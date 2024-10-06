Summer 2024 was a huge hit for the streamers. Returning series like The Boys, Bridgerton, and The Bear indulged audiences across the world and made the comfort of your own couch the place to be. As sunny climes turned to spooky nights with fall on the horizon, the atmosphere changed, with eye-popping big-name franchises swapped for intriguing, brooding content. One such streamer to continue their impressive run from summer into fall is Apple TV+, with their high-profile September showing making way for an attractive October lineup. So, without further ado, here is a look at the best movies and shows coming to Apple TV+ in October 2024.

'Where's Wanda?'

Available: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Oliver Lansley Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski, Nikeata Thompson

Apple TV+'s first German-language original, Where's Wanda? tells the tale of Dedo (Axel Stein) and Carlotta Klatt (Heike Makatsch), parents desperate to find their daughter who has been missing for months. With the police unable to locate her, and the parents growing frustrated with their efforts, they take it upon themselves to investigate their neighborhood, uncovering all manner of seedy secrets along the way.

Despite its harrowing premise, this dark comedy devilishly delights in the grim, with Oliver Lansley putting every ounce of his comedic talent into the script. The series is executive produced by writer Lansley, Nataly Kudiabor, Sebastian Werninger, Zoltan Spirandelli, and Christian Ditter, with Ditter, Christoph Klünker, and Tobi Baumann directing.

'Curses' (Season 2)

Available: Friday, October 4, 2024 Genre: Family, Kids Created By: Jim Cooper, Jeff Dixon Cast: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, James Marsters, Rhys Darby, Rhea Perlman, Robert Englund, Phylicia Rashad, Kay Bess

With The Wild Robot in theaters, October is already an exciting month for DreamWorks fans. Add to that the return of a children's favorite and the month becomes unmissable. Curses!'s first season was a definite hit, with the second making for the perfect family viewing for those with little ones to entertain.

The second season is set to continue with the family of Pandora (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green), Russ (Andre Robinson), and Sky Vanderhouven (Lyric Lewis), as they attempt to return once-stolen artifacts to their rightful place and save their stone-turned father from an eternity of rock. Curses! Season 2 is executive produced by creators Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon and The Office's John Krasinski.

'Disclaimer'

Available: Friday, October 11, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Alfonso Cuarón Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron-Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon

The most exciting new addition to Apple TV+ in October is created by the ever-brilliant Alfonso Cuarón and follows Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in an adaptation of Renée Knight's best-selling novel of the same name. Blanchett plays the ruthless acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, who has spent her entire career destroying others to gain professional momentum. Now attempting to bathe in the glory of her victories, Catherine is sent a novel that creepily shows her life playing out within the pages and her oldest secrets exposed in print.

Executive produced by Cuarón, Gaby Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales, Disclaimer continues Apple TV+'s inescapable run of big-budget, indulgent dramas. A plethora of high-profile names are now turning their hand to some of the major streamer's original work, with Blanchett and Kline joined in Disclaimer by the likes of Sacha Baron-Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.

'Shrinking' (Season 2)

Available: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein Cast: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell

Following on from the huge success of the first installment, Shrinking Season 2 will continue to follow Jason Segel's therapist Jimmy in the aftermath of his decision to throw caution to the wind and tell his clients what he actually thinks. Whilst mourning the loss of his wife, Jimmy will endeavor to keep building the relationship with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), as the exploration of grief through the lens of an intelligent comedy helps keep Shrinking on everyone's minds.

Executive produced by Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of Ted Lasso and Scrubs, Shrinking exploded into life back in January 2023, impressing both critics and the public alike and even earning two nominations at the Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Segel and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Jessica Williams. Based on promotional material released so far, Season 2 looks to build on the triumph of the first, with the brilliant Brett Goldstein even stepping out from behind the camera to play a character in the upcoming outing.

'Before'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, October 25, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Sarah Thorp Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh

The six-time Primetime Emmy winner Billy Crystal stars in the brand-new Before, a touching tale of loss and love. Crystal plays Eli, a psychiatrist mourning the loss of his wife who meets a troubled young boy by the name of Noah (Jacob Jupe). Together, the two become strangely close, with the boy unlocking startling memories kept hidden in the corners of Eli's mind.

An enticing, powerful 10-episode drama, Sarah Thorp's Before was initially delayed due to the WGA strike in 2023 but managed to get back on track and earn itself a place on the fall Apple TV+ slate. Executive produced by Thorp, Eric Roth, Crystal, Adam Bernstein, and Jet Wilkinson, Before offers enormous promise and might just be the most alluring of Apple TV+'s October offerings.

'Tu También Lo Harías'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Genre: Mystery, Thriller Created By: David Victori, Jordi Vallejo Cast: Pablo Molinero, José Manuel Poga, Ana Polvorosa, Elena Irureta, Michelle Jenner

Created by David Victori and Jordi Vallejo, Tu También Lo Harías follows an armed robbery gone wrong on a bus near Barcelona and the quick-time investigation that ensues. On the hunt for truth, six eyewitnesses are interviewed, although all of their accounts don't seem to add up, leading to a pulsating mystery against the clock.

Starring the likes of Pablo Molinero, José Manuel Poga, Ana Polvorosa, Elena Irureta, and Michelle Jenner, Tu También Lo Harías is a thrilling mystery with all the trimmings. A Spanish language series that was originally released on Disney+ in Spain in 2023, the show has now found global outreach through Apple TV+, with the streamer giving the rest of the world a chance to indulge in this immersive tale.

