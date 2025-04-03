Cinematic classics make a return to Paramount+ this April. This month’s library has several familiar titles in the store for all different genres. Horror fans will be delighted with the Blumhouse game-changer Paranormal Activity, reminding audiences that it's the unlikeliest films like this that conjure up the biggest scares. Those not in the mood to get their scare meter up can tune in to the pseudo-reality flick The Truman Show, where Jim Carrey shows an impressively different side to his typically outrageous acting shops.

As for Paramount+ originals, the streaming platform is slated to release The Carters: Hurts to Love You, the highly anticipated two-part documentary revolving around Nick and Aaron Carter. Speaking of music, Elton John and Brandi Carlile link together for a spectacular night of singing and dancing in An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. With more in store, here are the 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount+ in April 2025.

‘The Running Man’

Premieres on: April 1

Director: Paul Michael Glaser

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto

In a dystopian future where the United States has transformed into a ruthless police state, entertainment has become a weapon of mass control. In a Hunger Games-like spectacle, The Running Man follows a fictional game show of the same name where criminals fight for survival against armored killers called “Stalkers”. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is pulled into the act. With millions watching, he must outfight sadistic champions, using every weapon in his arsenal. Whether it’s a flamethrower or a chainsaw, Richards outwits his way through the game by teaming up with underground resistance fighters and going against a corrupt system.