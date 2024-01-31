Looking for a dose of entertainment on Paramount+ this February? As the seasons transition and love fills the air, the lineup of movies and shows also changes. This month's curated list showcases the latest movies and shows that cater to your tastes and moods. Whether you're in the mood for a crime thriller or a delightful animated movie, you don't want to miss out on these exciting additions to the streaming platform.

Check out the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this February.

Sexy Beasts (Continuing from January)

Available on: February 1

Developed by: Michael Caleo

Cast: James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, Sarah Greene

Sexy Beasts, the prequel series inspired by the 200 film of the same name directed by Jonathan Glazer, takes audiences back to the roots of Gal Dove (McArdle) and Don Logan’s (Elliott) complicated friendship as they navigate the criminal world. The Paramount+ series unfolds the earlier years, exploring the partnership of the much younger duo. As lifelong partners in crime, their journey begins as small-town petty criminals before working their way up the ranks.

As the magnetic pull of 1990s East London proves irresistible, the two are led into a world of temptation and entanglements. Gal’s romantic affairs with adult film star DeeDee Harrison (Greene) sidetracks him from achieving his ambitions. Meanwhile, the duo finds themselves involved in criminal plans orchestrated by emerging gangster Teddy Bass (Moyer). A homage to the original film, Sexy Beasts promises equal parts gritty and sexy.

A Bloody Lucky Day (Season 1)

Available on: February 1

Director: Pil Gam-seong, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Jung-eun

Cast: Lee Sung-min

A Bloody Lucky Day follows Oh Taek (Pil Gam-seong), an ordinary taxi driver facing a string of bad luck, is about to have the biggest twist of his life. When he agrees to chauffeur a mysterious passenger named Geum Hyuk-soo (Yoo Yeon-Seok) to a distant city, lured by the promise of a hefty fate, little does he know that Oh Taek’s seemingly innocent passenger is a chilling serial killer with a haunting history of gruesome crimes.

As the unsettling truth unravels, Oh Taek finds himself in a high-stakes mind game, hoping that his bad luck doesn’t mess with him throughout the highway. Based on the Naver Webtoon “A Day of Bad Luck” by Aporia, the series is bound to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Available on: February 2

Director: Raman Hui

Cast: Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, Greta Lee

Adapted from Laurence Yep’s beloved children’s book series, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows the story of Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), a Chinese-American teenager whose life takes an unexpected twist when he discovers that he is a descendent of a remarkable lineage - the Guardians, magical protectors with a duty to safeguard. Guided by the wisdom of a mythical tiger name Hu (Golding), Tom undergoes training to confront a powerful adversary , Loo (Yeoh).

With powers akin to that of a Guardian, Loo harbors evil intentions to yield magic for the destruction of humanity. With the help of his newfound powers and the support of all twelve Zodiac animal warriors, Tom must combat the looming threat posed by Loo before it’s too late.

2024 Grammys

Available on: February 4

The 66th Grammys is set to broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Catch the star-studded lineup of performers including musical sensations Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott. Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year’s Grammys promises a night of musical brilliance, with more performers set to be unveiled in the days leading up to the event.

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders

Available on: February 6

Directors: Lucie Jourdan

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders trails a dedicated group of true-crime enthusiasts on TikTok ready to unravel the mysteries surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students. The chilling case took the nation by storm on November 13, 2022, when the lifeless bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were discovered in a blood-stained off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. As weeks passed without a suspect, speculation mounted, casting doubt on the capabilities of the small town’s police department.

Enter the TikTok sleuths, undeterred by the constraints of official police procedures. In this series, they delve into the heart of the mystery, visiting the crime scene, engaging with victims’ families, and looking for potential witnesses. Find out how these digital detectives take on an unconventional and relentless pursuit for truth.

Halo (Season 2)

Available on: February 8

Showrunner: David Wiener

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, Jen Taylor

Halo Season 2 follows the legendary Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) leading his elite team of Spartans, facing off against the alien threat known as the Covenant. The show takes a turn when a shocking event unfolds on a desolate planet, leaving John with an unshakeable sense that the war is bound to see a significant change and possibly alter the course of their ensuing battle. As the galaxy teeters on the edge of chaos, John embarks on a perilous journey, driven by the urgency to discover the key to humankind’s survival or face imminent extinction.

The Family Stallone (Season 2)

Available on: February 21

Executive Producers: Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone

Step into the world of Hollywood royalty with Season 2 of The Family Stallone. This season, the Stallones decide to bid farewell to Hollywood after four decades and make a monumental move eastward. Daughters Sophia and Sistine chase their dreams in the bustling streets of New York City, while Scarlet navigates college life and discovers new love in the vibrant city of Miami. Meanwhile, Sly and Jen decide to settle in Palm Beach. Join the Stallones on this emotional journey as they navigate new beginnings and redefine what it means to be family.

