Grab your shades and a cold drink. As the last bits of summer are slowly dying down, it’s never too late to catch up on the latest new content courtesy of Paramount+. Whether you’re enjoying the last moments of summer lounging by the pool or cooling off indoors, these fresh picks are your perfect escape to keep you entertained throughout the weeks. This month’s lineup is packed from family-friendly options to a fantabulous drag queen series that’s going international.

Keep the summer vibes going with these latest additions. Check out these 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this August.

‘We Bought a Zoo’

Available on: August 1

Directed by: Cameron Crowe

Cast: Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Thomas Haden Church, Patrick Fugit, Elle Fanning, John Michael Higgins

After the death of his wife, the grieving Benjamin Mee (Damon) decides it’s time for a fresh start - and he’s bringing his children along for the ride. In a drastic attempt to start all their lives over, the family packs their bags and moves to the countryside, relocating to a large house that’s situated in the middle of a dying zoo. While Benjamin’s daughter is ecstatic about revitalizing the run-down zoo, his son isn’t particularly too excited about it. The Rosemoor Wildlife Park, once a buzzing hotspot, has seen better days and is in dire need of some TLC.

Together with Kelly Foster (Johansson), the head keeper with a heart of gold, and her scrappy team, they tackle everything from financial woes to the looming pressure of passing an inspection, all while trying to bring the zoo back to life. With determination, a dash of chaos, and plenty of heartwarming moments that bind families together, We Bought a Zoo shows that family sticks together no matter what. Despite life’s inevitable dark days, joy and happiness will arise again.

‘Miss Congeniality’

Available on: August 1

Directed by: Donald Petrie

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, Candice Bergen, William Shatner

There’s no such thing as a damsel in distress in Miss Congeniality. Undercover FBI agent Gracie Hart (Bullock) is as far from feminine as you can get. She’s all about brains, sleuthing skills, and martial arts, barely sparing a thought for her appearance. But when a dangerous terrorist known as The Citizen targets the Miss United States beauty pageant, Gracie has to trade her tough-as-nails persona for glitzy dresses, flawless blowouts, and killer heels.

Entering the pageant as an undercover contestant, she’s thrust into a world of glitter and glamor that’s totally out of her element. While initially all business, Gracie soon discovers that embracing femininity and forming friendships with the other contestants isn’t so bad after all. Determined to protect her new friends, Gracie is ready to go to any lengths to thwart the terrorist threat and prove there’s more than being a woman than meets the eye.

‘Garfield: The Movie’

Image via 20th Century Studios

Available on: August 1

Director: Peter Hewitt

Cast: Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Stephen Tobolowsky, Bill Murray

The world’s most famous lasagna-loving, Monday-hating feline Garfield (Murray) is living his best lazy life in Garfield: The Movie. But things take an abrupt turn in the household when his owner, Jon Arbuckle (Meyer), decides that it’s time to adopt a canine companion. In a desperate attempt to impress his high-school crush, veterinarian Liz (Hewitt), Joe brings home an energetic dog named Odie, who quickly becomes Garfield’s competition for attention.

When Garfield accidentally locks Odie out of the house and the dog ends up being kidnapped, Garfield is faced with a moral dilemma: to either enjoy his solitude once again (at the expense of a distraught Joe) or go out and save Odie. Despite his self-proclaimed selfishness, Garfield chooses the latter, mustering the courage to leave his cozy couch and rescue Odie. With the help of some quirky animal friends, Garfield takes on the grimy, dirty streets of New York City to bring home his furry frenemy.

‘PD True’

Image via Paramount+

Available on: August 6

Developed by: See It Now Studios

Crime never takes a vacation in PD True. This intense true crime docuseries, spanning ten gripping episodes, puts viewers into some of the most notorious cases of our generation, straight from the lips of the officers who lived through them. In each 30-minute episode, law enforcement officers spill the details on everything from chilling serial killings and fiery crimes of passion to heart-wrenching mass shootings.

Audiences might’ve been aware of such cases from the media buzz surrounding them, but this series cranks up the intensity by diving deep into these cases with raw, unfiltered accounts from the officers themselves. Discover the gritty realities of crime solving, and uncover the minds of the heinous perpetrators behind these cases. Forget Hollywood glitz; this is the real deal, unvarnished and unapologetic.

‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Available on: August 9

Showrunners: Christopher Yost and Alan Wan

Cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri

Cowabunga! Everyone’s favorite kick-butting, sword-wielding, pizza-munching heroes are back in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As they arise from the sewers of The Big Apple, Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey must combat a new set of dangerous enemies. Fortunately, they’re not alone. With the help of old, trusted allies, the turtles juggle their hero duties all while enjoying their teenage youth.

In addition to the regular gang, the new series features a couple of famous faces. Guest stars include Pete Davidson voicing Rod, an entitled rich kid who’s obsessed with the Mutants, willing to do whatever he can to become just like them. Alanna Ubach is also set to voice Bishop, a remarkable genius and potential villain who firmly believes that the world is better off without mutants, viewing them, including the Turtles, as threats that must be eradicated from society.

‘SEAL Team’

Available on: August 11

Director: David Boreanaz

Cast: David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian Beau Knapp.

The Navy SEALs take on their biggest tide yet in the seventh and final season of SEAL Team. Throughout the past seven years, the series has pulled audiences into the high-stakes world of the Navy SEAL’s most elite unit, tackling one dangerous operation after another to defend their nation. But putting everything on the line for the sake of the country comes with a deep, personal cost. In Season 7, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) has a hard time juggling his professional duties with his newfound responsibilities as a single father. Meanwhile, Jason’s second in command, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), has doubts about taking up his upcoming retirement. With Jason and Ray’s minds already going elsewhere, door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) is learning to take the reins as the team goes through major changes.

As for Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp), the two try to reapproach their line of work from a different perspective all while moving forward from their past traumas. Despite all these personal matters, there’s no such thing as rest for the Navy SEALs. To make sure everything runs smoothly, Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer leads the team towards a new era of global warfare, making it very clear that their profession is the price they have to pay to keep their families left behind safe from international threats.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’

Available on: August 16

Executive Producer: RuPaul Charles

Cast: RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims

Sashay away! The queens are going international in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Twelve fan-favorite queens representing their home countries will go head-to-head, neck-and-neck In a Miss Universe-like competition of sorts. But instead of being crowned “Miss Universe”, the reigning winner will receive the glamorous title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”. Oh, as well as an international spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a whopping cash prize of $200,000. The global drag competition features a wickedly talented lineup from countries such as the United States, Philippines, Brazil, Italy, and more to count. There’s no better way to unite the world than bringing in some of the globe’s most fantabulous queens on one stage.