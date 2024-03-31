Step lively into April with a bouquet of exciting new movies and shows blooming on Paramount+! As April blossoms, prepare for a delightful array of fresh content gracing your screens. Our selected lineup guarantees you’ll find something that matches your viewing senses for the month ahead. From the latest episodes of The Gentleman in Moscow to the premiere of the final installment of Star Trek: Discovery, there’s something to suit every palate. Gone are the days of aimless scrolling. Skip the legwork and immerse yourself in pure entertainment with these additions to the streaming service.

Without further delay, here are the top 7 new movies and shows to watch on Paramount+24 this April 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 5)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: April 4 | Created by: Bryan Fuller, Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, David Ajala, Callum Keith Rennie

In Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery venture on a thrilling quest across the universe. Taking place in the 32nd century, where dilithium scarcity threatens interstellar travel, the crew utilizes the ship’s unique mycelial spore drive to navigate the cosmos. However, their journey takes a dramatic turn when they uncover a long-concealed secret: the existence of an ancient power shrouded in mystery for centuries.

Determined to solve this quest, the team face dangerous adversaries also vying for control of this formidable force. Racing against time and unforeseen enemies, the Discovery crew must navigate both treacherous territories and alliances. With the universe's fate hanging in the balance, the fifth and final installment of the series concludes the ship’s journey for truth and power with an epic adventure.

A Gentleman in Moscow (New Episodes)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: April 5 | Directors: Sam Miller, Sarah O’Gorman

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, Fehinti Balogun

Amid post-Revolutionary Russia, Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) finds himself stripped of his status and confined to the luxurious Hotel Metropol as punishment for his aristocratic background. One step outside of the hotel grounds means swift death for Rostov. Left with no other choice, Rostov adjusts to a life of confinement within its opulent walls. Rostov forms unexpected bonds with fellow residents and hotel staff as he navigates his restricted existence.

Through unlikely friendships and fleeting romance, Rostov learns there’s more to life than riches and gold. The aristocrat finds true wealth not in material possessions but in the richness of human connection through love, courage, and community. Set against the backdrop of Russian history, A Gentleman in Moscow explores the resilience of the human spirit.

The Challenge: All Stars (Season 4)

Image via Paramount+

Available on: April 10 | Created by: Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray

Cast: Ace Amerson, Adam Larson, Brad Fiorenza, Brandon Nelson, Derek Chavez, Jay Mitchell, Kefla Hare, Leroy Garrett, Ryan Kehoe, Steve Meinke, Syrus Yarbrough, Tony Raines, Tyrie Ballard-Brown

In The Challenge: All Stars Season 4, the competition reaches new heights as 25 contestants reunite in Cape Town, South Africa, vying for the coveted $300,000 prize. True to the original show’s nature, this season brings back beloved veterans who haven’t graced the Challenge arena in years. With roots in iconic shows like The Real World and Road Rules, these seasoned competitors are primed for a battle royale unlike any other.

But this season comes with a twist. Contestants must earn stars to secure their spot in the final, with the added risk of star-stealing. As old alliances are rekindled and new rivalries ignite, the stakes are higher than ever. Only one All-Star will emerge victorious in this clash of old-school legends and modern power players.

Dora (2024 Reboot)

Image via Paramount+

Available on: April 12 | Directed by: Don Kim

Cast: Diana Zermeño, Asher Spence, Marc Weiner, Anairis Quiñones, Maria Canals-Barrera

It’s the return of everyone’s favorite childhood hero: Dora the Explorer! The 2024 reboot of Dora gets a brand new makeover. With stunning new CG animation and richer character-driven narratives, this modern rendition of the beloved series breathes fresh life into the iconic franchise. Led by the fearless Dora (Zermeño), and her trust monkey companion Boots (Spence), audiences are taken back to the rainforest adventures of the loyal duo all while outsmarting the mischievous fox, Swiper (Weiner). Since its debut two years ago, Dora the Explorer has become a worldwide phenomenon, transcending cultural and linguistic borders to become a timeless symbol of friendship and adventure.

Tracker (Final Episode)

Close

Available on: April 14 | Developed by: Ben H. Winters

Cast: Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany

Adapted from “The Never Game” by writer Jeffrey Deaver, Tracker follows survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley) as he hits the road all by himself. With nothing else but his RV, Colter crosses the country’s borders to crack any case he can find. Whether it’s its private citizens or members of law enforcement, if there’s a reward in it, he’s down to solve it. But underneath his gruff facade and solid tracking abilities, Colter isn’t on the best of terms with his fractured family. As Colter tackles one unique case from another, consistency is not part of Colter’s job description. Word on the street is that Season 2 is already in the works. Don’t miss out on the final episode of this thrilling series.

CTRL+ALT+DESIRE

Image via Paramount+

Available on: April 16 | Directed by: Colin Archdeacon

CTRL+ALT+DESIRE delves deep into the harrowing events that shook a quiet Florida town to its core. Led by Archdeacon, this gripping TV mini-series chronicles the extensive investigation surrounding the shocking case of Grant Amato, a 29-year-old Floridian put behind bars after brutally murdering his own family execution style. Amato’s descent into darkness began when he became infatuated by Silvie, a live-stream cam girl from Bulgaria. Driven by a burning need to win her affection, Amato resorted to stealing $200,000 from his family to gain her attention. However, as his devotion to Silvie intensified, his reality began to crumble.

Drawing from four years of recorded prison phone calls, and a trail of clues spanning Florida, Eastern Europe, and the depths of the Internet, the series unveils a disturbing pattern of addiction, deception, and the dangers of online obsession.

Knuckles

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: April 26

Created by: John Whittington, Toby Ascher

Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally

The eagerly awaited return of the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe is bringing back Knuckles. This latest live-action series follows Knuckles (Elba), on a comedic, jam-packed adventure as he takes on Wade Whippie (Pally) as his protege. However, what begins as a simple mentoring arrangement soon evolves into a journey of self-discovery for Knuckles himself. Set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series promises a thrilling continuation of the beloved franchise.