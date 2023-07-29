Looking to beat the summer heat with some sizzling entertainment on Paramount+ this August? With the lineup of movies and shows constantly changing, it can be challenging to find the perfect choice to chill and unwind during these sunny days. But fear not, we've got you covered with our refreshing summer selection! Our list features the latest movies and shows that cater to all tastes and moods. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and get ready for an incredible summer entertainment experience with these exciting additions to the streaming platform.

Grab your favorite cool beverage, kick back in your sunniest spot, and dive into the 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount this August.

RELATED: Where To Watch & Stream ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: Is It on Paramount+?

Mixtape

Director: Omar Acosta

Cast: 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne

Get ready to groove with Mixtape, the documentary that takes you on an exciting journey through hip-hop's history! Before the age of social media and radio hits, mixtapes were the heart and soul of hip-hop, crafted by DJs who knew how to set the trend and create the genre's unique sound. These tapes weren't just music; they were like golden tickets to be part of the inner circle, staying ahead of the freshest beats. Hip-hop artists and DJs weren't about to take no for an answer.

Despite the challenges, they turned the sub-culture into a global sensation, making hip-hop the powerhouse it is today. Director Omar Acosta and producer Tony Touch showcase the epic evolution of hip-hop through mixtape culture, paying tribute to the fearless DJs who risked it all to bring the music to the masses. Vibe with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and more, as they share their insights into the genre's history and its ongoing impact. Mixtape is Available on August 1.

Watch on Paramount+

The Chi Season 6

Available on: August 4

Creator: Lena Waithe

Cast: Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Bake, Luke James, Curtis Cook

The thrilling Season 6 of The Chi takes audiences back to Chicago's south side, where the residents face fresh challenges while strengthening the bonds that make their community more than just a neighborhood. As the characters grow up, step up, and boss up, their journeys are filled with love, hardships, and self-discovery. Lovers find out what happens when the honeymoon ends and real life begins, while hustlers learn that more money brings more problems.

In this timely coming-of-age drama, we witness the daily struggles of kids getting ready for school, young adults striving to make a living, and elders watching over their domain from front porches. But life in this tough neighborhood is far from easy, as real dangers threaten to shatter dreams and everyday decisions can have life-or-death consequences. The Chi Season 6 will be available on August 4.

Watch on Paramount+

Never Seen Again Season 4

Creator: Efran Films

Get ready for a heart-pumping ride as Never Seen Again returns with its gripping Season 4, featuring all-new mysteries and theories in this true crime series. In each suspenseful 30-minute episode, the show delves into the chilling stories of individuals who vanish without a trace, leaving behind a puzzling trail of evidence but no concrete answers. There are no bodies, and loved ones are left grappling with the question: Are these missing people runaways or victims, and if victims, of what?

The heart-wrenching tales begin with friends or family members describing the last time they saw their missing loved ones, making for deeply moving portraits. With intriguing mysteries and heart-wrenching stories, Never Seen Again Season 4 promises an immersive true-crime experience, challenging viewers to become armchair detectives and solve these perplexing cases. The series will return on August 8.

Watch on Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)

Director: Nick Murray

Get ready for the fiercest season yet as RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 makes its way to Paramount+, bringing the glitz, glamor, and drama to a whole new level. This season boasts the largest cast in the show's history, with a whopping sixteen queens vying for the crown and the largest cash prize ever offered in the show's existence - a jaw-dropping $200,000!

Adding an exciting twist, Season 15 marks a historic moment as it features biological relatives competing together, introducing us to the dynamic duo of twins Sugar and Spice. The stakes are higher than ever, and these queens are ready to slay the runway and snatch the ultimate title. The show's beloved panel of judges is back, including Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews, bringing their sharp critiques and fabulous flair to the runway. RuPaul's Drag Race will return on August 9.

Watch on Paramount+

Love in Taipei

Available on: August 10

Director: Arvin Chen

Cast: Ashley Liao, Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and romance with Love in Taipei, an all-new YA film inspired by the New York Times best-selling novel "Loveboat, Taipei" by Abigail Hing Wen. The story follows Ever Wong, portrayed by Ashley Liao. Ever's summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. But what she thought would be homework and history lessons turned out to be a summer-long adventure called "Loveboat."

As Ever navigates the thrilling chaos of "Loveboat," she finds herself torn between two attractive boys vying for her attention. Ross Butler portrays Rick Woo, a brilliant sports and scholastic prodigy, while Nico Hiraga brings Xavier Yeh to life, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire. Amidst these romantic entanglements, Ever also finds the courage to follow her true passion: dancing, even if it means defying her parents' high expectations—Love in Taipei premieres on August 10.

Billions Season 7

Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti

Billions reach its thrilling climax in Season 7, where the relentless pursuit of power and wealth takes center stage in the cutthroat world of high finance. The series revolves around the captivating rivalry between two formidable figures: Bobby Axelrod, portrayed by Damian Lewis, and U.S. District Attorney Chuck Rhoades, brought to life by Paul Giamatti. As the stakes intensify, the line between ally and adversary blurs, and alliances are turned upside down, giving rise to a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

In Season 7, the tension reaches its peak as old wounds resurface and loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions, leading to unexpected alliances forming between former foes. The battle for supremacy escalates from the confines of Wall Street to the global stage, revealing the far-reaching consequences of their actions. Set against the backdrop of New York and Connecticut, Billions delves deep into the complexities of ambition, deceit, and loyalty. Billions returns on August 11.

Watch on Paramount+

RELATED: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

All Up In The Biz

Director: Sacha Jenkins

Celebrate the life and rhymes of the legendary rapper, Biz Markie, in the captivating documentary series All Up In The Biz. This acclaimed series directed by Sacha Jenkins sheds light on the iconic 'clown prince of hip-hop' and the profound impact he had on the music industry.

Known for his unforgettable Top 40 hit "Just a Friend," Biz Markie's playful and innovative approach to hip-hop earned him a special place in the hearts of fans and fellow legends alike. Through dynamic celebrity interviews, rare archival footage, reenactments with puppets, and playful animation, the documentary weaves together a heartfelt and insightful portrait of the New York native. All Up In The Biz hits Paramount+ on August 11.