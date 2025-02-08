Love is in the air, and so are the entertainment options on Paramount+. February might be the shortest month of the year, but it’s also jam-packed with new season premieres for fan favorites Yellowjackets and 1923. But if you’re looking to get into the mood for Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ is offering a bunch of rom-com classics to get all lovey-dovey. Either way, there’s something for everyone this month on the streaming platform. Without further ado, here are the top 7 new movies and shows on Paramount+ this February.

‘When Harry Met Sally…’

Available on: February 1

Directed by: Rob Reiner

Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Can men and women ever be just friends? That’s the question of the ages presented in the rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally… Taking course over 12 years and three months, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) couldn’t be any more different. The two first meet on a cross-country road trip, only to clash over the nature of relationships — Harry insists men and women can’t be friends, while Sally disagrees. Over the years, fate keeps putting them back together one way or another, reuniting them at different stages of life and love. Following a couple of failed relationships and romantic near-misses, it soon becomes obvious that no matter how hard they try to deny their feelings, the two are meant to reach each other.

‘Serendipity’

Available on: February 1

Directed by: Peter Chelsom

Cast: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale, Molly Shannon

Call it soulmates, call it perfect timing, Serendipity toys with the idea of fateful, unexpected romantic encounters. Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet by chance while Christmas shopping in New York. From the get-go, their spark is as clear and bright as the holiday lights around them. But Sara’s not falling for this one-time meet-cute connection. A firm believer in destiny, Sara believes that if they’re meant to be together, then fate will work its magic. She insists the two leave their names on a dollar bill in a secondhand book. If they’re meant to be, they’ll find each other again. Although it took a couple of years, and being engaged to different people, they’ll ultimately find their way back to each other.