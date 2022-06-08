Happy Pride, everyone! It’s finally June, and Disney+ is indeed busting out all over with Jedis and superheroes and Space Rangers and teens eager to find themselves. In addition to new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ has plenty of fresh content coming this month to ease us into the summer ahead. Mark your calendars accordingly, and enjoy!

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Available: June 3

Created by: Benji Samit

Starring: Scarlett Estevez, J.R. Villarreal

Superhero fatigue? Never heard of it! In this original series created by Benji Samit (Detective Pikachu), 13-year-old Violet Rodriguez (Scarlett Estevez) is chosen to become a superhero – Ultra Violet – by a magical luchador mask. Violet’s not in it alone, though: she’s got her uncle (J.R. Villarreal), famous Mexican wrestler and secret superhero himself, to guide her. Some of the best superhero stories focus on the passing of the mask, luchador or otherwise, from one generation to the next, and this series promises a fresh, exciting take on a classic hero beat.

Ms. Marvel

Image via Marvel Studios

Available: June 8

Created by: Bisha K. Ali

Starring: Iman Velleni, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher

Kamala Khan HAS FINALLY ARRIVED. It’s been a busy year for an increasingly crowded MCU, but this author will not deny their intense excitement about finally welcoming Kamala (Iman Velleni) to the live-action party. Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American high school student who idolizes the Avengers, and especially Captain Marvel. (Mood, Kamala.) When Kamala begins to develop her own superpowers, she’ll have lots more to focus on besides school, work, and fitting in. In addition to her strength and heroism, Kamala Khan is famous for her enthusiasm. After a couple of tough, world-weary superhero stories in a row out of the MCU, it sounds amazing to spend time with a character who can remind us: “Oh, yeah. Superheroes are awesome.”

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Image via Disney

Available: June 10

Created by: Tony Kaplan (director), Sureena Mann (producer)

To promote the June 17 release of Pixar’s Lightyear, Disney+ is diving deep (or flying high?) into the evolution of beloved Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. For die-hard Pixar fans, this behind-the-scenes documentary promises exploration of questions surrounding Buzz’s popularity as well as his journey from toy to human, and what that means for the character’s design as well as personality. Pixar has proven via Monsters University and Finding Dory that it knows how to use an origin story to explore deeper facets of our favorite franchise friends, so let’s settle in for this fun sneak peek before Lightyear inevitably breaks our hearts in ways we never expected.

Love, Victor

Image via Hulu

Available: June 15

Created by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel

The third and final season of the GLAAD Media Award winner Love, Victor (as well as its first two seasons) is finally coming to Disney+. Love, Victor is a sort-of successor to Becky Albertalli’s popular book-turned-film Love, Simon. Originally pushed exclusively to Hulu over executive concerns regarding themes of teen sexuality, this queer teen romance introduces us to Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High, struggling with all the things teens classically struggle with. Of course, Victor has the added struggle of exploring his sexuality in a world which is not always kind and open. Maybe Victor would have had a better time if he’d had a series like Love, Victor to stream.

Trevor: The Musical

Image via Disney+

Available: June 24

Created by: Dan Collins (book & lyrics), Julianne Wick Davis (music)

Starring: Holden William Hagelberger

Based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor," this filmed production of the off-Broadway musical tells the story of Trevor (Holden William Hagelberger), a 13-year-old in 1981 navigating the reality of growing up in the suburbs alongside big, vivid dreams of making it in show business. In 1998, filmmakers Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone, and Celeste Lecesne came together to found The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Trevor: The Musical opened off-Broadway in November 2021 to rave reviews, and it’s thrilling for youth (and adults) without the ability to travel to New York for a live show to still receive access to this story and production.

The Owl House

Available: June 29

Created by: Dana Terrace

Starring: Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch

The final five episodes of the second season of Dana Terrace’s magical animated series are hitting Disney+ at the end of this month! If you’re not already aboard The Owl House train, do yourself a favor and get caught up before these five episodes are ready to stream. The Owl House stars Luz, a teenage girl eager to become a witch after having stumbled into a magical world. Luz (Sarah-Nicole Robles) finds her tutor and champion in the powerful witch/troublemaker Eda Clawthorne (Wendie Malick, a treasure). Come for the magic, stay for the excellent queer representation.

Baymax!

Image via Disney+

Available: June 29

Created by: Don Hall

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph

June 29 is going to be a great day all around for animation fans! In addition to more of The Owl House, we finally get to return to San Fransokyo to catch up with everyone’s favorite superhero/nurse. Baymax!, a spin-off of Big Hero 6, promises more wacky, lovable adventures as Baymax (voiced again by Scott Adsit) “sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.” Baymax’s nature has always been refreshing in the superhero landscape: there’s no ego to him, he really is just here to help. Not to belabor a tired point, but yeah, it has been a really hard couple of years. I absolutely can’t wait to see Baymax again. It’s definitely been worth the wait. After all, don’t forget: he is not fast.