Summer is nearly upon us! If you’re looking for a great new series or movie to enjoy in between trips to the pool or adventures grilling on your own porch, Disney+ has lots of exciting options in May. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, animals, and original content will all find something to look forward to in this month’s line-up. Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen, and get ready for what you’ll find this month on Disney+.

The Quest

Available: May 11

Have you ever wished The Amazing Race could be a little more like The Lord of the Rings? Well, we’ve got some good news for you! The Quest sounds like a standard competition reality show had a baby with a fantasy LARP. This original series focuses on eight teenagers as they are dropped into “the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.” The Quest actually ran for one season on ABC back in 2014, so hopefully there’s been a lot of time to reconsider how to make this awesome premise as incredible as possible.

Something Bit Me!

Available: May 11

This documentary series from National Geographic sounds both fascinating and terrifying. Over the course of eight episodes, Something Bit Me! explores true stories of animal and insect attacks as well as bites and stings that have resulted in sending people to the E.R. At its best when telling scary wildlife stories like these, National Geographic captures the nail-biting sensationalism of something like a hippo attack while still making sure viewers understand that the best way to avoid such incidents is by treating nature with respect and knowledge.

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight

Available: May 11

The finale of Moon Knight airs on Wednesday, May 4, and its corresponding episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled drops a week later. This installment of the fascinating behind-the-scenes series features, among others, actors Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Each episode of the series so far has focused on a slightly different and unique aspect of the MCU show they're focused on, complete with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. No word yet on exactly what will be discussed in the Moon Knight episode, but here’s hoping for some more insight into how deftly the show is able to pull off the multiple roles required of Isaac.

Sneakerella

Available: May 13

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Writer: David Light, Joseph Raso, George Gore II (story by), Tamara Chestna, Mindy Stern (story by)

Cast: Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, Kolton Stewart, John Salley

We love a twist on a Cinderella story! Sneakerella, an original musical comedy, tells the story of El (Chosen Jacobs, the younger Mike Hanlon in It), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens. When El falls in love with Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of a basketball star and sneaker tycoon, he’ll have to rely on the help of his best friend and his Fairy Godfather to make all his dreams come true. Sneakerella promises the chance to relive a beloved and familiar story against the backdrop of a new world and culture.

Secrets of the Zoo, Season 5

Available: May 18

National Geographic’s Secrets of the Zoo is back for its fifth season! Animal nerds ought to be particularly excited about this new installment, because this one takes place at Ohio’s renowned Columbus Zoo, one of the largest zoos in the United States. The Columbus Zoo is also known for its association with former zoo director and educator/conservationist Jack Hanna. Jack Hanna has always been a hero to any kid looking to get into work alongside animals, so this season of Secrets of the Zoo will be particularly exciting for offering a deeper glimpse into the association which Hanna once called home.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Image via Disney

Available: May 20

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Writer: Dan Gregor, Doug Mand

Cast: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, J.K. Simmons, Will Arnett

Chip and Dale first captured our hearts all the way back in 1943, and their staying power has proved pretty incredible for two little chipmunks. After starring in numerous Disney shorts throughout the 40s and 50s, Chip ‘n Dale of course earned true Leading Chipmunk status in the Disney Channel’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. This new live action/animation hybrid film tells the story of where Chip and Dale find themselves 30 years after production ended on their original series. Directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. With such a line-up, expect lots of goofy shenanigans and plenty of heart.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image via Lucasfilm

Available: May 27

Director: Deborah Chow

Writer: Joby Harold, Stuart Beattie

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen

What else is there to say? It seems like an eternity since Ewan McGregor walked onstage at D23 and confirmed he was picking up a lightsaber once again. A popular consensus about the Star Wars prequels is, “Yes, these are pretty bad, but Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi is really, really good.” Fans who have longed for the chance to see McGregor in this iconic role again are finally getting their wish granted, with the first two episodes of director Deborah Chow’s series dropping on May 27. Set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, this series picks up with Obi-Wan on Tatooine, watching after young Luke Skywalker from afar. Oh, did we mention Hayden Christensen is also returning? Crank up “Duel of the Fates,” and enjoy your Memorial Day weekend, friends.

What's New on Disney+ in May 2022

