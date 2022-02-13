From Star Wars to Mickey Mouse, there is something for everyone on this list.

Hey Mouseketeers! Still too cold to go outside much? Here are some of our top selections of the new content coming to Disney+ this month. So get cozy, brew some cocoa, and settle in with some movies you may have missed in the theaters, or TV shows you need to catch up on!

From Star Wars to Marvel to cartoons to nature programming, there is a little bit of everything on this list.

The Book of Boba Fett, Chapters 6 & 7 (February 2 & 9)

Is it even modern Star Wars if it isn’t deeply divisive among the fan base? The Book of Boba Fett concludes its first season this month, wrapping up (for now?) the stories of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and a whole host of other characters, some more familiar to us than others. We won’t get Obi-Wan Kenobi until May 25, so enjoy this Tattooine content while you can!

Never Been Kissed (February 4)

Image via Fox 2000 Pictures

Well, new to Disney+, if not exactly “new.” First hitting theaters in 1999, this Drew Barrymore romcom tells the story of copy editor, Josie Geller, who has never really gotten over not being “cool” in high school. Classic 90s romcom hijinks ensue. Not everything about this movie holds up in 2022, but if you’re looking for something sweet around Valentine’s Day, give Never Been Kissed a shot. Come for the excellent high school dance outfits, stay for the Big Romantic Finale set to The Beach Boys.

Marvel Studios: Assembled (Hawkeye, February 9 and Eternals, February 16)

Premiering in March 2021, Marvel Studios: Assembled is an anthology offering in-depth, behind-the-scenes looks at the making of its original shows and movies. Previous episodes have included discussions ranging from composers Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez on WandaVision to the unique casting challenges of What If…? February 9’s episode will focus on Hawkeye and February 16 will get into the vast world of the Eternals.

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (February 18)

Image via Disney

This animated special is the first in a series of upcoming The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse specials centered around the seasons. If you haven’t checked them out yet, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series is a delightful, bite-sized means of checking back in with your favorite Disney characters. The Wonderful Winter special will give us a glimpse into what Mickey and his friends do when the temperature outside starts dropping. Expect snowy shenanigans.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 1, February 23)

Image via Disney

It’s finally time to catch up with Penny Proud! According to the Disney+ press release, we can expect “new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar, and new challenges for Penny.” Featuring the amazing original voice cast of this beloved animated series, this highly anticipated reboot promises to be a great time for fans old and new alike.

Free Guy (February 23)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Canada’s Sweetheart Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy was a late summer hit in 2021. If you weren’t ready to venture back into a movie theater then, Disney+ has got you covered now! Free Guy tells the story of Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who has to come to terms with learning he is actually a non-player character in a popular online video game. Free Guy costars Jodie Comer, Lil Rey Howery, and Taika Waititi.

The Way of the Cheetah (February 25)

Don’t snooze on all the incredible National Geographic content available on Disney+. The Way of the Cheetah tells the story of a cheetah protecting her four cubs from predators in their natural habitat of Kenya. Filmmakers and conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert established the Big Cats Initiative in 2009 as a means of protecting big cats in the wild. Their lifelong passion and experience promises to carry through into this documentary.

