Summer is coming to a close with just one month remaining, and theaters have burnt through almost all of their major middle-year blockbusters. However, fear not about a lack of content, as streamers are gearing up for another major month. One in particular, Apple TV+, is coming off the back of a successful July that saw shows like Lady in the Lake and Women in Blue delight audiences. Their slate for August is just as juicy, with eye-catching documentaries, sumptuous second seasons, and even a Matt Damon movie to keep viewers entertained. With that in mind, here's a look at all the shows coming to Apple TV+ this August.

'Cowboy Cartel'

Available: August 2, 2024 Genre: Documentary Created By: Dan Johnstone, Castor Fernandez, Eric Newman, Steve Michaels

Created by a team of highly talented producers, Cowboy Cartel tells the almost unfathomable true tale of one rookie FBI agent and his uncovering of a huge conspiracy in the world of American horse racing. In particular, said FBI agent brought down one of Mexico's most infamous cartels, Los Zetas, and, in the process, shed light on a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme that had ravaged a bet-friendly industry for years.

Sports documentaries and true-crime documentaries remain perhaps the two most popular forms of doc, with Cowboy Cartel beautifully blending the two for fans of either. With a gripping tale soaked in the blood of crime and the visceral will to win of sport, Cowboy Cartel exposes an almost unthinkable story and displays it with all the gravitas a tale of this ilk deserves.

'The Instigators'

Available: August 9, 2024 Genre: Action, Comedy Director: Doug Liman Cast: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau

Perhaps the most eye-catching of August's Apple TV offerings, The Instigators follows Matt Damon alongside a different Affleck, Casey, in an action comedy with plenty of verve. The story follows Cobby and Rory, two thrown-together robbers who, after an attempted heist goes awry, end up on the run with their therapist and a penchant for trouble.

Directed by the brilliant Doug Liman, The Instigators promises action and comedy in abundance, with two lead actors who are now strangers to the world of either genre. A blend of high-octane drama and intricately crafted comedy is bolstered by two leading Academy Award winners, plus an Academy Award nominee in Hong Chau, as well as the likes of Paul Walter Hauser and Ron Perlman. With an eye for political commentary, expect more than a simple by-the-book action comedy from The Instigators, which releases on Apple TV on August 9, 2024.

'Yo Gabba Gabbaland!'

Available: August 9, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Family Created By: Christian Jacobs, Scott Schultz Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Lauren Lapkus, Chelsea Peretti

A revival of the Emmy Award-nominated Yo Gabba Gabba!, Yo Gabba Gabbaland! is a friendly comedy perfect for entertaining the entire family. The show features predominantly music and dance performances mixed between life lessons and educational content. It has already been confirmed that the upcoming revival will feature music by the likes of Anderson. Paak, Portugal. The Man, Thundercat, as well as many more.

Not every addition to a streamer needs to be a deep, emotional drama, with Yo Gabba Gabbaland! thriving thanks to an energetic ensemble that clearly cares for every detail of their production. Hosted by Kamryn Smith's Kammy Kam, all five of the iconic customized toys will be returning to the revival, including Muno, Foofa, Brobee, Toodee, and Plex. Premiering globally on Friday, August 9, the awe-inducing world of Gabbaland is almost ready to welcome its new generation of guests.

'Bad Monkey'

Available: August 14, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Bill Lawrence Cast: Vince Vaughn, Rob Delaney, L. Scott Caldwell

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 best-selling novel of the same name, Bad Monkey follows Vince Vaughn's detective Andrew Yancy, who is demoted to a restaurant inspector working in the Keys. Desperate to prove his worth again, Andrew stumbles across a human arm fished up by tourists, leading him on a mission to showcase his detective talents and win back the approval of his higher-ups.

Vaughn is no stranger to both comedy and drama, with Bad Monkey ready to showcase the best of both with a deeply gripping central story and a quirky setting full of Floridian oddballs. The original novel is a master of its location, perfectly capturing the highs, lows, and in-betweens of somewhere as unique as Florida. This series will attempt to replicate that feat, with die-hard fans of the novel sure to enjoy seeing the page burst onto the screen. Monkey Man debuts on Apple TV on August 14, 2024.

'Pachinko' (Season 2)

Available: August 23, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Soo Hugh Cast: Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Yuh-Jung Youn

This swirling drama was an instant hit upon its 2022 debut, with the show's many viewers having waited patiently for a second season ever since. Set between 1915 and 1989, the show follows one family across four generations, showcasing the ever-evolving fears and vices of a group of people, as well as each generation's shared desire to thrive in a world that can often feel problematic. Detailing the suffering and desperate clawing for survival of a family facing daily discrimination, Pachinko captures themes just as prevalent now as they were then.

An epic, immersive journey, the second season of Pachinko could prove half as great as the first, and it would still be well worth a watch. A poignant tale full of heart, it is impossible not to find some sort of relation to the series' many pivotal discussion points, with an incredibly talented ensemble working wonders with a set of magical scripts. This upcoming season will be set during World War II and attempt to weave an even more complex narrative than the first. Pachinko Season 2 debuts on August 23, 2024.