April is here! Let’s paint some eggs and hide them, and, depending on where you live, enjoy this brief bit of mild weather before summer comes along to drown us all in sweat. April is a bit quieter this year when it comes to new releases on Disney+, but we’ve still rounded up some great choices to help guide your springtime viewing. In addition to new episodes of original series like Moon Knight and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+ has some other familiar classics as well as exciting new movies and series coming this month. Take a look!

Herbie: Fully Loaded (April 1)

Look, sometimes you just need a good ol’ 2005 throwback to get you going! The Herbie franchise started at Disney back in 1968. (Fun fact: Herbie wasn’t necessarily intended to be a Volkswagen Beetle, and Disney set up a casting call for multiple cars to audition.) Herbie: Fully Loaded pairs the Love Bug up with fellow Disney star Lindsay Lohan for some NASCAR-set hijincks. The film was not especially well-reviewed upon its debut (Roger Ebert called it “pretty cornball”), but it does boast a fun soundtrack of modern covers of 70s and 80s hits. Who knows? Maybe audiences just weren’t ready for Herbie’s big comeback in 2005. If you’re in the mood for a little cornball fluff this month, Herbie might be the best bug for the job.

Better Nate Than Ever (April 1)

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, Better Nate Than Ever tells the story of, well, Nate (Rueby Wood), an unpopular middle schooler who dreams of Broadway stardom. Nate lives in Pittsburgh, and never gets cast as the lead at his school. He and his best friend hatch a plan to run away to New York City for a big audition. Theater kids old and young alike can probably relate to that dream, so it’ll be very exciting to see how things go for Nate in this Disney+ original. Broadway fans might be particularly excited by the casting of Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked’s original Fiyero and Catch Me If You Can’s original Agent Hanratty, among many others) in a supporting role.

Jordan Rides the Bus (April 8)

New to Disney+, Jordan Rides the Bus is a 2010 entry in ESPN’s 30 for 30 series of documentary films. Directed by Ron Shelton (Bull Durham), Jordan Rides the Bus takes viewers back to the fall of 1993 when, at the height of his basketball career, Michael Jordan left the Chicago Bulls for a minor league baseball team in Birmingham. Even if you don’t consider yourself a sports fan, there’s no denying the sheer cultural power of 1990s Michael Jordan, and this documentary’s move to Disney+ offers non-ESPN viewers the chance to learn more about a fascinating and deeply personal moment in sports history. Jordan has said his decision to retire early from the NBA and pursue baseball was motivated by the murder of his father earlier that same year.

Scrat Tales (April 13)

Scrat walked, so the Minions could run, and, however you might personally feel about that, there’s no denying the staying power of the breakout star of the Ice Age franchise. Scrat Tales is compromised of six all-new animated shorts starring the hapless saber-toothed squirrel. What’s Scrat (voiced by Ice Age director Chris Wedge since 2002) up to these days? Fatherhood, apparently! Will Scrat be able to balance his newfound commitment to his newborn alongside his character-defining obsession with that slippery acorn? If you’re looking for some animated slapstick this month to take the edge off all the Moon Knight, Scrat Tales might be just what you’re looking for.

Earth Day content (April 22)

In honor of Earth Day, Disney+ has three new specials premiering on April 22. Disneynature has a pretty great track record for creating breathtaking content about wildlife, so be sure to check out Polar Bear, narrated by Catherine Keener. This documentary will focus on a young polar bear mother, and what it takes for her and her cubs to survive a world that is increasingly uncharitable to polar bears and their habitats. Earth Day will also give us a new installment in National Geographic’s Explorer series. Explorer: The Last Tepui is about a climbing team, including Free Solo’s Alex Honnold trying to ascend a 1,000-foot sheer cliff in order to help a biologist complete his life’s work. Finally, there’s National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, the follow-up to the 2018 documentary about John and Molly Chester, and their lives at what is now Apricot Lane Farms. From wildlife to exploring to the role of humanity in reawakening our ecosystems, there’s something for everyone this Earth Day.

The Sketchbook (April 27)

Let’s be real. Marvel and Star Wars are great, and we’re happy to have them here, but most fans’ original gateway to Disney was via animation. Each episode of The Sketchbook focuses on a single animated Disney character (from Mirabel to the Genie) and how to draw them. While learning how to recreate these iconic characters, viewers will also be able to learn the stories of some of Disney’s artists and animators. The Sketchbook promises to be an interesting and intimate glimpse into the works of the talented folks working behind-the-scenes on all of our favorite animated classics. Sharpen your pencils and get ready!

