Disney may not have a significant presence at the annual San Diego Comic-Con this July, but they do have some pretty good movies and shows coming to Disney+ this month. As The Walt Disney Company gradually moves closer to the announced merging of Disney+ and Hulu, the current version of Disney+ still has some promising originals up its sleeve. These include the continuation and eventual conclusion of the current entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an ambitious new anthology series from an internationally renowned animation studio, and a wealth of educational content about one particular terror of the deep.

To learn about these upcoming stories and more, here are 7 of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+.

Sharkfest (Multi-program Event)

Available: July 2nd | Features: Bull Shark Bandits, Shark Eat Shark, Saved From a Shark, When Sharks Attack 360, Return of the White Shark, Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead, Shark Below Zero, When Sharks Attack...and Why, and Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

The first project on Disney+'s July slate is unique, as it's not one particular project. Instead, Sharkfest consists of a wide variety of documentary shows and specials that focus entirely on, you guessed it, sharks. Coming to Disney+ courtesy of National Geographic, Sharfest is a 72-hour programming block that will showcase ten "Jawesome" educational shows that feature all new footage of the ocean's most infamous predators and also how they are essential to the ocean's ecosystem and why they need to be protected. Is this a blatant attempt for National Geographic and Disney to cash in on the hugely successful Discovery programming block, Shark Week? Oh, absolutely. Will any of us say no to more educational shark-themed entertainment? Definitely not.

Sharkfest begins on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Hulu, ESPN2, and Disney+ starting Sunday, July 2nd.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Complete Season 1)

Available: July 5th

Starring: Mo Ismail, Amir Hedayah, Motsi Tekateka, Florence Kasumba, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Pearl Thusi, Kehinde Bankole, and Tumi Morake

Disney+ has had quite a bit of success with animated anthology shows. Two of their biggest franchises have taken full advantage of the genre, with Star Wars: Visions giving a glorious creative platform to fans of the beloved franchise and What If...? taking a semi-connected look at Marvel's multiverse. With Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+ aims to introduce a jaw-droppingly gorgeous animated anthology set in an entirely original world. The series is the first collaboration between Disney and Africa-based animation studio Triggerfish, with Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire telling ten different stories set in a futuristic version of Africa. Each episode comes complete with its own distinct art style, and if the trailer alone is any indication, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire already looks like a visually stunning ride.

The complete first season of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 5th.

Secret Invasion (Episodes 3-6)

Available: July 5th, July 12th, July 19th, and July 26th | Creator: Kyle Bradstreet

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Don Cheadle

Secret Invasion has already made a big splash on Disney+ with its first two episodes, telling a dark and tense espionage story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there has been justified controversy over the use of AI-generated opening credits, reactions to the first two episodes of Secret Invasion have generally been positive, praising the latest MCU show for its gritty tone, terrific performances, and willingness to put established characters at real risk. Secret Invasion will continue and conclude in July, with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) conflict with the Skrull rebellion set to meet a climactic and daring conclusion.

Episode 3 of Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 5th, with one of the remaining three episodes set to premiere every following Wednesday until July 26th.

Classic Disney Shorts (Streaming Release)

Available: July 7th | Features: Aquamania, Bath Day, Building a Building, Figaro and Frankie, Goofy Gymnastics, and The Skeleton Dance

Before making history with the first animated feature film ever, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Walt Disney Animation began with simple and concise short films that slowly but surely helped the company become the juggernaut that it is today. Starting July 7th, some of those shorts will be preserved on Disney+, with one dating all the way back to 1929. These shorts include 1929's The Skeleton Dance, 1933's Building a Building, 1946's Bath Day, 1947's Figaro and Frankie, 1949's Goofy Gymnastics, and 1961's Aquamania. If the second to last entry looks familiar, that's because that is the same short seen in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? when the film's heroes are hiding out in a local movie theater.

All six of the classic shorts will be available on Disney+ on Friday, July 7th.

Grown-ish (Complete Season 5)

Available: July 19th | Creators: Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore

Starring: Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, and Marcus Scribner

Grown-ish is one of several Hulu shows that has already begun moving over to Disney+, though the upcoming sixth and final season of the series will still have exclusivity on Freeform and Hulu. Until then, the complete fifth season on the hit spin-off of Black-ish sees Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) continue her journey into adulthood, now helping her lovable dorky brother Junior (Marcus Scribner) as he begins his freshman year of college.

The complete fifth season of Grown-ish will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 19th.

The Slumber Party (Disney Channel Original Movie)

Available: July 28th (Premieres July 27th on Disney Channel) | Director: Veronica Rodriguez

Starring: Tituss Burgess, Dallas Liu, Darby Camp, Paula Pell, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Valentina Herrera

The latest Disney Channel original film, The Slumber Party can almost be described as a family-friendly version of The Hangover. The series follows a group of teenagers having a normal slumber party, until they wake up the next morning with absolutely zero memory of what happened the night before. Now, they have to try and retrace their steps to find out what happened the night before and why they lost their memories in the first place.

The Slumber Party premieres on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 27th, but will be available on Disney+ a day later on Friday, July 28th.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (Original Short Film)

Available: July 28th

Starring: Chris Diamantopoulos and Kaitlyn Robrock

The final big premiere on Disney+ may be a short film, but it represents a century of entertainment brought to us by the House of Mouse. What better way to celebrate the timeless legacy of the company's mascot than having the modern day Mickey Mouse (Chris Diamantopoulos) meet his past self from the Steamboat Willy short. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly sees Mickey and his friends try to wrangle up several dozen's worth of Steamboat Willy cloaks who are wreaking havoc all over town.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 28th.