but Rob Marshall's new take on the 1989 classic is one of the good ones. The story you likely already know very well, where a young mermaid named Ariel (Halle Bailey) hopes to one day become human after falling in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). After bargaining with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), Ariel gets to experience the benefits and flaws of the human world firsthand.

The Little Mermaid 2023 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, September 13.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Complete Season 1)

Available: September 13

Starring: Bertie Gregory

As great as the fantastical worlds of Star Wars and Marvel are, sometimes the real world can be just as fascinating. That's something that prolific wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory hopes to explore with his all-new wildlife series, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gergory. Before becoming the host of this series and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, the BAFTA-winning cinematographer has had plenty of experience showcasing the incredible animal landscape of the Earth, all of which will likely be on full display with Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory.

The complete first season of Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, September 13.

Marvel Studios' Assembled (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Secret Invasion)

Available: September 13 and September 20

Those interested in learning how the shawarma gets made in the MCU should check out the various Marvel Studios' Assembled specials, which show the behind-the-scenes process of all your favorite Marvel movies and shows. September will feature not one, but two of these specials, with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion. Now, fans of the MCU will see how James Gunn's sci-fi trilogy-capper and the Skrull espionage series came to life.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, September 13. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion will be available to stream a week later on Wednesday, September 20.

Lang Lang Plays Disney

Available: September 15 | Director: Oliver Murray

Starring: Lang Lang, Alfie Boe, and Gina Alice Redlinger

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang will be playing some of Walt Disney's greatest hits with an all-new concert special, Lang Lang Plays Disney. Along with singers Alfie Boe and Gina Alice Redlinger will also be participating to perform the lyrics of these iconic songs. Just some examples of the songs that Lang Lang will be performing include "Let it Go" from Frozen, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, and "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan.

Lang Lang Plays Disney will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, September 15.

Launchpad (Complete Season 2)

Available: September 29

The end of September will feature the return of Launchpad. Though it may not be a spin-off of the popular Ducktales character of the same name, Launchpad still pursues the noble purpose of giving filmmakers from underrepresented communities the opportunity to have their voices heard. Over a collection of compelling original short films, this young generation of promising filmmakers will be able to share these stories on one of the world's biggest streaming platforms.

The complete second season of Launchpad will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, September 29.

