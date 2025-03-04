True crime shows are having a huge moment on Paramount+ this March. The weather might slowly make its way for spring, but there’s nothing more thrilling than watching cold-blooded killers on TV. From jaw-dropping, murderous revelations in Sin City, to a troubled relationship between an innocent daughter and killer father, nobody is safe.

But if senseless criminals aren’t in your alley, the streaming platform also has a couple of action and comedy offerings to keep you entertained. From Dune to Wayne’s World, check out these top 7 new movies and shows on Paramount+ this March.

‘Dune’

Premieres on: March 1

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista

A visually stunning adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel, Dune is set in a distant future where humanity relies on the desert planet Arrakis for its valuable spice. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is a young nobleman whose family assumes control of Arrakis, putting themselves in a complex web of political intrigue and betrayal. Paul’s journey intertwines with the Fremen, the planet’s indigenous people, as he discovers his own destiny and unlocks hidden powers. As malevolent forces converge in a struggle for control over Arrakis’ coveted spice, the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their deepest fears will outlast them.