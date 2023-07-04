Are you struggling to decide on what to watch on Paramount+? With the ever-changing lineup of movies and shows, it can be tough to find the perfect choice. But fret not! We've got you covered. We've curated a list of the latest movies and shows that cater to all tastes and moods, ensuring you'll find the perfect match for your next viewing session. Whether you're craving an action-packed blockbuster or a feel-good romantic comedy, these new arrivals on Paramount+ are not to be missed. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and prepare for an incredible entertainment experience with these exciting additions to the streaming platform.

Here are the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount in July 2023.

The Godfather (Remastered)

Available on: July 1

Director: Francis Ford Coppola | Runtime: 175 minutes

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall

Step into the world of The Godfather, where power, family, and a lot of pasta collide in an epic tale that's as entertaining as iconic. From Don Vito Corleone's (Marlon Brando) famous line, "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse," to the unforgettable horse-head-in-the-bed scene, it's no wonder why this film is on Rotten Tomatoes' list of top 15 movies. With a cast of characters that range from the suave and cunning Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) to the hot-headed Sonny Corleone (James Caan), there's never a dull moment in this mafia-filled extravaganza. So grab a cannoli, sit back, and prepare to be immersed in a world of power struggles, loyalty, and enough quotable lines to keep you talking like a mobster for weeks. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a first-time viewer, The Godfather is a cinematic experience that will leave you wanting to make an offer you can't refuse—more movie nights with this timeless classic.

xXx

Available on: July 1

Director: Rob Cohen | Runtime: 124 minutes

Cast: Vin Diesel, Asia Argento, Marton Csokas

Buckle up and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled joyride with xXx, a high-octane action extravaganza that delivers non-stop thrills and jaw-dropping stunts. Diesel, who you might know as Dominic Toretto from the Fast & Furious series, takes on the role of Xander Cage, an extreme sports enthusiast, and daredevil recruited by the government to become a secret agent. With the world on the brink of peril, Xander must infiltrate a dangerous terrorist organization led by the enigmatic Yorgi (Csokas) and stop their nefarious plans before it's too late. Alongside Xander, we have the wise-cracking Agent Augustus Gibbons (Jackson), who guides him through the mission. Fueling the fire even more is Yelena (Argento), a skilled and seductive ally who's just as ballsy as her male counterparts. With heart-pounding action sequences and a healthy dose of Vin Diesel's signature charm, xXx is a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that will leave you breathless.

Tough as Nails (Season 5)

Available on: July 2

Creator: Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan | Average Runtime: 30 minutes

Cast: Phil Keoghan

Get ready to witness an electrifying display of grit, guts, and pure badassery in Tough as Nails. This ultimate reality competition series will have you on the edge of your seat. Hosted by the dynamic Phil Keoghan, this show brings together a group of extraordinary individuals who redefine what it means to be tough. From construction workers to firefighters, these everyday heroes go head-to-head in exhilarating challenges that push their physical limits and showcase their incredible skills. Whether they're scaling towering structures or maneuvering heavy machinery, these contestants prove they've got what it takes to handle anything coming their way. With high stakes, fierce rivalries, and hilarious moments, Tough as Nails guarantees non-stop excitement and many jaw-dropping surprises.

Big Nate (Season 2)

Available on: July 7

Developed by: Mitch Watson | Average Runtime: 22 minutes

Cast: Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney, Arnie Pantoja, Charlie Schlatter

Get ready to dive back into the hilarious and mischievous world of Big Nate in Season 2 of the animated series. Based on the beloved children's books and a comic strip by the talented Lincoln Peirce, this Emmy-nominated show brings Nate Wright (Giroux) and his quirky group of friends to life in new adventures. Prepare for epic challenges, wild imaginations, and plenty of laughter as Nate and his pals navigate the ups and downs of life at P.S. 38. With bigger laughs, bolder escapades, and Nate's signature mischief in full swing, Season 2 promises to be an absolute blast for fans young and old.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream

Available on: July 18

Director: Tyler Measom

Cast: John Corabi, Janet Gardner, Vicky Hamilton, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, Kip Winger

Get ready to unleash your inner rocker and journey back to the electric era of '80s metal in I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream. This exhilarating series takes you on a wild ride with five young dreamers determined to conquer the cutthroat world of hair spray, spandex, and rock 'n' roll stardom. As the '80s metal scene sweeps across America, these rockers set out on a thrilling quest to make their mark in a genre that is reaching new heights of fame and excess. But it's not all glitz and glamor, as our aspiring stars face personal demons, sexism, and even the scrutiny of Congress. From the rise of the country and the emergence of grunge, the music industry is changing, and every metal musician is fighting to survive. In this electrifying series, some will achieve greatness, while others will face heartbreak and defeat. But one thing is for sure: their lives will be forever transformed.

Special Ops: Lioness

Available on: July 23

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman

Prepare for an intense and gripping ride with Special Ops: Lioness, a thrilling series that takes inspiration from a real-life US Military program. Join Joe (Saldaña) as she navigates the challenges of balancing her personal and professional life while serving as the CIA's frontline warrior in the global war on terror. Led by the formidable Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), the Lioness Program brings together an elite team, including the tenacious Marine Raider Cruz (De Oliveira). With high-stakes missions, hidden agendas, and heart-pounding suspense, Special Ops: Lioness delivers a thrilling story that explores the complex world of counterterrorism.

Zoey 102

Available on: July 27

Director: Nancy Hower

Cast: Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Abby Wilde, Jack Salvatore Jr.

Get ready to revisit the nostalgic world of Pacific Coast Academy as Zoey Brooks (Spears) and her friends make a triumphant return in Zoey 102. In this highly anticipated reunion, the iconic characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 come together for an unforgettable wedding and an epic high school reunion. After over a decade since we last saw them, Zoey 102 picks up with Zoey navigating the challenges of life and love in her 20s. Curiosity surrounds her relationship with Chase (Flynn), as they haven't been in contact since that fateful summer in Hawaii. But when Quinn (Sanders) and Logan (Underwood), their close friends from PCA, announce their upcoming wedding, Zoey and Chase reunite as part of the wedding party.