Looking to kick off the New Year with some celebratory entertainment on Paramount+ this January? As the clock strikes midnight and a fresh chapter begins, the streaming platform also sees a major lineup of its movies and films. Offering the perfect choices to bring in the New Year spirit, our curated list showcases the latest movies and shows that cater to all kinds of entertainment experiences. Bid farewell to endless scrolling. Sit back and relax as you welcome January with these exciting additions to the streaming platform.

Grab your favorite sparkling beverage. Here are the seven best new movies and shows Paramount+ in January 2024.

The Changemakers

Image via Paramount+

Available on: January 1 | Directors: Emanuel Ayettey, Libby Overton, Dominic Sivyer, Matt David, Lindsay Konieczny, James Hilton and Oliver Sloane

Cast: Seán Binder, Trinice McNally, Dr. Waheed Arian, Flavia Broffoni

Diving into a spectrum of relevant issues, The Changemakers is an 8-episode docuseries that tackles topics of mental health, LGBTQ+, and transgender rights in the USA, the UK’s cost of living crisis, the intersection of systematic racism and maternal mortality, immigration challenges, and environmental concerns, specifically addressing access to clean water and overfishing.

Spanning diverse locations like the U.K., U.S., Ghana, Denmark, and Lithuania, each installment features a ‘Changemaker’ collaborating with a local figure for a two-week immersive experience aimed at inspiring, broadening perspectives, and fostering a deeper understanding of the community’s circumstances. The series is created as part of the Content for Change initiative, a global effort that seeks to combat racism, bias, stereotypes, and hate both on and off the screen.

Scream (1996)

Available on: January 1 | Director: Wes Craven

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore

Released in 1996, the first installment of Scream introduces the iconic masked killer known as Ghostface, whose presence is constantly lurking in the small town of Woodsboro. The movie kicks off with the murder of Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore), who is then followed by the central character Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), as she now becomes the primary target of the mysterious killer on the loose. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends find themselves caught in a web of deception and suspense.

Having revitalized the horror genre thanks to its fresh combination of horror, comedy, and satire, the Scream movies have become a main staple of pop culture. From the Ghostface killer’s eerie and menacing phone calls, the school bathroom scene, and the iconic “What’s your favorite scary movie?” catchphrase, it’s never too early to start the brand new year with a murderous horror flick.

The Godfather (Remastered)

Available on: January 1 | Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall

Enter the realm of The Godfather, a cinematic classic where themes of power meet family affairs (as well as an abundance of pasta). Captivating and legendary, the film has gained prominence in the realm of crime drama movies. From the renowned line uttered by Don Vito Corleone (Brando), “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” to the unforgettable horse-head-in-the-bed scene, it’s no surprise that this film secures a spot on IMDb’s top 15 movies list. Gather around with your loved ones, grab a cannoli, and settle in. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of The Godfather series or a first-time viewer, the mafia-filled saga will have you glued to your screens.

The Golden Globe Awards

Image via HFPA

Available on: January 7

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards promises a bang to kick off the new year! Originating from a Hollywood studio in 1941, the ceremony has evolved into a global spectacle produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, reaching audiences in over 200 countries and territories. On December 11, 2023, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiled the nominees for this year’s awards. In addition to established categories like Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Television Series - Drama, two new additions include Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures. Several Paramount+ main staples have also made it into this year’s nominations, such as 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Fellow Travelers, The Curse, and Yellowjackets.

SkyMed Season 2

Available on: January 11 | Creator: Julie Puckrin

Cast: Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke

Derived from the real-life experiences of creator Puckrin, SkyMed delves into the highs, lows, and challenges faced by aspiring nurses and pilots operating air ambulances in the remote regions of Northern Canada. The show soars 20,000 feet above ground, where medical responders must tend to high-stakes rescues and rely on each other for survival.

In Season 2 of SkyMed, viewers can anticipate even more triumphs and challenges encountered by the young medics and pilots flying air ambulances in the vast expanse of the region. As the team faces intense emergencies at great heights, the scope of the show continues to expand, bringing forth on-the-job challenges, new relationships, and bitter heartbreaks - all while navigating the complexities of growing up.

June

Available on: January 16 | Director: Kristen Vaurio

Cast: June Carter Cash

The upcoming documentary June promises a captivating look into the remarkable life and career of June Carter Cash. Through rare and previously unreleased archival material and insightful interviews, the film not only explores her contributions to the world of music but also showcases how monumental of a woman she is. Viewers can also expect to see familiar faces such as Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and Willie Nelson sharing their stories about June, unraveling the layers of a legendary figure’s legacy and the mark she left in the history of country music.

Sexy Beast

Image via Paramount+

Available on: January 25 | Executive Producers: David Scinto and Louis Mellis

Cast: James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, Sarah Greene

Sexy Beast is the 8-episode prequel series to the original film of the same name, delving into the intricate origins of the complex relationship between Gal (McArdle) and Don (Elliott). Set against the backdrop of the vibrant and volatile 1990s London criminal world, the series unravels the seductive madness that draws them in. Gal’s burgeoning connection with Deedee (Greene) thickens the plot, posing a threat to everything they have. The prequel promises to lead up to the original story, providing viewers a deeper understanding of Gal and Don’s friendship.