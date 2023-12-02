Ready to embrace the holiday spirit and escape the winter chill with some Paramount+ entertainment this December? Look no further. As the snow falls and the festive season takes center stage, the lineup of movies and shows undergoes a magical transformation, offering the perfect choices to snuggle, get comfortable, and relax on these winter days.

We’ve got you covered with our winter wonderland-inspired selection. Our list showcases the latest movies and shows that cater to all holiday tastes and moods. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and get ready to get cozy this December with these latest additions to Paramount+. So grab your favorite peppermint hot cocoa and enjoy our top-picked 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount+ for this December.

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special

Image via SpongeBob SquarePants Official

Available on: December 1, 2023

Creator: Stephen Hillenburg

Cast: Tom Kenny

In the heartwarming SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special, SpongeBob, and his friends gather on Christmas Eve to reflect upon a medley of both joyous and not-so-jolly Christmas memories. As they reminisce about their festive adventures, the camaraderie among the Bikini Bottom crew deepens. When Christmas morning finally arrives, SpongeBob and his pals discover that the true magic lies not just in the presents under the tree, but in the genuine spirit of holiday cheer that binds them together. The special is the perfect choice for families, or basically anyone who loves SpongeBob, looking to kick off the holiday season by showing the importance of love and warmth shared during this magical time.

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

Available on: December 5

Director: Sam Dunn

Cast: Geddy Lee, Krist Novoselic, Les Claypool, Melissa Auf der Maur, Rob Trujillo

Bass players are the unsung heroes of the band - they’re the glue that holds the band together. In the 4-part series, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, renowned bassist of the band Rush Geddy Lee embarks on a journey to the homes of some of the music industry’s most celebrated bass players. Based on Lee’s recent book, “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass”, the show delves into the personal stories that distinguish these musicians. The series features episodes with iconic bassists such as Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Les Claypool (Primus), Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins), and Rob Trujillo (Metallica).

Lee shares the inspiration behind the show, explaining that the idea emerged from interviews conducted for his first book. He was struck by the realization that these accomplished bassists led fascinating and multifaceted lives beyond the spotlight. The series aims to showcase the human side of bass players, challenging preconceptions and shedding light on the diverse experiences that shape their lives offstage.

The Envoys Season 2

Available on: December 07

Creator: Juan José Campanella

Cast: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre

The Envoys is an action-thriller that follows priests Pedro Salines (Méndez) and Simón Antequera (Silvestre) on a riveting journey from the Vatican to Mexico. Tasked with verifying alleged healings and investigating the mysterious disappearance of a fellow priest, they confront a hidden psychiatric community with secrets that test not only their lives but also their faith.

Season 2 of The Envoys takes a compelling turn as the priests find themselves entangled in a web of mystery and murder at a Galician convent. The plot thickens with three blind uns bearing witness to a supposed miracle, escalating the battle between lies and faith. Tragedy strikes with the sudden demise of their host Joaquin, leading the priests into a dual investigation that unravels both mystical and earthly truths. As the stakes heighten, the season promises an electrifying fusion of mystery, murder, and heart-pounding thrills. Filmed in various locations throughout Galicia, Spain, the second season builds on the success of the first, which earned accolades such as Gold for Best Drama and Silver for Best Screenplay at the New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards.

Baby Shark's Big Movie

Available on: December 08

Director: Alan Foreman

Cast: Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood, Natasha Rothwell, Eric Edelstein

Baby Shark’s Big Movie follows the titular Baby Shark as he leaves the familiar oceanic world behind when his family relocates to the bustling big city. Adjusting to his new life without his best friend, William, Baby Shark’s journey takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Stariana, an evil pop starfish with plans to steal his unique gift of song. Stariana aims to use Baby Shark’s musical prowess to dominate the underwater music scene. In a quest to restore harmony to the seas, Baby Shark must break Stariana’s spell.

Audiences can look forward to singing and dancing along to original songs from the movie this holiday season, including the previously released singles “It’s Stariana!” and “Keep Swimmin’ Through.” On top of that, the film boasts an impressive cast of guest voice actors, including Cardi B, Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Lance Bass, as well as the popular K-pop band ENHYPEN.

Born in Synanon

Available on: December 12

Director: Geeta Gandbhir

Cast: Cassidy Arkin

Showing the rise and fall of the infamous Synanon cult, Born in Synanon is narrated through the courageous lens of a mother, daughter, and community. The four-episode documentary series follows the origins of a drug rehab facility as it takes a dark turn and transforms into a notorious cult.

The series is told through the eyes of Cassidy Arkin, who was born in Synanon and recalls early memories of what seemed like a happy extended family. What initially began as a successful drug and alcohol treatment program morphed into a racially inclusive utopian community. Syananon’s leaders are shown to initiate a disturbing descent into extremism, establishing unprecedented control through mandates such as forced vasectomies, disruption of marriages, and creating a military-like environment.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)

Image via VH1

Available on: December 13

Executive Producer: Mona Scott-Young

Cast: Amara La Negra, Trick Daddy, Sukihana, Joseline Hernandez

In the sizzling fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, the spotlight continues to shine on the personal and professional challenges faced by a dynamic group of rappers, singers, and socialites immersed in the vibrant music scene of Miami. The series stands out for its commitment to showcasing the diverse voices that make up Miami’s richly varied community, covering a range of racial and economic backgrounds.

The heat is turned up even higher in Season 4 as both fresh faces and familiar figures inject a potent mix of music and drama into the 305 scene. Making a triumphant return after her time in Atlanta, Hernandez joins forces with established personalities such as Trina, Trick Daddy, and Amara La Negra.

Finestkind

Available on: December 15

Director: Brian Helgeland

Cast: Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones

Finestkind tells the tale of two brothers whose lives unfold in separate worlds only to be reunified during a fateful summer as adults. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes a turn when dire circumstances force the brothers to strike a cautious deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Amidst the twists in the plot, a young woman finds herself ensnared precariously in the midst of this high-stakes drama. Sacrifices become inevitable, and the bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and even a father-son duo are put to the ultimate test.

